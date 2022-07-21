FLEXSCREEN PARTNERS WITH ERDMAN AUTOMATION CORP. - OFFERS MANUFACTURING LICENSING OPTION

PITTSBURGH, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FlexScreen, maker of the world's first and only flexible window screen as seen on Shark Tank, announces its partnership with Erdman Automation Corp., Princeton, MN.

Erdman has created an exclusive, automated, high-efficiency line that allows window manufacturers to produce FlexScreen for less than they can make standard aluminum window screens. For the first time in FlexScreen's history, the company will license this technology to others that want to manufacture FlexScreen themselves.

"Since I first introduced the FlexScreen prototype, window manufacturers have shown great interest in making it themselves. Now, with the help of Erdman Automation, arguably the largest, most cutting-edge equipment manufacturing company in the window industry, we're excited to finally make that option a reality. We've been pleasantly surprised at the quick response from the companies who have already signed agreements and ordered the equipment, and we have several other verbal agreements with some of the largest window manufacturers in the country," said Joe Altieri, FlexScreen Inventor & CEO. "Of course," he continued, "we will maintain and continue to expand our own manufacturing footprint for those companies that want to continue to outsource. We're here for both."

Morgan Donohue, Owner and President of Erdman Automation Corp., said about the partnership; "We've put our best engineers and mechanical technicians to the test, and they delivered. This state-of-the-art, ergonomic manufacturing solution will increase productivity, decrease costs, and make manufacturing FlexScreen available to window manufacturers for the first time. FlexScreen has a lot of advantages over aluminum screens, and now producing better window screens in volume becomes safer and faster with fewer employees."

FlexScreen appeared on Shark Tank in 2020, winning a deal with Lori Greiner. Company growth skyrocketed, and they were featured again in a Shark Tank Update where Lori said, "Our goal with FlexScreen is to replace the window screen industry completely." Of the FlexScreen/Erdman partnership, she had this to say, "FlexScreen is one of the most innovative household products we've seen on Shark Tank. Licensing the manufacturing technology was the next logical step in making FlexScreen the industry standard. I'm excited to be a part of history in the making and proud to partner with Joe and his amazing team."

