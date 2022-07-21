Aimbridge Hospitality Names Mark Chloupek Chief Legal Officer

Skilled legal executive brings strategic expertise to company's leadership team

PLANO, Texas, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aimbridge Hospitality, a leading global hospitality company, has welcomed legal executive and industry veteran Mark Chloupek to the role of Chief Legal Officer. This hire represents another example of Aimbridge's continued dedication to infuse top industry talent within its leadership team and to provide unparalleled services to its owners.

"We welcome Mark to our executive leadership team in this invaluable role of providing strategic legal leadership," said Michael J. Deitemeyer, Aimbridge president & CEO. "As Aimbridge continues to evolve, it is critical for us to have an experienced executive like Mark who will assist us in navigating growth opportunities."

Chloupek brings 23 years of experience in hospitality with companies ranging from ownership and management to franchising, including eight years as general counsel for public companies. Chloupek most recently served as EVP, Secretary and General Counsel of CorePoint Lodging, where he oversaw all legal and related matters of the company, corporate governance, strategic transactions, executive compensation, risk management, and litigation. He also led the sale of CorePoint to a joint venture between Highgate and Cerberus Capital Management.

Prior to CorePoint Lodging, Chloupek served as EVP, Secretary and General Counsel of La Quinta Holdings, where he led the company's initial public offering and its subsequent spin-off in 2018, resulting in the publicly-traded CorePoint Lodging REIT. Earlier in his career, Chloupek served as Chief Counsel of Operations for Wyndham International, where he provided critical legal advice and oversight in the sale of Wyndham International to affiliates of The Blackstone Group. He received his B.A. in economics from the College of William and Mary and his Juris Doctorate from the University of Virginia School of Law.

"The hospitality industry is facing unique challenges and opportunities that require creative solutions and my experience with helping build and transform companies will translate into driving growth and performance," Chloupek said. "Aimbridge is the prominent partner for owners within the industry, and I look forward to working closely with the leadership team to develop strategies that address the nuances of the industry today."

About Aimbridge Hospitality

Aimbridge Hospitality is a leading, global hospitality company with a growing hotel portfolio representing more than 1,500 properties in 50 states and 23 countries, inclusive of pipeline. As a top hotel management company and trusted operator of over 80 lodging brands and distinctive luxury and lifestyle assets, Aimbridge leverages its scale and operational excellence to consistently deliver results for hotel owners and offer unparalleled opportunities for associates around the globe. Aimbridge adds value through focused, expertise-driven operating divisions in Full Service, Evolution Lifestyle, Enhanced Select Service, and Select Service, optimizing owners' investment returns and driving hotel market success. The Aimbridge EMEA Division has supporting offices across Europe in Amsterdam, Birmingham, and Glasgow. The Aimbridge LatAm Division has offices in Monterrey and Mexico City. Aimbridge Hospitality's global headquarters is based in Plano, Texas. To learn more, visit www.aimbridgehospitality.com . Connect with Aimbridge on LinkedIn .

