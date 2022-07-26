MOLECULAR PARTNERS CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Molecular Partners in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS SEPTEMBER 12, 2022

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired the American Depositary Shares ("ADS's) of Molecular Partners AG ("Molecular Partners" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MOLN) on behalf of a class consisting of all persons that purchased or otherwise acquired:

Molecular Partners American Depositary Shares ("ADS's") pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents issued in connection with the Company's Initial Public Offering conducted on or about June 16, 2021 (the "IPO"); and/or





Molecular Partners securities between June 16, 2021 and April 26, 2022 , both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").

On April 22, 2021, Molecular Partners filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") in connection with the IPO, which, after several amendments, was declared effective by the SEC on June 15, 2021 (the "Registration Statement").

Pursuant to the Offering Documents, Molecular Partners conducted the IPO, issuing 3 million of its ADSs to the public at the IPO price $21.25 per ADS, for proceeds to the Company of approximately $59 million

The filed complaint alleges that the Offering Documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation. Additionally, the complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Offering Documents and Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

ensovibep was less effective at treating COVID-19 than Defendants had led investors to believe;

accordingly, the FDA was reasonably likely to require an additional Phase 3 study of ensovibep before granting the drug EUA;

waning global rates of COVID-19 significantly reduced the Company's chances of securing EUA for ensovibep;

as a product candidate, MP0310 was less attractive to Amgen than Defendants had led investors to believe;

accordingly, there was a significant likelihood that Amgen would return global rights of MP0310 to Molecular Partners;

as a result of all the foregoing, the clinical and commercial prospects of

ensovibep and MP0310 were overstated; and

as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants' public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

On November 16, 2021, Molecular Partners disclosed that "a planned futility analysis of ensovibep in an] ongoing [Phase 3] clinical study . . . has not met the thresholds required to continue enrollment of adults with COVID-19 in the hospitalized setting."

On this news, Molecular Partners' ADS price fell $4.64 per ADS, or 31.37%, to close at $10.15 per ADS on November 16, 2021.

On April 26, 2022, months after applying for EUA from the FDA for ensovibep, Novartis' Chief Executive Officer, Vas Narasimhan, disclosed that "given the latest feedback . . . in our discussions with the [FDA], we would expect the agency to require a Phase 3 study before granting an EUA approval or a general approval" for ensovibep, and that "we need to make a kind of sober evaluation as to is it a doable study in light of the waning rates of COVID around the world[.]"

On this news, Molecular Partners' ADS price fell $2.68 per ADS, or 16.17%, to close at $13.89 per ADS on April 26, 2022.

Then, also on April 26, 2022, during after-market hours, Molecular Partners "announced that Amgen . . . has informed the Company of their decision to return global rights of MP0310 to Molecular Partners following a strategic pipeline review."

On this news, Molecular Partners' ADS price fell $5.19 per ADS, or 37.37%, to close at $8.70 per ADS on April 27, 2022-a total decline of $7.87 per ADS, or 47.5%, over two consecutive trading days, and 59.06% below the $21.25 per ADS IPO price.

As of the time the complaint was filed, the price of Molecular Partners' ADS's continued to trade below the $21.25 per ADS IPO price, damaging investors.

