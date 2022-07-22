Active&Fit Direct Adds Camp Gladiator to Its Network of 16,000+ Fitness Centers, Exercise Studios, and Outdoor Exercise Programs

Camp Gladiator's HIIT-Focused Classes Help Members Work Out Safely While Getting Fit This Summer

SAN DIEGO, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Active&Fit Direct™ program is pleased to announce the addition of Camp Gladiator to its Premium Fitness Center Network, which provides program members with access to 5,000+ top fitness studios, outdoor fitness programs, and bootcamps nationally at a 20% - 70% discount on most centers, studios, and programs. The Premium Fitness Studio Network is offered in addition to the Active&Fit Direct Standard Fitness Center Membership program where members can select from 11,000+ local gyms and brand-name fitness center chains for $25 per month plus an enrollment fee and applicable taxes. The following is included in either the Standard or Premium options at no additional charge:

With the addition of Camp Gladiator to the Active&Fit Direct network, members gain a fitness option that offers 7,500+ weekly outdoor workouts focused on cardio and strength-building. Photo courtesy of Justin Cook. (PRNewswire)

Unlimited access to 7,600 On-Demand Workout Videos

Active&Fit Connected!™, an aggregator of activity from 250+ Wireless Activity Trackers and Mobile Apps, and

Hundreds of digital resources and other digital programming

Advances in technology, the pandemic, and an explosion of fitness options have caused many Americans to change their fitness habits, and Active&Fit Direct is well-positioned to meet their new preferences. In a study, 'Searching for the Fitness Consumer' published by McKinsey & Company, they indicate that "fitness consumers continue to use a widening array of services, tools, and solutions to help them look, feel and function better." They found that "40 percent of the general population surveyed now consider wellness a top priority in daily life" and "more than 60 percent of Americans who exercise regularly say they will likely prefer a mix of working out at a gym or studio and at home in the future."

"The timing couldn't be more perfect to bring our members Camp Gladiator, a fitness option that offers outdoor, online, and on-demand full-body workouts led by certified personal trainers. Each class focuses on cardio and strength-building, with no two classes being the same," said Robert White, president, and chief operating officer of American Specialty Health Incorporated (ASH), which launched the Active&Fit Direct program in 2017. "With the summer months here, people are setting new fitness goals, and our partnership with Camp Gladiator provides our members with another great choice to get started with a fitness program that works best for them and their lifestyles."

With Camp Gladiator, Active&Fit Direct members have unlimited access to work out at any of the 7,500+ weekly outdoor classes in 11 states: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. Members who don't have access to a local workout or prefer to work out at home can stream any of Camp Gladiator's 1,500+ weekly LIVE online classes via a laptop, tablet, TV, or smartphone.

"We're very excited to bring the Camp Gladiator experience to members of the Active&Fit Direct program," said Britt Knighton, Camp Gladiator's VP Business Development. "Camp Gladiator is a life-changing fitness program dedicated to transforming lives through dynamic, fun, and challenging workouts led by top-rated Certified Trainers. Every workout is different and each week we focus on something new: endurance training, strength and agility, interval, and peak training."

Those interested in participating can contact their health plan or employer to learn whether they are eligible.

About Camp Gladiator

Camp Gladiator is an outdoor and online group fitness program. Each workout or "Camp" is a unique full-body workout incorporating both cardio and strength. Members have unlimited access to work out at any of the 7,500+ weekly outdoor classes taking place in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. For additional flexibility, Members can attend their choice of 1,500+ LIVE online classes and access on-demand workouts. For more information, visit www.campgladiator.com.

About American Specialty Health Fitness, Inc. (ASH Fitness)

ASH Fitness, a subsidiary of American Specialty Health Incorporated (ASH), provides a growing offering of flexible fitness solutions including Silver&Fit®, Active&Fit® Enterprise, Active&Fit Direct™, and Active&Fit ExerciseRewards™ for Medicare plans, Medicaid plans, commercial health plans, employer groups, associations, reward programs, and other organizations. ASH Fitness also offers Active&Fit Now™ which is available to the general public. ASH is one of the nation's premier independent and privately-owned specialty health services organizations. For more information, visit www.ashcompanies.com or call 800-848-3555.

Lisa Freeman

American Specialty Health Fitness

lisaf@ashn.com

310-422-9200

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Specialty Health Incorporated