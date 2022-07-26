Butchershop® Global Hires Christina Cooksey from Red Antler as First Vice President, Content

Cooksey will drive expansion of the branded content practice for the growth and transformation company

SAN FRANCISCO, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Butchershop® Global, a growth and transformation company, has hired Christina Cooksey as Vice President, Content, a new leadership role at the company. Cooksey joins Butchershop from Red Antler, where she served as Head of Content and Campaigns for clients like Hinge, Prose and Jellysmack. As VP Content, Cooksey will be responsible for managing strategy, planning, development and production of creative content for client partners breaking in or out of emerging sectors and markets. Cooksey will also work to expand the current content product suite, growing a core pillar of the company's connected model. She will report directly to Chief Creative Officer and Associate Partner, Ben McNutt.

The hire marks a move by Butchershop to build out its digital and content production capabilities to meet the high stakes growth and transformation needs of clients. Christina brings a wide range of content experience across platforms and activations, adding deep expertise to the burgeoning content business at Butchershop. In an era where content and marketing tactics have blended together to form a new editorial landscape, the content team will work to create unique experiences and connections with audiences and customers. Throughout her career, campaign work led by Cooksey has garnered recognition from The Webby's, The Shorty Awards, w3, SMARTIES and OMMA.

"We continue to attract talented leadership to Butchershop, putting more subject matter experts in place to provide our client partners with the guidance they need at critical inflection points," said Trevor Hubbard, Global CEO of Butchershop. "Christina is a proven multi-disciplinary creative leader who has built branded content experiences tailored for today's marketing landscape. As the way we engage with one another changes, our methods for starting conversations for our clients will also continue to evolve."

In addition to Red Antler, Christina has worked as executive director content innovation and integration at Engine US and has held a variety of production and content development roles at Deep Focus, DDB and Tracy Locke among other agencies.

"It's an exciting time to join Butchershop – I'm energized by the vision the team has for the future and am looking forward to leading the team in creating inspired content that helps our clients shift narratives, change conversations and break into new markets and audience groups," said Cooksey.

Cooksey's arrival at Butchershop comes as the company has increased revenue by 60% YOY and nearly tripled its employee headcount to 120 employees in three countries and 12 cities. As a hybrid remote workforce, Butchershop plans to open "pod" spaces for collaborative occasions in Los Angeles and New York where Cooksey is based, with a first US location to open in San Francisco Summer 2022. Further expansion into EMEA, LATAM and APAC markets is being executed through the agency's M+A strategy.

About Butchershop® Global

Founded in 2009, Butchershop® Global is a growth and transformation company born and raised in Silicon Valley with teams in San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Guadalajara, Mexico City and Vienna. The company connects consulting, creativity and technology to help brands break into emerging sectors or break out to lead them. Butchershop has turned an unwavering emphasis on clarity into the Beat Failure™ methodology, helping companies steer through the challenges of inflection points ᠆ whether they be at a moment of growth, scale, evolution, transformation or launch. For more information, visit Butchershop.co

