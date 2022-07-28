Merchants Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Second quarter 2022 net income of $53.9 million increased 5% compared to the second quarter of 2021 and increased 8% compared to the first quarter of 2022

Second quarter 2022 diluted earnings per common share of $1.11 increased 5% compared to the second quarter of 2021 and increased 9% compared to the first quarter of 2022

Total assets of $11.1 billion increased 15%, compared to March 31, 2022 , and decreased 2% compared to December 31, 2021

Return on average assets was 2.20% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to 2.14% in the second quarter of 2021 and 1.92% in the first quarter of 2022

Net interest margin was 3.03% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to 2.75% in the second quarter of 2021 and 2.62% in the first quarter of 2022

Tangible book value per common share of $19.70 increased 25% compared to $15.73 in the second quarter of 2021 and increased 5% compared to $18.70 in the first quarter of 2022

Credit quality remained strong, as nonperforming loans represented 0.07% of loans receivable compared to 0.08% at March 31, 2022 and 0.01% at December 31, 2021

During the second quarter 2022, the Company repurchased $3.9 million of its common shares

On May 5, 2022 , the Company completed a $214 million Commercial Mortgage Backed Securities (CMBS) securitization of 14 multifamily mortgage loans secured by 24 mortgaged properties through a Freddie Mac-sponsored Q-Series transaction

CARMEL, Ind., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Bancorp (the "Company" or "Merchants") (Nasdaq: MBIN), parent company of Merchants Bank of Indiana, today reported second quarter 2022 net income of $53.9 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.11. This compared to $51.4 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.06 in the second quarter of 2021, and compared to $50.1 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.02 in the first quarter of 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Merchants Bancorp) (PRNewswire)

"We have continued to successfully manage our capital, liquidity, and resources to maximize returns in the second quarter as we expanded the reach of our products and services, while also minimizing our credit risk. With a tangible book value of $19.70 per share, an industry-leading return on average assets of 2.20% and efficiency ratio of 29.6% in the quarter, we have established significant momentum and anticipate continued strength in the second half of 2022 and beyond," said Michael F. Petrie, Chairman and CEO of Merchants.

Michael J. Dunlap, President and Chief Operating Officer of Merchants, added, "Achieving these superior results can be attributable to the tremendous efforts of our employees who operate with an entrepreneurial spirit and focus on continuous improvement. Their successes have led to an expansion of our business platforms in a unique and powerful way that has benefited all our customers. We also believe that we are still in the early stages of reaping all the revenue opportunities from our investments."

Net income of $53.9 million for the second quarter 2022 increased by $2.5 million, or 5%, compared to the second quarter of 2021, primarily driven by a $16.8 million, or 23%, increase in interest income and a $7.0 million higher fair market value adjustment to mortgage servicing rights. These increases were partially offset by a $9.2 million increase in interest expense, a $6.5 million increase in the provision for credit losses, a $4.8 million increase in noninterest expense, and a $3.6 million decrease in gain on sale of loans.

Net income for the second quarter 2022 increased by $3.8 million, or 8%, compared to the first quarter of 2022, primarily driven by a $13.2 million, or 17%, increase in interest income and a $3.6 million increase in gain on sale of loans. These increases were partially offset by a $7.0 million increase in interest expense, a $3.8 million increase in the provision for credit losses, and a $1.9 million increase in noninterest expense.

Total Assets

Total assets of $11.1 billion at June 30, 2022 increased 15%, compared to March 31, 2022, and decreased 2%, compared to December 31, 2021. Both periods reflected significant increases in loans, primarily from growth in the multi-family and healthcare financing portfolio.

Return on average assets was 2.20% for the second quarter of 2022 compared to 1.92% for the first quarter of 2022 and 2.14% for the second quarter of 2021.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses on loans of $37.5 million at June 30, 2022 increased $5.3 million compared to March 31, 2022 and increased $6.1 million compared to December 31, 2021. The increases compared to both periods were primarily from growth in the multi-family and healthcare loan portfolios and also reflected a contingent reserve related to a Freddie Mac-sponsored Q-Series securitization transaction. As of June 30, 2022, the Company had one loan remaining in a COVID-19 payment deferral arrangement, with an unpaid balance of $36.8 million.

