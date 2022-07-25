BenefitMall Continues Expansion of Marketplace and Power of YOU Loyalty Program, Enhancing Broker Experience Across All Markets

Second phase of expansion brings the complete 360° digital experience to more brokers and their clients.

DALLAS, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its commitment to providing the fastest, easiest, and most trusted benefits selling experience for brokers, BenefitMall , the leading provider of next-generation broker services, is expanding its Marketplace offering to all brokers in its Northeast region and its Power of YOU loyalty program to brokers in all markets.

The expansion builds upon a service rollout that began in mid-2021 with pilot programs and added a wave of new markets in April 2022. Just 18 months out from the initial pilot programs, BenefitMall is on pace with expansion goals for 2022-2023. By rolling out to new markets ahead of the fourth quarter, BenefitMall is making it possible for brokers and their employer group clients to prepare for the busy annual enrollment season with a completely digital experience from benefit quotes to enrollment to year-round benefit administration.

"Our broker partners know it takes time to build strong relationships and that growing a business means staying connected to customers, while also reaching out to new prospects," said Bob Love, president, Benefits Division for BenefitMall. "That's why we've created the industry's premier suite of broker services with a digital experience that helps brokers support customers while still making time to close new prospects. It's less of everything that holds brokers back, with more of everything that makes them great."

Marketplace, powered by Ease, levels the playing field for brokers by giving them access to secure technology that would otherwise be too expensive and time-consuming for them to deploy on their own. A completely digital solution, Marketplace provides a paperless, secure, and seamless experience across every point of client engagement, from new quotes to annual renewals. By providing full-service support that includes pre-sale quoting, point-of-sale enrollment, and post-sale census management support, Marketplace can deliver faster, best-in-class processing and turnaround times due to digital automation and complete enrollment data. With this rollout, Marketplace is now serving brokers across the Northeast, including Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. BenefitMall's broker network already accesses Marketplace in California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, and Texas.

BenefitMall's Power of YOU loyalty program is designed to support brokers as they grow their business, with service experience that evolves over time to a concierge approach, with a dedicated team providing white-glove support with faster turnaround times for brokers and access to various product discounts. With three levels of recognition, the loyalty program adds value without taking away traditional, existing service. With this expansion, Power of YOU is now available to brokers in all markets served by BenefitMall.

"At BenefitMall, our goal is to empower brokers with a true General Agency experience that ensures their success," said Love. "Through Marketplace and Power of YOU, BenefitMall is delivering on our promise to provide brokers with innovative technology backed by human expertise, for the fastest, easiest, most secure benefits selling experience."

About BenefitMall

Headquartered in Dallas, BenefitMall is the largest general agency partnering with a network of 20,000 Brokers to deliver employee benefits to more than 140,000 small and medium-sized businesses. BenefitMall uniquely leverages innovative technology backed by human expertise to provide the fastest, easiest, and most secure benefits selling experience for carriers, brokers, and their clients.

BenefitMall is owned by Management and The Carlyle Group. More information is available at www.benefitmall.com .

