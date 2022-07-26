Clinical Study Validates NuVasive Porous Interbody Implant and Synthetic Bone Graft Substitute as Cost-effective Solution for Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusions

Spine surgeons validated clinical and economic benefits of an entirely synthetic solution in lateral lumbar fusions

SAN DIEGO, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA), the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions, today announced the results of the study "Can a bioactive interbody device reduce the cost burden of achieving lateral lumbar fusion?" in the Journal of Neurosurgery: Spine. The study validates entirely synthetic solutions featuring porous interbody implants and bone graft substitute having clinical and economic advantages versus traditional, non-porous interbody implants with premium-priced biologics.

"Having clinically-backed Advanced Materials Science options, from synthetic biologics to porous interbody implants, gives surgeons stronger procedural offerings across the entire spine," said Massimo Calafiore, Chief Commercial Officer at NuVasive. "NuVasive leads with a focus on disruptive innovation—providing not only procedures that are better clinically for both patients and surgeons, but also less expensive for the hospitals we partner with."

The multi-center, retrospective study consisted of 90 patients who underwent lateral lumbar interbody fusions with the combination of a synthetic bone graft substitute, Attrax® Putty, and a porous titanium interbody implant, Modulus® XLIF®. The study found that the use of synthetic biologics and interbody implants with advanced surface technologies resulted in a high rate of effective fusion on CT imaging at 12 months with complete bone bridging in 97.8% of patients, despite the use of a small volume of lower-cost biological material.1 Often, surgeons rely on premium-priced biologics like recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-2 (rhBMP-2) to support bone through-growth during a patient's recovery phase.

Attrax Putty is the first and only synthetic bone graft with U.S. Food and Drug Administration indications for thoracolumbar interbody fusion and is also a relatively inexpensive biologic option.1 Modulus XLIF, part of the Advanced Materials Science® portfolio, provides a fully porous architecture and favorable environment for bone in-growth,2 supporting the less invasive XLIF procedure that is designed to be clinically and economically beneficial.

"I am excited to see outcomes that have been traditionally associated with BMP achieved with cost-effective biologics used in porous interbody cage technology," said Robert Eastlack, M.D., orthopedic spine surgeon at Scripps Health in San Diego and board member of the San Diego Spine Foundation. "The results of this study have created lasting change in our practices, presented huge cost savings and showed significant benefits to the patients."

The results of this study build upon the extensive clinical evidence validating Modulus interbody technology, Attrax Putty and the broader X360 portfolio. Studies show that:

90 patients treated at 136 thoracolumbar levels with Modulus XLIF and Attrax Putty showed high rates of success and low rates of complications. 1

In the only Level I randomized controlled trial of a synthetic bone graft substitute in instrumented posterolateral fusion, Attrax Putty demonstrated non-inferiority to autograft. 3

When used in combination with single-position surgery, Modulus XLIF and Attrax Putty could substantially improve perioperative economics to the hospital through decreased operative time, while meeting postoperative alignment and clinical outcome goals.4-7