Non-performing loans were $4.8 million, or 0.07%, of loans receivable at June 30, 2022, compared to compared to 0.08% at March 31, 2022 and 0.01% at December 31, 2021.

Total Deposits

Total deposits of $8.3 billion at June 30, 2022 increased $823.9 million, or 11%, compared to March 31, 2022, and decreased $682.9 million, or 8%, compared to December 31, 2021. The increase compared to March 31, 2022 was primarily due to an increase in brokered certificates of deposits.

Total brokered deposits of $1.2 billion at June 30, 2022 increased $844.8 million, or 222%, from March 31, 2022 and decreased $935.1 million, or 43%, from December 31, 2021. Brokered deposits represented 15% of total deposits at June 30, 2022 compared to 5% of total deposits at March 31, 2022 and 24% of total deposits at December 31, 2021.

The Company continues to offer new products, such as adjustable-rate certificates of deposits, to minimize interest rate risks by aligning the rate and duration characteristics of its deposit and loan portfolios.

Liquidity

Cash balances of $258.1 million at June 30, 2022 decreased by $153.4 million compared to March 31, 2022 and decreased by $774.5 million compared to December 31, 2021. The Company continues to have significant borrowing capacity, with unused lines of credit totaling $1.7 billion at June 30, 2022 compared to $2.2 billion at March 31, 2022 and $2.4 billion at December 31, 2021. This liquidity enhances the ability to effectively manage interest expense and asset levels in the future. Additionally, the Company's business model is designed to continuously sell a significant portion of its loans, which provides flexibility in managing its liquidity.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

Net Interest Income of $72.0 million increased $7.6 million, or 12% compared to $64.4 million, reflecting higher yields and average balances on loans and loans held for sale that were partially offset by higher interest rates and average balances of deposits and borrowings.

Interest rate spread of 2.90% increased 22 basis points compared to 2.68%.

Net interest margin of 3.03% increased 28 basis points compared to 2.75%.

Interest Income of $89.3 million increased 23% compared to $72.4 million, reflecting an increase in both yields and average balances of loans and loans held for sale, driven by increases in the multi-family and healthcare portfolios.

Average balances of $8.6 billion for loans and loans held for sale increased $737.5 million , or 9%, compared to $7.9 billion .

Average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 3.99% increased 53 basis points compared to 3.46%.

Interest Expense of $17.2 million increased $9.2 million, or 115%, compared to $8.0 million. Interest expense on deposits of $14.8 million increased $8.1 million, or 121%, compared $6.7 million, reflecting higher rates on interest bearing checking and money market accounts.

Average balances of $7.4 billion for interest-bearing deposits decreased $33.9 million , essentially unchanged compared to $7.4 billion .

Average interest rates of 0.81% for interest-bearing deposits increased 45 basis points compared to 0.36%.

Noninterest Income of $39.2 million increased $6.3 million, or 19%, compared to $32.9 million, primarily due to a $7.9 million increase in loan servicing fees, partially offset by a $3.6 million decrease in gain on sale of loans.

Loan servicing fees included a $7.7 million positive fair market value adjustment to mortgage servicing rights, of which $1.1 million was in the Banking segment and $6.6 million was in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. This compared to a $0.7 million positive fair market value adjustment to mortgage servicing rights, of which $0.6 million was in the Banking segment and $0.1 million was in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment.

Syndication and asset management fees of $1.6 million more than tripled and are becoming a meaningful source of noninterest income growth.

Noninterest Expense of $33.0 million increased $4.8 million, or 17%, compared to $28.2 million, primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits to support business growth.

The efficiency ratio of 29.6% increased 66 basis points compared to 29.0%.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022

Net Interest Income of $72.0 million increased $6.3 million, or 10% compared to $65.7 million, reflecting higher yields and average balances on loans and loans held for sale that were partially offset by higher interest rates on deposits and borrowings.

Interest rate spread of 2.90% increased 35 basis points compared to 2.55%.

Net interest margin of 3.03% increased 41 basis points compared to 2.62%.

Interest Income of $89.3 million increased $13.3 million, or 17%, compared to $76.0 million, reflecting an increase in yields and average balances of loans and loans held for sale, driven by increases in the multi-family and healthcare portfolios.

