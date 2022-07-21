ESCOFFIER'S 'THE ULTIMATE DISH' PODCAST CELEBRATES 50th MILESTONE

Popular Culinary-focused Podcast Features Deep Dive Talks with Industry Innovators

CHICAGO, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts, the largest accredited provider of online and campus-based culinary training and education in the U.S., recently celebrated the 50th episode of its 'The Ultimate Dish' podcast. Launched in 2021, the popular weekly podcast continues to gain traction among foodies, entrepreneurs, and education aficionados, with a 62 percent increase in downloads in the past six months alone. Host, fourth-generation chef, and Escoffier Boulder campus president, Kirk Bachmann gives listeners an exclusive peek behind the culinary curtain with in-depth conversations from some of the world's most innovative chefs, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders shaping the food industry today.

"In our first 50 episodes, 'The Ultimate Dish' has quickly become a master class and go-to resource for listeners on a rich range of topics spanning from exhilarating culinary competitions and the happiness that chocolate brings, to sustainability and art of making a great leader,"' said Bachmann. "We're getting the inside scoop from some of the most established and brightest culinary, business and entrepreneurial minds around, and they're sharing their inspirational stories with us. I'm inspired by them," added Bachmann.

Popular podcast guests from the first 50 episodes include:

Curtis Duffy - Executive Chef and owner of two-Michelin Star restaurant Ever, talks about his philosophy on cooking, running a restaurant, and his journey to the top of the culinary industry. - Executive Chef and owner of two-Michelin Star restaurant Ever, talks about his philosophy on cooking, running a restaurant, and his journey to the top of the culinary industry.

Martin Yan - Cookbook author, host of the award-winning PBS-TV cooking show Yan Can Cook , and 2022 James Beard Lifetime Achievement Award recipient talks about Asian cuisine and building a food brand. - Cookbook author, host of the award-winning PBS-TV cooking show, and 2022 James Beard Lifetime Achievement Award recipient talks about Asian cuisine and building a food brand.

Daryl Shular - The world's first African-American and minority chef to earn the prestigious title Master Chef, shares the principles that guided his success. - The world's first African-American and minority chef to earn the prestigious title Master Chef, shares the principles that guided his success.

Elle Simone Scott - Chef Elle Simone , Culinary Media Expert, Co-Founder & President of SheChef, Inc. and Resident Food Stylist at America's Test Kitchen talks passion for food, mentoring, and building a thriving career after surviving ovarian cancer. - Chef, Culinary Media Expert, Co-Founder & President of SheChef, Inc. and Resident Food Stylist at America's Test Kitchen talks passion for food, mentoring, and building a thriving career after surviving ovarian cancer.

Philip Tessier - Bocuse d'Or Silver Medalist shares his blueprint for becoming a great chef and building a winning team. - Bocuse d'Or Silver Medalist shares his blueprint for becoming a great chef and building a winning team.

Farmer Lee Jones - Sustainable farming techniques from farming expert and founding family of "The Chef's Garden, James Beard Foundation's Who's Who in Food and Beverage, "60 Coolest People in Food." - Sustainable farming techniques from farming expert and founding family of "The Chef's Garden, James Beard Foundation's Who's Who in Food and Beverage, "60 Coolest People in Food."

Rip Esselstyn - Founder and CEO of PLANTSTRONG, an organization that is helping people lead healthier lives through plant-based nutrition. - Founder and CEO of PLANTSTRONG, an organization that is helping people lead healthier lives through plant-based nutrition.

Bobby Stuckey Bobby is the Master Sommelier and Co-Owner of Frasca Hospitality Group, a collection of four Colorado restaurants, one of which, Frasca Food and Wine, won the 2019 James Beard Foundation Award for Outstanding Service. Bobby is the Master Sommelier and Co-Owner of Frasca Hospitality Group, a collection of fourrestaurants, one of which, Frasca Food and Wine, won the 2019 James Beard Foundation Award for Outstanding Service.

Ed Leonard - Edward Leonard , an award-winning Certified Master Chef, a Culinary Olympic gold medalist, author, and international lecturer shares his inspirational story. , an award-winning Certified Master Chef, a Culinary Olympic gold medalist, author, and international lecturer shares his inspirational story.

"Our podcast listeners are treated to unfiltered access to some of the most innovative, disruptive and talented leaders in their industries," said Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts president and CEO Tracy Lorenz. Upcoming episodes include:

Skip Lacey - A business, leadership, life and success coach talks serial entrepreneurship, pivoting careers, and what it takes to make great leaders. (Episode airs July 26, 2022 )

Jake Plummer - Former Pro-Bowl NFL Quarterback turned CBD and medicinal marjuiana advocate recounts his athletic career and how functional mushrooms have reshaped his life, mindset, and purpose. (Episode airs August 2, 2022 )

Ann Cooper - Internationally recognized author and healthy food for children advocate, also known as the "Renegade Lunch Lady" focuses on school food crises and how chefs can make a difference. (Episode airs August 23, 2022 )

Visit the podcast's website for a full schedule of episodes and a summary of each. Listeners can subscribe and listen through any podcast apps including YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, and Youtube.

For more information about Escoffier's "The Ultimate Dish" podcast visit, https://www.escoffier.edu/podcast/.

