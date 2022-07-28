Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. - Second Quarter 2022 Results

LUXEMBOURG, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Change
Constant Currency
($'m except per share data)
Revenue
1,303
991
31 %
38 %
Profit for the period
100
26
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
181
173
5 %
10 %
Earnings per share
0.17
0.05
Adjusted earnings per share (1)
0.11
0.13
Dividend per share
0.10
Oliver Graham, CEO of Ardagh Metal Packaging, said
"We successfully delivered our Q2 guidance in the face of unprecedented inflationary and supply chain challenges and a headwind from FX. In the quarter we continued to commercialise new capacity, largely in line with budget and with minimal delays. The ramp-up of our investments and an outperformance in Brazil contributed to strong shipments growth in the period. We are actively pursuing a recovery of our exceptional energy inflation costs and are focused on a disciplined build-out of further capacity, suitably rephased so as to align it with demand."
- Global beverage can shipments grew by 8% in the quarter, with growth of 11% in the Americas and 5% in Europe. Specialty can share increased, to 48% of shipments in the quarter, from 46% in the prior year quarter, reflecting our investment program.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $181 million for the quarter represented 10% growth on a constant currency basis, driven by a 36% advance in the Americas, where growth reflected higher shipments and a strong recovery of input cost inflation. In Europe, Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 20% on a constant currency basis, due to inflationary headwinds, in particular energy, which were partially offset by commercial recovery programs.
- New capacity continues to ramp up across our regions, including in Germany, the UK, United States and Brazil. Can production started during the quarter in Huron (OH), with further capacity planned through the remainder of the year.
- AMP has contracted its remaining energy needs for 2022 and will continue to build out its cover for 2023 on a rolling basis over the remainder of the year. The assumption of a net $25 million impact in 2022 from Europe energy inflation is unchanged.
- Total liquidity of $761 million at June 30, 2022, including cash and cash equivalents of $436 million. This follows the issuance of $600 million of 6% Senior Secured Green Notes in June. As previously announced, growth investments for 2022 will reduce to $0.8bn (inc. leasing), and a €250 million perpetual non-convertible preference shares issue was completed in July.
- Second quarter dividend of $0.10 per share paid on June 28, 2022. $200 million share buyback program authorised in June and in operation through to the end of 2023, with $3 million repurchased in the quarter and approaching $15 million to date.
- 2022 outlook: high-single digit shipment growth for the full year and Adjusted EBITDA of the order of $710 million, assuming EUR/USD parity to year end which results in a c. $20 million adverse currency impact relative to prior guidance. (2021: $662 million reported; $629 million at constant currency). Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA expected to be of the order of $175 million (Q3 2021: $176 million reported, $164 million at constant currency).
Financial Performance Review
Bridge of 2021 to 2022 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA
Three months ended June 30, 2022
Revenue
Europe
Americas
Group
$'m
$'m
$'m
Revenue 2021
464
527
991
Organic
116
243
359
FX translation
(47)
—
(47)
Revenue 2022
533
770
1,303
Adjusted EBITDA
Europe
Americas
Group
$'m
$'m
$'m
Adjusted EBITDA 2021
85
88
173
Organic
(15)
32
17
FX translation
(9)
—
(9)
Adjusted EBITDA 2022
61
120
181
2022 margin %
11.4 %
15.6 %
13.9 %
2021 margin %
18.3 %
16.7 %
17.5 %
Six months ended June 30, 2022
Revenue
Europe
Americas
Group
$'m
$'m
$'m
Revenue 2021
900
1,030
1,930
Organic
209
378
587
FX translation
(77)
—
(77)
Revenue 2022
1,032
1,408
2,440
Adjusted EBITDA
Europe
Americas
Group
$'m
$'m
$'m
Adjusted EBITDA 2021
151
170
321
Organic
(21)
39
18
FX translation
(13)
—
(13)
Adjusted EBITDA 2022
117
209
326
2022 margin %
11.3 %
14.8 %
13.4 %
2021 margin %
16.8 %
16.5 %
16.6 %
Group Performance
Group
Revenue of $1,303 million in the three months ended June 30, 2022 increased by $312 million, or 31%, compared with $991 million in the same period last year. On a constant currency basis, revenue increased by 38%, mainly reflecting the pass through to customers of higher input costs and strong volume/mix growth.
Adjusted EBITDA increased by $8 million, or 5%, to $181 million in the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared with $173m in the same period last year. On a constant currency basis, Adjusted EBITDA increased by 10%, principally due to favorable volume/mix effects, which includes an impact from the Group's growth investment program and recovery of input cost inflation, partly offset by increased operating costs.
Americas
Revenue increased by 46% to $770 million in the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared with $527 million in the same period last year, principally reflecting the pass through of higher input costs and favorable volume/mix effects.
Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter of $120 million increased by 36%, compared with $88 million in the same period last year, primarily driven by favorable volume/mix effects, which includes an impact from the Group's growth investment program and strong recovery of input cost inflation, partly offset by increased operating costs.
Europe
Revenue of $533 million increased by 15% in the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared with $464 million in the same period last year. On a constant currency basis, revenue increased by 28%, principally due to the pass through of higher input costs and favorable volume/mix effects.
Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter of $61 million decreased by $24 million, or 28%, at actual exchange rates, and by 20% at constant currency, compared with $85 million in the same period last year. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was principally due to input cost headwinds.
Earnings Webcast and Conference Call Details
Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) will hold its second quarter 2022 earnings webcast and conference call for investors at 9.00 a.m. EDT (2.00 p.m. BST) on July 28, 2022. Please use the following webcast link to register for this call:
Webcast registration and access:
An investor earnings presentation to accompany this release is available at https://www.ardaghmetalpackaging.com/corporate/investors
About Ardagh Metal Packaging
Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMP) is a leading global supplier of infinitely recyclable, sustainable, metal beverage cans and ends to brand owners. A subsidiary of sustainable packaging business Ardagh Group, AMP is a leading industry player across Europe and the Americas with innovative production capabilities. AMP operates 24 production facilities in nine countries, employing close to 5,800 employees and had sales of $4.1 billion in 2021.
For more information, visit https://www.ardaghmetalpackaging.com/corporate/investors
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this release. Certain factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those discussed in any forward-looking statements include the risk factors described in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.'s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and any other public filings made by Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. with the SEC. In addition, new risk factors and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all risk factors and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual events to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Under no circumstances should the inclusion of such forward-looking statements in this release be regarded as a representation or warranty by us or any other person with respect to the achievement of results set out in such statements or that the underlying assumptions used will in fact be the case. Therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.
Non-IFRS Financial Measures
This release may contain certain financial measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted operating cash flow, Adjusted free cash flow, net debt and ratios relating thereto that are not calculated in accordance with IFRS. Non-IFRS financial measures may be considered in addition to IFRS financial information, but should not be used as substitutes for the corresponding IFRS measures. The non-IFRS financial measures used by Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. may differ from, and not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.
Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Income Statement for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
Three months ended June 30, 2022
Three months ended June 30, 2021
Before
Exceptional
Total
Before
Exceptional
Total
$'m
$'m
$'m
$'m
$'m
$'m
Revenue
1,303
—
1,303
991
—
991
Cost of sales
(1,123)
(16)
(1,139)
(821)
(5)
(826)
Gross profit
180
(16)
164
170
(5)
165
Sales, general and administration expenses
(53)
(4)
(57)
(44)
(7)
(51)
Intangible amortization
(35)
—
(35)
(39)
—
(39)
Operating profit
92
(20)
72
87
(12)
75
Net finance income/(expense)
(34)
74
40
(28)
6
(22)
Profit before tax
58
54
112
59
(6)
53
Income tax charge
(16)
4
(12)
(26)
(1)
(27)
Profit for the period
42
58
100
33
(7)
26
Earnings per share
0.17
0.05
Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Income Statement for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (2)
Six months ended June 30, 2022
Six months ended June 30, 2021
Before
Exceptional
Total
Before
Exceptional
Total
$'m
$'m
$'m
$'m
$'m
$'m
Revenue
2,440
—
2,440
1,930
—
1,930
Cost of sales
(2,109)
(30)
(2,139)
(1,608)
(8)
(1,616)
Gross profit
331
(30)
301
322
(8)
314
Sales, general and administration expenses
(109)
(8)
(117)
(93)
(10)
(103)
Intangible amortization
(71)
—
(71)
(78)
—
(78)
Operating profit
151
(38)
113
151
(18)
133
Net finance income/(expense)
(62)
125
63
(120)
(51)
(171)
Profit/(loss) before tax
89
87
176
31
(69)
(38)
Income tax charge
(25)
6
(19)
(19)
9
(10)
Profit/(loss) for the year
64
93
157
12
(60)
(48)
Earnings/(loss) per share:
0.26
(0.10)
Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Statement of Financial Position (2)
At June 30, 2022
At December 31, 2021
$'m
$'m
Non-current assets
Intangible assets
1,513
1,662
Property, plant and equipment
2,047
1,842
Other non-current assets
118
160
3,678
3,664
Current assets
Inventories
530
407
Trade and other receivables
800
512
Contract assets
230
182
Derivative financial instruments
114
97
Cash and cash equivalents
436
463
2,110
1,661
TOTAL ASSETS
5,788
5,325
TOTAL EQUITY
333
286
Non-current liabilities
Borrowings including lease obligations
3,395
2,831
Other non-current liabilities*
571
808
3,966
3,639
Current liabilities
Borrowings including lease obligations
49
56
Payables and other current liabilities
1,440
1,344
1,489
1,400
TOTAL LIABILITIES
5,455
5,039
TOTAL EQUITY and LIABILITIES
5,788
5,325
* Other non-current liabilities include liabilities for earnout shares of $162 million at June 30, 2022 (December 2021: $292 million) and warrants of $17 million at June 30, 2022 (December 2021: $33 million).
Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Statement of Cash Flows (2)
Three months ended
Six months ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
$'m
$'m
$'m
$'m
Cash flows from/(used in) operating activities
Cash generated from/(used in) operations (3)
91
164
(103)
137
Net interest paid
(28)
(4)
(21)
(49)
Income tax paid
(8)
(7)
(15)
(28)
Cash flows from/(used in) operating activities
55
153
(139)
60
Cash flows used in investing activities
Capital expenditure
(169)
(121)
(286)
(289)
Other investing activities
–
–
–
1
Cash flows used in investing activities
(169)
(121)
(286)
(288)
Cash flows from financing activities
Changes in borrowings
495
2,763
591
2,761
Deferred debt issue costs paid
(4)
(25)
(6)
(25)
Lease payments
(13)
(11)
(26)
(22)
Dividends paid
(121)
–
(121)
–
Treasury shares purchased
(3)
–
(3)
–
Other financing cash flows
(1)
–
(1)
–
Net repayment of related party borrowings to Ardagh
–
(1,726)
–
(1,726)
Payment as part of capital reorganization
–
(574)
–
(574)
Cash received from Ardagh
–
–
–
206
Redemption premium and issuance costs paid
–
–
–
(52)
Net cash inflow from financing activities
353
427
434
568
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
239
459
9
340
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
225
130
463
257
Foreign exchange losses on cash and cash equivalents
(28)
(2)
(36)
(10)
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
436
587
436
587
Financial assets and liabilities
At June 30, 2022, the Group's net debt and available liquidity was as follows:
Drawn amount
Available liquidity
$'m
$'m
Senior Secured Green and Senior Green Notes
3,236
—
Global Asset Based Loan Facility
—
325
Lease obligations
231
—
Other borrowings/credit lines
16
—
Total borrowings / undrawn facilities
3,483
325
Deferred debt issue costs
(39)
—
Net borrowings / undrawn facilities
3,444
325
Cash and cash equivalents
(436)
436
Net debt / available liquidity
3,008
761
Reconciliation of profit for the period to Adjusted profit for the period
Three months
Three months
ended June 30,
ended June 30,
2022
2021
$'m
$'m
Profit for the period
100
26
Exceptional items, net of tax
(58)
7
Intangible amortization, net of tax
27
30
Adjusted profit for the period
69
63
Weighted average common shares
603.3
493.8
Earnings per share
0.17
0.05
Adjusted earnings per share
0.11
0.13
Reconciliation of profit/(loss) for the period to Adjusted EBITDA
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021 (2)
$'m
$'m
$'m
$'m
Profit/(loss) for the period
100
26
157
(48)
Income tax charge
12
27
19
10
Net finance (income)/expense
(40)
22
(63)
171
Depreciation and amortization
89
86
175
170
Exceptional operating items
20
12
38
18
Adjusted EBITDA
181
173
326
321
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Adjusted operating cash flow and Adjusted free cash flow
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021 (2)
$m
$m
$'m
$'m
Adjusted EBITDA
181
173
326
321
Movement in working capital
(70)
(1)
(395)
(170)
Maintenance capital expenditure
(29)
(21)
(49)
(45)
Lease payments
(13)
(11)
(26)
(22)
Adjusted operating cash flow
69
140
(144)
84
Interest paid
(28)
(4)
(21)
(49)
Income tax paid
(8)
(7)
(15)
(28)
Adjusted free cash flow - pre Growth Investment capital expenditure
33
129
(180)
7
Growth investment capital expenditure
(140)
(100)
(237)
(244)
Adjusted free cash flow - post Growth Investment capital expenditure
(107)
29
(417)
(237)
Related Footnotes
(1) For a reconciliation to the most comparable IFRS measures, see Page 9.
(2) For information related to and including the period prior to April 1, 2021, please refer to the unaudited consolidated interim financial statements prepared on a carve-out basis from the consolidated financial statements of Ardagh Group S.A., as included in the unaudited consolidated interim financial statements of the Group for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, which are available at: https://www.ardaghmetalpackaging.com/corporate/investors
For information related to the unaudited consolidated condensed statement of financial position at December 31, 2021, please refer to the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, and filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 4, 2022, which is also available at the above link.
(3) Cash used in operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 is derived from the aggregate of Adjusted EBITDA as presented on Page 9 less working capital outflows of $70 million (six months: $395 million) and other exceptional cash outflows of $20 million (six months: $34 million). Cash from operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 is derived from the aggregate of Adjusted EBITDA as presented on Page 9, working capital outflows of $1 million (six months: $170 million) and other exceptional cash outflows of $8 million (six months: $14 million).
