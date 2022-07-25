Resilience Drives International Growth with Senior Appointments in Underwriting, Claims, Distribution, and Security

SAN FRANCISCO, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resilience, which provides cyber insurance and security solutions to mid-market enterprises to help them holistically evaluate, manage, and quantify their cyber risk, continues its global expansion in the UK and Europe with five senior executive appointments:

(PRNewsfoto/Resilience) (PRNewswire)

Jack Jenner , International Head of Distribution and Strategy

Rehan Hussain , Head of Underwriting, Europe , UK, and Lloyd's of London

Tom Ryan , Lead Underwriter, UK

Tom Egglestone , International Claims Leader, UK and Europe

Simon West , Cyber Advisory Lead

"Our new hires' extensive experience and relationships in the UK and European marketplace ensures our international expansion is launched from a position of strength," said Mario Vitale, President of Resilience. "I am thrilled to welcome such an impressive group of leaders to the team. Their track record of innovative thinking is exactly the approach we need to set the new security standard for cyber risk and redefine what it means to be cyber resilient."

Resilience has made key hires to their security team in support of its UK expansion, appointing industry veteran Simon West as Cyber Advisory Lead. "We are extremely excited to add Simon West to our growing security team," said Michael McNerney, SVP of Security at Resilience. "Simon is a recognized security expert with years of practical experience helping clients achieve cyber resilience."

Jack Jenner joins Resilience as International Head of Distribution and Strategy. Jenner has over 20 years of experience in international insurance and most recently served as Group COO at Orient Insurance in Dubai. Previously, he served as CEO of Middle East and North Africa at Allianz, where he also held prior leadership positions in Asia and London.

Rehan Hussain joins Resilience as Head of Underwriting, Europe, UK, and Lloyd's of London.

Most recently Hussain served as Head of Cyber UK and Nordics, Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty, based in London, where he led a team of underwriters serving London, UK, and European markets, underwriting middle market and large global accounts. Hussain has more than 14 years of international insurance experience, including serving as Head of Financial Lines for Middle East and North Africa, where he developed the cyber insurance proposition and underwriting team for the region.

Tom Ryan joins Resilience as Lead Underwriter, UK. Ryan was most recently Major Account Segment Leader, Cyber and Technology at Chubb UK, where he led a team of underwriters serving the large global account segment through the London market and retail distribution. Previously, he served as Senior Underwriter, UK Retail, where he developed and executed the retail middle market strategy for Chubb UK. Ryan brings to Resilience nearly a decade of underwriting experience in cyber, technology, and financial lines products.

Tom Egglestone joins Resilience as International Claims Leader, UK and Europe. Egglestone most recently served as Cyber and Intellectual Property Claims Manager at Tokio Marine Kiln where he was recognized as a specialist in cyber and intellectual property products, having handled some of the London market's largest claims in those areas. Previously a claims adjuster at CFC and Hiscox,

Egglestone has over a decade of escalating experience and responsibility for complex specialty claims and claims operations in the London market.

Simon West joins Resilience as Cyber Advisory Lead. West has more than 25 years of global security risk management experience across government, military, and civil agencies. He is a National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) certified instructor leading training for global underwriting teams on complex risk issues. West served over 14 years in the Royal Marines and has an MSc in Cyber Security and Human Factors from Bournemouth University.

About Resilience

Resilience is an industry leader in providing cyber insurance and security solutions, combining enhanced insurance coverage with advanced monitoring tools and deep technical expertise to help businesses better manage their cyber risk. Backed by global insurer Intact Financial Corporation - as well as venture capital firms like General Catalyst, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Founders Fund, CRV, Intact Ventures, and Shield Capital - Resilience leverages its proprietary, data-driven risk analytics platform to provide highly tailored policy coverage and a superior in-house claims experience. With headquarters in San Francisco, the Resilience team operates globally with offices in New York, San Francisco, Baltimore, Toronto, and London. Coverage offered through Lloyd's will be available through an approved coverholder.

To learn more about Resilience, visit https://resilienceinsurance.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Resilience