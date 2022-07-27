Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush Named Fifth Best Orthopedic Program In the Nation, Best in Illinois

Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush rises in 2022 rankings by U.S. News & World, enhancing an established tradition of excellence

CHICAGO, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush (MOR) is pleased to announce its ranking as the fifth-best program in the nation for orthopedic surgery by U.S. News & World Report. The latest ranking builds upon MOR's 6th place position nationally in 2021 and demonstrates a continued commitment to excellence in quality of care and patient outcomes. The 2022 ranking also comes at an exciting time of growth for MOR as it continues to open new clinics throughout the greater Chicago-area, strengthen team physician affiliations with professional sports organizations and support impactful local initiatives in many of the communities it serves.

"I am so proud that for the tenth consecutive year, our orthopedic group has been nationally recognized by our peers and our patients for its continued dedication to improving patient outcomes from near and far that seek expert, personalized care," said Dr. Brian Cole, the Managing Partner of Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush. "We are honored that our physicians and research department have been recognized for their amazing research on innovations that minimize pain and shorten recovery times for our patients, while also assuming impactful leadership positions as chosen by our peers. We continue to contribute to world's literature changing the way we practice musculoskeletal care today."

Of the more than 1,000 orthopedic hospitals reviewed for this ranking, MOR was recognized for its renowned and diverse group of physicians, many of whom serve as official team doctors for the Chicago White Sox, Chicago Bulls, the Chicago Fire Soccer Club and many other local athletic organizations. The group's research-driven nature and stellar performance against other US News & World Report metrics were also key elements behind MOR earning a national top-five ranking in its field. Other criteria used in the ranking were reputation with specialists, survival, patient safety, patient volume, nursing intensity and nurse magnet recognition.

To schedule an appointment with a Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush physician, visit www.rushortho.com or call 877.MD.BONES.

About Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush

MOR is among the international leaders in musculoskeletal health and is currently ranked No. 5 in Orthopedics by U.S. News & World Report. MOR is comprised of international renowned Orthopedic and Spine surgeons who pioneer the latest advances in technology and surgical techniques to improve the lives and activity levels of patients around the world. MOR has seven full-service locations in Chicago, Joliet, Naperville, Oak Brook, Oak Park, Westchester, and Munster, IN. MOR also has eight, stand-alone physical therapy clinics in Bensenville, Geneva, Lincoln Park, Lockport, Orland Park, River Grove, Park Ridge, and Munster (Centennial Village), IN.

View original content:

SOURCE Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush