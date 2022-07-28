The Porkie Company Of Wisconsin Has A New Queen, And She's Pretty Pork King Good!

Cudahy, WI, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 27th, 2022, The Porkie Company Of Wisconsin was acquired by Pork King Good, a quirky and unique pork rind brand with a fanatically loyal customer base, led by Lauren Koston.

Pork King Good Acquires Porkie Co of Wisconsin and Becomes the Only Woman Owned Pork Rind Manufacturer in the Country.

Pork King Good launched in 2018 as a customer of the Porkie Company of Wisconsin and quickly grew into one of the Porkie Company's largest customers with their innovative flavor lineup of Pork Rinds along with their best-selling Pork Rind Crumbs, a zero carb breadcrumb alternative.

With this acquisition, Pork King Good & The Porkie Company become the only woman-owned pork rind manufacturing business in the country!

The acquisition of The Porkie Company and its facility will position the team to best support the record-breaking growth of the Pork King Good brand. Pork King Good initially launched online and quickly became a leading brand, shaking up the pork rind world. Recently, the team has begun to focus more on building a strong retail presence with their flavored Pork Rinds, Seasonings, and their top-selling Pork Rind Crumbs.

"Owning & operating our own manufacturing will really allow us to support our national distribution and retail growth strategy" said Lauren Koston, founder of Pork King Good.

The team intends to expand its retail business by building strategic partnerships with direct-store-delivery operators and retailers alike. In addition to supporting the growth of the Pork King Good brand, the team is actively pursuing opportunities to partner with retailers to develop private-label programs across multiple categories, including their pork rinds.

For more information, feel free to reach out to info@porkkinggood.com.

