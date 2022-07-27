SportsArt Enters Worldwide Fitness Partnership with Accor Group

SEATTLE, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsArt, a leader in socially responsible fitness solutions for over 40 years, has been selected by Astore - Accor Group's Procurement Organization - to become a global preferred vendor outfitting their fitness centers with SportsArt's patented ECO-POWR™ cardio equipment. One of only four fitness suppliers selected by Accor, both brands share a similar mission to promote environmental sustainability and offer socially conscious options to help create a better tomorrow.

"We're excited to provide Accor Group's properties and the partners of Astore Procurement with integrations and applications that will give their hotels even more opportunities to inspire the health and wellness of their guests and our planet," states Ruben Mejia, executive vice president, SportsArt Americas. "All ECO-POWR™ cardio products convert up to 74% of human energy into usable electricity. That means, one hour of working out with an ECO-POWR™ machine can produce enough electricity to power a desktop computer for 2.4 hours. Both SportsArt and Accor have the same mission and goals, so I couldn't be happier to enter this partnership."

The multi-year partnership began earlier this month in all of Accor Hotel's markets including Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Europe as well as North & South America. In recent months, Accor's Chief Sustainability Officer has stated that Accor is building a company that contributes to the environment more than it takes from the environment. This partnership will prove to enhance the sustainability goals of both companies.

"Sustainability has been a part of our DNA since our genesis," stated Giovanni Berselli, Sales Director, EMEA at SportsArt. "All of our initiatives have been developed to try to make the world better. SportsArt shares this value with Accor Hotel group, so creating this partnership has been easy. Now it's time to give back to the planet thanks to Accor's guests through the use of SportsArt's ECO-POWR™️ equipment."

In 2021, Accor accelerated the use of green (wind and solar) energy, with Procurement solutions accelerating new partnerships and suppliers. Accor signed the Glasgow Declaration on Climate Action in Tourism launched by the UN World Tourism Organization (UNTWO) on November 4, 2021. So far, more than 300 public and private tourism organizations have agreed to halve their emissions by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2050.

