Parker Ranch seeks creative ideas for forested lands in Hamakua, Island of Hawai'i

WAIMEA, Hawaii, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parker Ranch seeks information and ideas to be considered as part of a potential Request for Proposals (RFP) for lessees to lease, on a long-term basis, approximately 7,600 acres of forested land in the Pa'auhau and Kalopa areas in Hamakua, Island of Hawai'i that are currently leased for a term ending in March 2025. Roughly 4,500 acres of the lands contain densely planted eucalyptus timber (spp. Grandis).

Parker Ranch logo (PRNewsfoto/Parker Ranch) (PRNewswire)

"We believe the upcoming expiration of the lease on the Pa'auhau lands presents a tremendous opportunity for a broad range of possibilities for the lands. We are excited to explore creative ideas for the highest and best uses of the lands," said Dutch Kuyper, President & CEO of Parker Ranch, Inc. "Sustainability and our strategic priorities of forestry, renewable energy, and food production will be very important to any decisions we make."

A Request for Information (RFI) will be issued in advance of a potential RFP that may involve a long-term arrangement for the forested lands on a sustainable basis, contributing to Hawai'i Island's economic growth and development, preserving and enhancing the forest resources, and helping to mitigate the effects of climate change. Parties interested in providing information in response to the RFI may contact Zachary Judd, Forestry Manager at jud.z@pri-hi.com. Responders also will have the opportunity to provide feedback on what should be included in the RFP, to meet the needs and interests of potential lessees of the lands.

About Parker Ranch

Parker Ranch is one of the largest and oldest cattle ranches in the United States. Parker Ranch is operated by Parker Ranch, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Parker Ranch Foundation Trust, a 501(c)(3) non-profit whose beneficiaries are Queen's North Hawai'i Community Hospital, Hawai'i Preparatory Academy, Parker School, and Hawai'i Community Foundation. To learn more, please visit www.parkerranch.com or www.prft.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Parker Ranch