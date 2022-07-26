ACE Cash Express Raises $7,987 Providing 33,280 Meals for Children in Need

DALLAS, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the month of May, ACE Cash Express (ACE), a Populus Financial Group brand, raised $7,987 for Feed My Starving Children (FMSC) during ACE's annual fundraising event, the Give A Little Campaign. The money raised paid for 33,280 meals for children experiencing hunger. According to the World Food Programme, the food assistance branch of the United Nations, up to 828 million people went hungry in 2021 - 46 million people more than a year earlier and 150 million people more than 2019.

ACE Cash Express presents a $7,987 donation to Hillary Coyle, Development Advisor at Feed My Starving Children (PRNewswire)

ACE employees not only raised money for FMSC, but also volunteered their time. During the packing session, our volunteers packed MannaPack meals that consisted of vitamins, rice, veggies, and protein. After two hours, our team packed 12,096 meals, enough to feed 33 children every day for a year.

"We are proud to support Feed My Starving Children," said Eric Norrington, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs for Populus Financial Group. "Thanks to our employees' hard-work and our customers' donations, children experiencing hunger will now have a meal to eat."

Feed My Starving Children was founded in 1987 and their mission is to feed every child until all are fed. The cost of one meal is less than 25 cents and allows a child to grow, thrive and develop to their full potential. Last year, FMSC produced over 398 million meals for children in need.

"We at Feed My Starving Children appreciate ACE Cash Express feeding kids through volunteering their time and by donating", said Hillary Coyle, Development Advisor at Feed My Starving Children. "Since FMSC meals are packed primarily by volunteers, ACE Cash Express has helped to empower communities around the world to move from relief to development."

Nationally, the 2022 Give A Little Campaign raised more than $164,000 for local chapters of charities across the country including AdoptAClassroom.org, Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, American Red Cross, Autism Speaks, Back on My Feet, Feed My Starving Children, Feeding America's Local Food Banks and Homes For Our Troops. This fundraiser is a part of the ACE Community Fund, ACE's charitable-giving program, which has donated more than $16 million since its inception in 2004 to organizations in communities where ACE operates.

