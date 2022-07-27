NEW EXPERIENTIAL ICE CREAM STORE FROM YOUTUBE CREATOR DYLAN LEMAY MAKES GUESTS THE CENTER OF ATTENTION

CATCH'N Ice Cream from YouTuber Dylan Lemay Opens its Doors in NYC on July 29

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Get your ice cream cups ready because YouTuber Dylan Lemay , the most popular digital ice cream creator in the world with over 14 million followers across channels, opens the doors to his new experiential ice cream store, CATCH'N Ice Cream from Dylan Lemay on Friday, July 29. Located at the historic Bayard–Condict Building on 65 Bleecker Street in New York City, guests will be immersed in the experience from the moment they walk through the doors to the moment they leave, enjoying ice cream like never before.

CATCH'N Ice Cream from Dylan Lemay Logo (PRNewswire)

With the goal of creating a playful and collaborative environment, Dylan has blended real world with digital, where customers are encouraged to immerse themselves in the fun delivery of ice cream and the myriad of content creations inspired by YouTube. Centered around a huge cold slab counter, staff chop, fold, and throw Dylan's signature ice cream balls. CATCH'N staff will create customer-specific ice cream treats that are as exciting to experience as they are to eat. In addition, guests are able to have a look behind the curtain at the ice cream production process and are encouraged to dive into the store's digital components before, during and after their visit.

"Ice cream is a universal language that brings people together and I'm just amplifying that by creating an ice cream shop that gives consumers a new, fun and in-person experience," explained Dylan Lemay. "From the sights, sounds and flavors to actually catching ice cream, CATCH'N will be a place for friends and families to connect, have fun and share their love of ice cream."

The roots of the store will not be lost as Dylan will utilize YouTube and his other social channels to showcase the store to fans around the world as well as crowdsource new ice cream flavors, collaborate with other creators and celebrities, and so much more. In addition, staff will help guests create unique digital content from their visit, post videos and images, and even live stream as they experience CATCH'N Ice Cream from Dylan Lemay.

Located just a few blocks from the National Museum of Ice Cream at 65 Bleeker Street, CATCH'N Ice Cream from Dylan Lemay will be open seven days a week:

Sunday – Thursday: 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 a.m.

For more information, please visit catchnicecream.com .

Access the CATCH'N Ice Cream from Dylan Lemay EPK HERE .

ABOUT DYLAN LEMAY

Dylan Lemay is the largest ice-cream focused digital creator in the world with over 14 million followers across social channels. In only 15 months, Dylan grew his YouTube presence to 3 million subscribers and reached a major milestone of 3 billion views on his channel. Dylan began his digital career by mastering short-form content and sharing his genuine and contagious passion for all things ice cream through daily videos. With a unique approach grounded in compassion, engagement, connectedness, and a love for something so universally embraced -- ice cream! -- Dylan has been able to organically grow a massive and dedicated fanbase in an unprecedented short amount of time, enabling him to focus on expanding his brand into a full-fledged organization, including multiple global partnerships, an ice cream shop launching in 2022, and so much more. For more information, please visit dylanlemay.co .

Press Contact:

Kat Jones, Motiv PR, kjones@motivpr.com



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CATCH'N Ice Cream from Dylan Lemay