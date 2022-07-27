HealthGigJobs offers independent contractor Members of its gig Marketplace access to a comprehensive benefits offering

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthGigJobs announces the August 1st launch of a major benefits initiative that will grant Members of its Marketplace access to a customized offering of health coverages, financial services and professional support services designed for the needs of independent contractors.

Powered by the ICBA (Independent Contractors Benefits Association, Inc.), the new offering empowers healthcare professionals to view gig work as a viable alternative to full-time or part-time employment by providing access to affordable quality benefits.

The new package will give HealthGigJobs Members access to five different sets of benefits and services:

Telehealth: 24/7 access to a doctor for Members and their families with $0 copays – no waiting rooms, no hidden fees, no hassle.

Basic Health Plans: affordable plans to cover common medical expenses for illness and accident. These Basic Health Plans can act as standalone coverage, or they can supplement major medical coverage. Dental Plans are also available as standalone coverage or an add-on coverage to a Basic Health Plan.

Major Medical & Short-Term Medical Plans: traditional robust medical plans to cover healthcare costs ranging from routine doctor visits to treatments for serious illness.

Banking Services: online banking designed for independent contractors with easy expense management, tax planning, and more.

Contractor Advantage Plan: access to the trusted professional support independent contractors need – includes Tax Return Preparation & Advice, Legal Services, Financial & Credit Assistance, and Remote Tech Support among others.

Leon de Jerez, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer said: "Loss of benefits is the number one concern of gig workers, but with today's launch of its new initiative, HealthGigJobs continues to provide gig workers with the tools to embrace the gig economy as a true alternative to full-time employment."

Rick Yarosh, Co-Founder and President said: "HealthGigJobs is already unique in offering healthcare workers the first bid/counterbid order-driven exchange for on-demand work. Now we are setting ourselves further apart from the competition by being the first healthcare gig platform to offer its Members integrated access to affordable benefits and services vital for gig worker peace of mind."

About HealthGigJobs Services

HealthGigJobs is first to market with an order-driven exchange that allows verified healthcare employers to negotiate and set terms for on-demand work directly with verified healthcare professionals, utilizing a unique, dynamic bid/counterbid process.

