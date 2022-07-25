Utah home to one of the world's most expensive luxury hotels

SALT LAKE CITY, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the most expensive hotels in the world is located in Utah, according to a new survey by TravelMag.com.

The survey compared rates at luxury hotels and resorts around the globe this summer, with the findings based on the minimum price for two people sharing a double room at a particular property this August.

With a minimum rate of $6,851 per night, North Island Lodge, situated on an exclusive private island in the Seychelles, came out top of the rankings. Runner up was the One & Only Gorilla's Nest in Rwanda, a chic haven in the heart of the jungle and a popular base for embarking on gorilla spotting excursions.

The Amangiri, a remote hideaway in Canyon Point in Southern Utah, ranks as the 5th most expensive accommodation in the world this summer, with visitors having to spend a minimum nightly rate of $4,913. Tucked into a protected valley with sweeping views towards the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, the all-suite luxury resort blends harmoniously into its dramatic surrounds of deep canyons and towering plateaus.

Among the remainder of the top 10 priciest hotels are several African safari lodges, where guests can spend the day on the look out for exotic creatures before returning to their lodgings to relax in contemporary luxury. In fact, Africa is represented by no fewer than 5 of the top 10 priciest hotels, including the Singita Grumeti Sasakwa Lodge in Tanzania ($5,800) and the Singita Lebombo Lodge in South Africa ($4,688).

The table below shows the 10 most expensive hotels and resorts in the world this summer. The rates listed reflect the minimum nightly price for two people at each respective property for the period spanning August 1 – August 31, 2022.

North Island Lodge ( Seychelles ) $6,851 One & Only Gorilla's Nest ( Rwanda ) $6,800 Como Laucala Island ( Fiji ) $6,440 Singita Grumeti Sasakwa Lodge ( Tanzania ) $5,800 Amangiri ( United States ) $4,913 Singita Lebombo Lodge ( South Africa ) $4,688 Belmond Eagle Island Lodge ( Botswana ) $4,550 Kudadoo Maldives Private Island ( Maldives ) $4,473 Singita Boulders Lodge ( South Africa ) $4,456 Singita Ebony Lodge ( South Africa ) $4,456

