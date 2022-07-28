Aadi Bioscience to Report Second Quarter 2022 Results and Corporate Update

Company to Host Conference Call and Webcast on August 10

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: AADI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes, today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 8:30 am EDT (5:30 am PDT) to report second quarter 2022 financial results and provide recent corporate updates.

Conference Call Information



Participants may access a live webcast of the call on the "Investors & News" page of the Aadi Bioscience website at aadibio.com. To participate via telephone, please register in advance at this link. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. A replay of the conference call and webcast will be archived on the website for at least 30 days.

About Aadi Bioscience



Aadi is a biopharmaceutical company focused on precision therapies for genetically defined cancers. Aadi's primary goal is to bring transformational therapies to cancer patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations where other mTOR inhibitors have not or cannot be effectively exploited due to problems of pharmacology, effective drug delivery, safety, or effective targeting to the disease site. In November 2021, Aadi received FDA approval for FYARRO™ for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant perivascular epithelioid cell tumor (PEComa), and in February 2022 Aadi announced the commercial launch of FYARRO in this indication.

Based on exploratory data from AMPECT, Aadi's registrational study supporting approval in malignant PEComa, and following a pre-IND meeting with the FDA, Aadi has initiated PRECISION 1, a Phase 2 tumor-agnostic registration-intended trial in mTOR inhibitor-naïve malignant solid tumors harboring TSC1 or TSC2 inactivating alterations. More information on Aadi's development pipeline is available on the Aadi website at www.aadibio.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

