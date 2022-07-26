Hexaware Named a Visionary by Gartner in their 2022 Magic Quadrant ™ for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services

ISELIN, N.J., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies, one of the fastest-growing next-generation digital transformation providers, announced that it has been recognized as a Visionary by Gartner in their 2022 Magic Quadrant ™ for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services1. A complimentary copy of the full report is available here.

Among the 20 service providers placed on the quadrant, Hexaware was scored 2nd for Strategic Cloud Transformation, 3rd for Modernizing Legacy Applications and Enabling, Monitoring, and Optimization of Public Cloud, 4th for Knowledge Share, and 6th for Agile Migration.

Hexaware's clients are provided with a platform-based, self-service offering tailored for them, including a free assessment and customized recommendations.

Sharing his thoughts, Milan Bhatt, Corporate Vice President & Global Head, Healthcare & Insurance and Cloud Transformation, Hexaware, said, "Being named a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant is a testimony to our singular focus on delivering strategic cloud transformation for our customers. Automation has been our key strength, and our proprietary framework Amaze® has helped clients with rapid migration and modernization to cloud at velocity. We are committed to investing in innovation and IPs and look forward to raising the bar higher with continued momentum."

To know more about Hexaware's cloud transformation offerings, click here.

1Gartner, 'Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services,' Mark Ray, Tobi Bet, David Groombridge, Craig Lowery, DD Mishra, William Maurer, 20 July 2022.

Gartner Disclaimer

GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