Average balances of $8.6 billion for loans and loans held for sale increased $593.4 million , or 7%, compared to $8.0 billion .

Average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 3.99% increased 35 basis points compared to 3.64%.

Interest Expense of $17.2 million increased 68% compared to $10.3 million. Interest expense on deposits of $14.8 million increased $6.0 million, or 68%, compared to $8.8 million, reflecting higher interest rates on interest bearing checking and money market accounts.

Average balances of $7.4 billion for interest-bearing deposits decreased $682.5 million , or 8%, compared to $8.0 billion .

Average interest rates of 0.81% for interest-bearing deposits increased 37 basis points compared to 0.44%.

Noninterest Income of $39.2 million increased $4.6 million, or 13%, compared $34.6 million, primarily due to a $3.6 million, or 20%, increase in gain on sale of loans.

Loan servicing fees included a $7.7 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, of which $1.1 million was in the Banking segment and $6.6 million was in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. This compared to a $7.6 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, of which $4.3 million was in the Banking segment and $3.3 million was in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment.

Syndication and asset management fees of $1.6 million more than tripled and are becoming a meaningful source of noninterest income growth.

Noninterest Expense of $33.0 million increased 6% compared to $31.0 million, primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits to support business growth.

The efficiency ratio of 29.6% decreased 129 basis points compared to 30.9%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Ranked as a top performing U.S. public bank by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple lines of business, including multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing; mortgage warehouse financing; retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking; agricultural lending; and traditional community banking. Merchants Bancorp, with $11.1 billion in assets and $8.3 billion in deposits as of June 30, 2022, conducts its business primarily through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp., Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois, Merchants Capital Servicing, LLC, and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana. For more information and financial data, please visit Merchants' Investor Relations page at investors.merchantsbancorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect management's current views with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "might," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "goal," "target," "outlook," "aim," "would," "annualized" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control, such as the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Accordingly, management cautions that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the severity, magnitude, duration and businesses' and governments' responses thereto, on the Company's operations and personnel, and on activity and demand across its businesses, and other factors identified in "Risk Factors" or "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)

























June 30

March 31

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,



2022

2022

2021

2021

2021 Assets



















Cash and due from banks

$ 10,714

$ 9,853

$ 14,030

$ 14,352

$ 13,745 Interest-earning demand accounts

247,432

401,668

1,018,584

788,224

388,304 Cash and cash equivalents

258,146

411,521

1,032,614

802,576

402,049 Securities purchased under agreements to resell

3,520

4,798

5,888

5,923

6,507 Mortgage loans in process of securitization

323,046

324,280

569,239

634,027

461,914 Available for sale securities

336,814

314,266

310,629

301,119

315,260 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock

39,130

28,804

29,588

70,767

70,767 Loans held for sale (includes $16,801, $14,567, $48,583, $26,296 and $26,623, respectively, at fair value)

2,759,116

2,289,094

3,303,199

3,453,279

2,955,390 Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses on loans of $37,474, $32,102, $31,344, $29,134 and $28,696, respectively

7,033,203

5,976,960

5,751,319

5,431,227

5,444,227 Premises and equipment, net

35,085

34,559

31,212

31,423

31,384 Servicing rights

130,710

121,036

110,348

105,473

98,331 Interest receivable

26,184

23,499

24,103

21,894

22,068 Goodwill

15,845

15,845

15,845

15,845

15,845 Intangible assets, net

1,441

1,574

1,707

1,843

1,990 Other assets and receivables

123,815

104,356

92,947

76,637

55,800 Total assets

$11,086,055

$9,650,592

$ 11,278,638

$ 10,952,033

$9,881,532 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



















Liabilities



















Deposits



















Noninterest-bearing

$ 444,461

$ 461,193

$ 641,442

$ 824,118

$ 814,567 Interest-bearing

7,855,277

7,014,628

8,341,171

8,123,201

7,225,011 Total deposits

8,299,738

7,475,821

8,982,613

8,947,319

8,039,578 Borrowings

1,440,904

879,929

1,033,954

809,136

701,373 Deferred and current tax liabilities, net

19,414

30,695

19,170

21,681

18,819 Other liabilities

97,460

75,644

87,492

64,019

62,698 Total liabilities

9,857,516

8,462,089

10,123,229

9,842,155

8,822,468 Commitments and Contingencies



















Shareholders' Equity



















Common stock, without par value



















Authorized - 75,000,000 shares, 50,000,000 shares, 50,000,000 shares, 50,000,000 shares and 50,000,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 43,106,505 shares, 43,267,776 shares, 43,180,079 shares, 43,178,061 shares and 43,175,399 shares

136,671

137,882

137,565

137,200

136,836 Preferred stock, without par value - 5,000,000 total shares authorized



















7% Series A Preferred stock - $25 per share liquidation preference



















Authorized - 3,500,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 2,081,800 shares

50,221

50,221

50,221

50,221

50,221 6% Series B Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference



















Authorized - 125,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 125,000 shares (equivalent to 5,000,000 depositary shares)

120,844

120,844

120,844

120,844

120,844 6% Series C Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference



















Authorized - 250,000 shares



















Issued and outstanding - 196,181 shares (equivalent to 7,847,233 depositary share)

191,084

191,084

191,084

191,084

191,084 Retained earnings

737,789

694,776

657,149

610,267

560,083 Accumulated other comprehensive income

(8,070)

(6,304)

(1,454)

262

(4) Total shareholders' equity

1,228,539

1,188,503

1,155,409

1,109,878

1,059,064 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$11,086,055

$9,650,592

$ 11,278,638

$ 10,952,033

$9,881,532

Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)































Three Months Ended

Change



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

2Q22

2Q22



2022

2022

2021

vs. 1Q22

vs. 2Q21 Interest Income

























Loans

$ 85,994

$ 72,196

$ 68,276

19 %

26 % Mortgage loans in process of securitization



1,449



2,245



2,724

-35 %

-47 % Investment securities:

























Available for sale - taxable



917



701



833

31 %

10 % Available for sale - tax exempt



—



—



9

—

-100 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock



284



269



392

6 %

-28 % Other



626



601



204

4 %

207 % Total interest income



89,270



76,012



72,438

17 %

23 % Interest Expense

























Deposits



14,768



8,813



6,683

68 %

121 % Borrowed funds



2,471



1,474



1,348

68 %

83 % Total interest expense



17,239



10,287



8,031

68 %

115 % Net Interest Income



72,031



65,725



64,407

10 %

12 % Provision (credit) for credit losses



6,212



2,451



(315)

153 %

-2072 % Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses



65,819



63,274



64,722

4 %

2 % Noninterest Income

























Gain on sale of loans



21,564



17,965



25,122

20 %

-14 % Loan servicing fees, net



9,607



9,731



1,727

-1 %

456 % Mortgage warehouse fees



1,350



1,858



3,079

-27 %

-56 % Syndication and asset management fees



1,599



614



480

160 %

233 % Other income



5,051



4,429



2,447

14 %

106 % Total noninterest income



39,171



34,597



32,855

13 %

19 % Noninterest Expense

























Salaries and employee benefits



22,475



21,293



18,869

6 %

19 % Loan expenses



1,184



1,211



1,921

-2 %

-38 % Occupancy and equipment



2,011



1,814



1,808

11 %

11 % Professional fees



1,594



1,303



779

22 %

105 % Deposit insurance expense



670



759



651

-12 %

3 % Technology expense



1,304



1,236



971

6 %

34 % Other expense



3,719



3,417



3,184

9 %

17 % Total noninterest expense



32,957



31,033



28,183

6 %

17 % Income Before Income Taxes



72,033



66,838



69,394

8 %

4 % Provision for income taxes



18,098



16,696



17,977

8 %

1 % Net Income

$ 53,935

$ 50,142

$ 51,417

8 %

5 % Dividends on preferred stock



(5,729)



(5,728)



(5,659)

—

1 % Net Income Allocated to Common Shareholders

$ 48,206

$ 44,414

$ 45,758

9 %

5 % Basic Earnings Per Share

$ 1.12

$ 1.03

$ 1.06

9 %

6 % Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 1.11

$ 1.02

$ 1.06

9 %

5 % Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding

























Basic



43,209,824



43,190,066



43,174,220







Diluted



43,335,211



43,360,034



43,311,488









Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)





















Six Months Ended







June 30,

June 30,







2022

2021

Change Interest Income















Loans

$ 158,190

$ 143,793

10 % Mortgage loans in process of securitization



3,694



5,860

-37 % Investment securities:















Available for sale - taxable



1,618



1,187

36 % Available for sale - tax exempt



—



20

-100 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock



553



776

-29 % Other



1,227



351

250 % Total interest income



165,282



151,987

9 % Interest Expense















Deposits



23,581



12,783

84 % Borrowed funds



3,945



2,834

39 % Total interest expense



27,526



15,617

76 % Net Interest Income



137,756



136,370

1 % Provision for credit losses



8,663



1,348

543 % Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses



129,093



135,022

-4 % Noninterest Income















Gain on sale of loans



39,529



53,742

-26 % Loan servicing fees, net



19,338



9,678

100 % Mortgage warehouse fees



3,208



7,195

-55 % Syndication and asset management fees



2,213



535

314 % Other income



9,480



5,641

68 % Total noninterest income



73,768



76,791

-4 % Noninterest Expense















Salaries and employee benefits



43,768



40,143

9 % Loan expenses



2,395



4,444

-46 % Occupancy and equipment



3,825



3,435

11 % Professional fees



2,897



1,201

141 % Deposit insurance expense



1,429



1,322

8 % Technology expense



2,540



1,908

33 % Other expense



7,136



5,814

23 % Total noninterest expense



63,990



58,267

10 % Income Before Income Taxes



138,871



153,546

-10 % Provision for income taxes



34,794



40,146

-13 % Net Income

$ 104,077

$ 113,400

-8 % Dividends on preferred stock



(11,457)



(9,416)

22 % Net Income Allocated to Common Shareholders

$ 92,620

$ 103,984

-11 % Basic Earnings Per Share

$ 2.14

$ 2.41

-11 % Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 2.14

$ 2.40

-11 % Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding















Basic



43,220,198



43,166,223



Diluted



43,367,875



43,293,599





Key Operating Results (Unaudited) ($ in thousands, except share data)































Three Months Ended

Change







June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

2Q22

2Q22







2022

2022

2021

vs. 1Q22

vs. 2Q21



























Noninterest expense



$ 32,957

$ 31,033

$ 28,183

6 %

17 %



























Net interest income (before provision for credit losses)



72,031

65,725

64,407

10 %

12 %

Noninterest income



39,171

34,597

32,855

13 %

19 %

Total income



$ 111,202

$ 100,322

$ 97,262

11 %

14 %



























Efficiency ratio



29.64 %

30.93 %

28.98 %

(129) bps 66 bps



















































Average assets



$ 9,820,878

$ 10,436,448

$ 9,609,957

-6 %

2 %

Net income



$ 53,935

$ 50,142

$ 51,417

8 %

5 %

Return on average assets before annualizing



0.55 %

0.48 %

0.54 %









Annualization factor



4.00

4.00

4.00









Return on average assets



2.20 %

1.92 %

2.14 %

28 bps 6 bps

























Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)



23.05 %

22.37 %

27.61 %

68 bps (456) bps

























Tangible book value per common share (1)



$ 19.70

$ 18.70

$ 15.73

5 %

25 %



























Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)



7.67 %

8.40 %

6.88 %

(73) bps 79 bps

























(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" below:

















































Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of limitations. As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is below. Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock. Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total assets. Tangible Assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares outstanding.

































Three Months Ended

Change







June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

2Q22

2Q22







2022

2022

2021

vs. 1Q22

vs. 2Q21



























Net income



$ 53,935

$ 50,142

$ 51,417

8 %

5 %

Less: preferred stock dividends



(5,729)

(5,728)

(5,659)

—

1 %

Net income available to common shareholders



$ 48,206

$ 44,414

$ 45,758

9 %

5 %



























Average shareholders' equity



$ 1,215,891

$ 1,173,837

$ 1,031,246

4 %

18 %

Less: average goodwill & intangibles



(17,361)

(17,495)

(17,916)

-1 %

-3 %

Less: average preferred stock



(362,149)

(362,149)

(350,320)

—

3 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity



$ 836,381

$ 794,193

$ 663,010

5 %

26 %



























Annualization factor



4.00

4.00

4.00









Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity



23.05 %

22.37 %

27.61 %

69 bps (455) bps



















































Total equity



$ 1,228,539

$ 1,188,503

$ 1,059,064

3 %

16 %

Less: goodwill and intangibles



(17,286)

(17,419)

(17,835)

-1 %

-3 %

Less: preferred stock



(362,149)

(362,149)

(362,149)

—

—

Tangible common shareholders' equity



$ 849,104

$ 808,935

$ 679,080

5 %

25 %



























Assets



$ 11,086,055

$ 9,650,592

$ 9,881,532

15 %

12 %

Less: goodwill and intangibles



(17,286)

(17,419)

(17,835)

-1 %

-3 %

Tangible assets



$ 11,068,769

$ 9,633,173

$ 9,863,697

15 %

12 %



























Ending common shares



43,106,505

43,267,776

43,175,399

—

—



























Tangible book value per common share



$ 19.70

$ 18.70

$ 15.73

5 %

25 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets



7.67 %

8.40 %

6.88 %

(73) bps 79 bps

Key Operating Results (Unaudited) ($ in thousands, except share data)























Six Months Ended











June 30,

June 30,











2022

2021

Change



















Noninterest expense



$ 63,990

$ 58,267

10 %



















Net interest income (before provision for credit losses)



137,756

136,370

1 %

Noninterest income



73,768

76,791

-4 %

Total income



$ 211,524

$ 213,161

-1 %



















Efficiency ratio



30.25 %

27.33 %

292 bps



































Average assets



$ 10,126,963

$ 9,780,487

4 %

Net income



$ 104,077

$ 113,400

-8 %

Return on average assets before annualizing



1.03 %

1.16 %





Annualization factor



2.00

2.00





Return on average assets



2.06 %

2.32 %

(26) bps

















Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)



22.72 %

32.72 %

(1,000) bps

















Tangible book value per common share (1)



$ 19.70

$ 15.73

25 %



















Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)



7.67 %

6.88 %

79 bps

















(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" below:

































Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of limitations. As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is below. Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock. Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total assets. Tangible Assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares outstanding.

























Six Months Ended











June 30,

June 30,











2022

2021

Change



















Net income



$ 104,077

$ 113,400

-8 %

Less: preferred stock dividends



(11,457)

(9,416)

22 %

Net income available to common shareholders



$ 92,620

$ 103,984

-11 %



















Average shareholders' equity



$ 1,194,981

$ 942,566

27 %

Less: average goodwill & intangibles



(17,428)

(17,986)

-3 %

Less: average preferred stock



(362,149)

(289,058)

25 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity



$ 815,404

$ 635,522

28 %



















Annualization factor



2.00

2.00





Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity



22.72 %

32.72 %

(1,000) bps



































Total equity



$ 1,228,539

$ 1,059,064

16 %

Less: goodwill and intangibles



(17,286)

(17,835)

-3 %

Less: preferred stock



(362,149)

(362,149)

0 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity



$ 849,104

$ 679,080

25 %



















Assets



$ 11,086,055

$ 9,881,532

12 %

Less: goodwill and intangibles



(17,286)

(17,835)

-3 %

Tangible assets



$ 11,068,769

$ 9,863,697

12 %



















Ending common shares



43,106,505

43,175,399

—



















Tangible book value per common share



$ 19.70

$ 15.73

25 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets



7.67 %

6.88 %

79 bps

Merchants Bancorp Average Balance Analysis ($ in thousands) (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2021

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Balance Interest Rate

Balance Interest Rate

Balance Interest Rate Assets:













































Interest-bearing deposits, and other $ 367,540 $ 910 0.99 %

$ 1,460,486 $ 870 0.24 %

$ 788,002 $ 596 0.30 % Securities available for sale - taxable 330,759 917 1.11 %

305,600 701 0.93 %

285,536 833 1.17 % Securities available for sale - tax exempt — —



— —



1,363 9 2.65 % Mortgage loans in process of securitization 198,349 1,449 2.93 %

349,027 2,245 2.61 %

416,559 2,724 2.62 % Loans and loans held for sale 8,643,276 85,994 3.99 %

8,049,877 72,196 3.64 %

7,905,766 68,276 3.46 % Total interest-earning assets 9,539,924 89,270 3.75 %

10,164,990 76,012 3.03 %

9,397,226 72,438 3.09 % Allowance for credit losses on loans (33,401)





(31,023)





(28,778)



Noninterest-earning assets 314,355





302,481





241,509



























Total assets $9,820,878





$10,436,448





$9,609,957



















































Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:













































Interest-bearing checking 3,849,876 6,945 0.72 %

4,015,709 2,204 0.22 %

4,473,251 1,362 0.12 % Savings deposits 238,944 62 0.10 %

230,702 33 0.06 %

205,884 38 0.07 % Money market 2,626,973 6,567 1.00 %

2,710,961 5,252 0.79 %

2,197,750 4,175 0.76 % Certificates of deposit 639,556 1,194 0.75 %

1,080,438 1,324 0.50 %

512,316 1,108 0.87 % Total interest-bearing deposits 7,355,349 14,768 0.81 %

8,037,810 8,813 0.44 %

7,389,201 6,683 0.36 %























Borrowings 749,628 2,471 1.32 %

589,597 1,474 1.01 %

523,942 1,348 1.03 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,104,977 17,239 0.85 %

8,627,407 10,287 0.48 %

7,913,143 8,031 0.41 %























Noninterest-bearing deposits 402,328





518,140





590,886



Noninterest-bearing liabilities 97,682





117,064





74,682



























Total liabilities 8,604,987





9,262,611





8,578,711



























Shareholders' equity 1,215,891





1,173,837





1,031,246



























Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $9,820,878





$10,436,448





$9,609,957



























Net interest income

$72,031





$65,725





$64,407

























Net interest spread



2.90 %





2.55 %





2.68 %























Net interest-earning assets $1,434,947





$ 1,537,583





$1,484,083



























Net interest margin



3.03 %





2.62 %





2.75 %























Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities



117.70 %





117.82 %





118.75 %

Supplemental Results (Unaudited) ($ in thousands)



































Net Income

Net Income









Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended









June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,









2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

Segment

























Multi-family Mortgage Banking





$ 19,556

$ 11,492

$ 10,971

$ 31,048

$ 22,932

Mortgage Warehousing





11,868

13,159

21,448

25,027

50,631

Banking





25,932

28,764

21,741

54,696

44,766

Other





(3,421)

(3,273)

(2,743)

(6,694)

(4,929)

Total





$ 53,935

$ 50,142

$ 51,417

$ 104,077

$ 113,400

































































Total Assets

















June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

















2022

2022

2021









Segment

























Multi-family Mortgage Banking





$ 330,676

$ 293,286

$ 296,129









Mortgage Warehousing





2,836,998

2,863,907

3,977,537









Banking





7,835,152

6,409,943

6,929,565









Other





83,229

83,456

75,407









Total





$ 11,086,055

$ 9,650,592

$ 11,278,638









































































Gain on Sale of Loans

Gain on Sale of Loans









Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended









June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,









2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

Loan Type

























Multi-family





19,623

$ 14,953

$ 21,408

$ 34,576

$ 44,244

Single-family





406

457

1,872

863

6,085

Small Business Association (SBA)





1,535

2,555

1,842

4,090

3,413

Total





$ 21,564

$ 17,965

$ 25,122

$ 39,529

$ 53,742

































































Loans Receivable and Loans Held for Sale

















June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

















2022

2022

2021





































Mortgage warehouse lines of credit





$ 900,585

$ 752,447

$ 781,437









Residential real estate





876,652

858,325

843,101









Multi-family financing





3,236,917

2,876,005

2,702,042









Healthcare financing





1,262,424

850,751

826,157









Commercial and commercial real estate





695,158

567,971

520,199









Agricultural production and real estate





90,070

90,688

97,060









Consumer and margin loans





8,871

12,875

12,667

















7,070,677

6,009,062

5,782,663









Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans





37,474

32,102

31,344









Loans receivable





$ 7,033,203

$ 5,976,960

$ 5,751,319





































Loans held for sale





2,759,116

2,289,094

3,303,199









Total loans, net of allowance





$ 9,792,319

$ 8,266,054

$ 9,054,518











View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Merchants Bancorp