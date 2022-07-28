Norco Fluid FS: Every Rider, Every Trail

PORT COQUITLAM, BC, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Norco Bikes has cracked the code to creating a full suspension mountain bike with top-end performance for advanced riders that's also perfect for aspiring newcomers.

Norco Bicycles Logo (CNW Group/Norco Bicycles) (PRNewswire)

The four-bike lineup's price range makes mountain biking truly accessible, but the Fluid FS is engineered to provide a level of personalization and performance never available to new riders.

"We implemented our exclusive Ride Aligned Design System to make the new Fluid easily and precisely tunable for rider height, weight, experience and morphology – this is technology that has only been available on our top-end bikes 'til now," said Product Manager Paul Burnett.

"But when you acknowledge that not every rider can justify the budget for a top-of-the-line mountain bike. That's when designing bikes gets super challenging … and fun!"

Gateway full suspension bikes like the Fluid FS aim to deliver performance but historically have been hampered by overlooked details– details that ultimately make the biggest difference out on the trail.

By working closely with component manufacturers to create custom tuned suspension and equipping each model for best-in-class performance, Burnett says all four new Fluid FS models are designed to evolve with riders' skills.

"Designing performance mountain bikes is what we love to do – but this lineup is possibly the most rewarding projects we've ever undertaken, and we're so excited that it can bring so many riders along for the ride!" said Burnett.

The new Fluid FS Series is available in five sizes and four models from S through XXL to fit riders 5'1" to 6'7", ranging in price from $2,699 - $4,449 USD / $2,999 - $4,999 CAD.

About Norco

Founded in 1964, Norco Bicycles' Dirt First philosophy ensures that every Norco bike is inspired by British Columbia's supernatural landscape and is created by putting everything they have into building the best bikes for the riding they love.

There's No Other Way

Norco Fluid FS: Every Rider, Every Trail (CNW Group/Norco Bicycles) (PRNewswire)

