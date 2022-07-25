GREYHOUND HOSTS VIRTUAL HIRING DRIVE FOR VETERANS ON NATIONAL HIRE A VETERAN DAY

DALLAS, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greyhound , the largest provider of intercity bus transportation in North America, announced today it is hosting a virtual hiring drive for veterans on July 25th-26th, supporting National Hire a Veteran Day. Established in 2017, National Hire a Veteran Day raises awareness for veteran employment. In a search for new drivers, this is Greyhound's inaugural year participating in the holiday, adding to its long history of supporting those who have served in the armed forces.

"Hiring veterans on our teams across Greyhound helps support our values, particularly in the areas of leadership and teamwork," said Bobby Quinten, Director of Training and Development, Greyhound Lines, Inc. "It is our honor to be able to employ those who have bravely served our country. Their impact is felt from the corporate office to the field, and we are grateful to be part of their career journeys."

In addition to hiring veterans, Greyhound provides military discounts for customers and supports military focused non-profits through event sponsorship and special charters. The company has also worked with Hire Heroes , a non-profit organization that helps companies hire and support veterans. By offering various benefits such as health care, PTO, financial planning, community, and opportunities for personal growth, Greyhound is hoping to attract veterans interested in joining its team of drivers.

The virtual hiring event for veterans starts today, Monday, July 25th, and runs through Tuesday, July 26th. During these two days, veterans interested in employment opportunities must visit DriveGreyhound.com. After filling out a quick 10-minute application, veteran job seekers who apply Monday or Tuesday will receive a response as to whether or not they will be moving on to the interview process within 72 hours. As another incentive, drivers with full CDL qualifications can qualify for signing bonuses in over a dozen locations. Interested applicants can email Jennifer.Sowles@greyhound.com during the drive to ask any questions.

About Greyhound

Greyhound is the largest North American provider of intercity bus transportation, serving more than 1,700 destinations across the continent. The company also provides Greyhound Package Express and charter services. For fare and schedule information and to buy tickets call 1-800-231-2222 or visit the website at Greyhound.com . For the latest news and travel deals, follow us on Twitter , like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram .

