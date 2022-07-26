MISSFRESH LIMITED CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Missfresh Limited in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS SEPTEMBER 12, 2022

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired the American Depositary Receipts ("ADR's) of Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with Missfresh's June 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO").

All investors who purchased the ADR's of Missfresh Limited and incurred losses are urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action or join the case on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses in the ADR's of Missfresh Limited, you may, no later than September 12, 2022, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in the ADR's of Missfresh Limited.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO JOIN CASE

According to the filed complaint, the Registration Statement featured false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

Missfresh provided false financial figures in its Registration Statement;

Missfresh would need to amend its financial figures;

Missfresh, among other things, had lesser net revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 ; and

as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times and negligently prepared.

Wolf Haldenstein has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com, or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Patrick Donovan, Esq.

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Email: gstone@whafh.com, donovan@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

