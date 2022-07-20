NowSecure Announced as an App Defense Alliance (ADA) Authorized Lab to Perform Independent Security Reviews of Android Apps in Google Play

Now Android developers can publicly show users they safeguard trust through standards-based independent security validation in their Google Play Data safety section

CHICAGO, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NowSecure , the leading standards-based mobile app security and privacy software company, today announced that Google has selected NowSecure as an authorized lab to perform independent security reviews as part of the Google Play Data safety section. Google announced that Play developers must publish disclosures in their Play store listings about how their apps collect, share, and secure user data. Now, developers can independently assess their applications, with NowSecure, using the highest standard of mobile security and privacy, established by the App Defense Alliance (ADA) using the Mobile Application Security Assessment (MASA). Developers who receive the independent security validation can then utilize the Google Play Data safety section to inform users that their application meets this heightened standard.

Tap NowSecure to get your Android mobile app independently verified for Google Play Data safety section, leveraging industry standard security specification and NowSecure expertise. (PRNewswire)

ADA was founded with a core mission in mind – to protect app users across the broader app ecosystem by preventing threats from reaching their devices and improving app quality. With nearly 3.5 million Android mobile apps in the Google Play Store used by billions of users globally, consumers expect a high standard of data privacy and security. For a small fee, Android developers can partner directly with the experts at NowSecure to complete a security assessment and receive the independent security review for their app in Google Play. By partnering with the NowSecure dedicated analysts to achieve this expedited validation, Android developers are demonstrating to the world their commitment to safeguard user data privacy and security.

With more than 13 years of expertise in mobile app security, NowSecure is the only mobile-first, mobile-only ADA Authorized Lab to perform MASA independent security reviews for Android mobile applications in Google Play. The ADA MASA specification is built on the Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP) Mobile Application Security Verification Standard (MASVS) – a community-driven project recognized by the world as the standard for mobile app security requirements and testing. The OWASP MASVS community recognizes NowSecure as an active contributor and an OWASP Mobile Security Testing Guide (MSTG) Advocate. NowSecure partnered with the ADA program to bring MASA requirements to life, leveraging the OWASP MASVS. In these standards-based projects, NowSecure leverages broad and deep experience pen testing over 11,000 mobile apps and analyzing millions of public mobile apps at scale across all major industries.

NowSecure partners with Android developers who purchase the service to quickly and efficiently achieve their independent security review. Leveraging test automation and analyst expertise to thoroughly assess the Android application, the NowSecure experts will work with developers to fix any issues to ensure that it meets the MASA framework requirements. Once these requirements are met, showing they have followed proper data security and privacy standards, the mobile app has the option to let its users know in the Google Play Data safety section that their app passed an independent security review. To date, NowSecure has completed dozens of independent security reviews including Android mobile apps for Google and AT&T that accounts for billions of installs on Android devices.

"The Google Play Data safety section requirement signals Android's commitment to user data safety and privacy," said Alan Snyder, CEO of NowSecure. "The MASA validation is a way for app developers to show the market that they take user data security and privacy seriously and differentiate their app from others. We are proud to partner with Google to establish a new milestone in mobile app security. Together, the Google Play Data safety program with an independent security review based on OWASP MASVS enables success for all."

The NowSecure ADA MASA Independent Security Review for Google Play joins a portfolio of the world's most comprehensive suite for mobile app security including NowSecure Platform for continuous security testing in the development pipeline for DevSecOps, NowSecure Workstation kit for pen tester productivity, NowSecure Supply Chain Risk Management , NowSecure Pen Testing Services , and NowSecure Academy training courseware for dev and security teams. Built on a foundation of standards and automation, NowSecure empowers organizations to deliver secure mobile apps faster and continuously monitor their mobile app supply chains for risk. Top mobile innovators, global businesses and agencies trust NowSecure to secure their mobile apps including AT&T, Caribou Coffee, Chime, iRobot and Uber.

Learn more about the NowSecure ADA Program and our independent security review in our blog post: What You Need to Know About Google Play Data Safety & MASA Independent Review . Android developers and security teams can register for a free "smoke test" review today or sign up for their full independent security review here .

About NowSecure

As the standards-based mobile app security and privacy company, NowSecure protects the Mobile App Economy. The world's most demanding organizations, innovative mobile developers and advanced security teams entrust NowSecure to safeguard millions of mobile app users across banking, insurance, high tech, IoT, retail, hospitality, energy and government sectors. Only NowSecure delivers the full solution suite of continuous security testing for DevSecOps, mobile app supply-chain monitoring, expert mobile pen testing and training courseware with the depth, speed, accuracy, and efficiency to meet modern business demands. Dedicated to the open-source community and standards including OWASP, ioXt and NIAP, NowSecure is SOC 2 certified and recognized by IDC, Gartner, Deloitte Fast 500, and TAG Cyber. www.nowsecure.com

(PRNewsfoto/NowSecure) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NowSecure