WindRose Health Investors Invests in RevHealth

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WindRose Health Investors, LLC ("WindRose"), the New York-based healthcare private equity firm, announced today that it has completed the recapitalization of RevHealth, LLC (or the "Company"), a science-focused independent provider of omnichannel healthcare communications, supporting pharma, biotech, device, and other healthcare clients with professional promotion, medical education, and patient education and advocacy communication services. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

WindRose Health Investors (PRNewsfoto/WindRose Health Investors, LLC) (PRNewswire)

WindRose partnered with RevHealth's founders to recapitalize the business and provide additional capital to support future growth. With WindRose's investment, RevHealth is well-positioned to further accelerate its impressive growth, drawing on WindRose's extensive experience investing in innovative pharmaceutical services companies. Bruce Epstein, Bruce Medd, and Brian Wheeler, RevHealth's founders, will continue to lead the company and remain significant shareholders.

"We are excited to partner with WindRose as RevHealth enters its next phase of growth," said Bruce Epstein, Bruce Medd, and Brian Wheeler. "We believe that our partnership with WindRose will empower our teams of highly experienced healthcare marketers to continue to drive meaningful value for our clients while allowing us to expand services and explore unique avenues for growth. As disease treatment becomes more complex, 'Science-First' communications and education are increasingly important. WindRose's experience and prior success working with innovative and high growth healthcare communications businesses made them our partner of choice."

"RevHealth's deep commitment to clients, impressive scientific acumen, and ability to provide support to clients from early pre-launch through the full drug lifecycle make it uniquely differentiated from other healthcare communications agencies," said CJ Burnes, Partner at WindRose. "We believe RevHealth offers crucial services to its clients and will experience significant growth as the company expands into new logos and services. We are excited to partner with Bruce Epstein, Bruce Medd, Brian Wheeler and their impressive team as they continue to build upon the differentiated platform they have created."

Guggenheim Securities, LLC acted as the exclusive financial advisor to WindRose and Houlihan Lokey acted as the exclusive financial advisor to RevHealth. McDermott Will & Emery LLP acted as legal advisor to WindRose and DLA Piper LLP acted as legal advisor to RevHealth.

About WindRose Health Investors

WindRose makes equity investments in companies that operate within the services sectors of the healthcare industry. The firm focuses on companies with profitable business models and a demonstrated ability to deliver cost-effective solutions. WindRose manages over $2.6 billion in investments. WindRose is based in New York City and invests in companies throughout the United States. For more information, please email us at info@windrose.com.

About RevHealth

Founded in 2006 and based in Morristown, NJ, RevHealth is one of the largest independent providers of omnichannel healthcare communications to the life sciences industry. For more information, please visit www.revhealth.com.

Reporters may contact Jennifer Hurson, jhurson@lambert.com, (845) 507-0571, or Lisa Baker, lbaker@lambert.com, (603) 868-1967.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WindRose Health Investors, LLC