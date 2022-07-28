SMArtX Advisory Solutions Nominated for Six Industry Awards

SMArtX has been named finalists in four categories for the 2022 Wealth Management "Wealthies" Industry Awards and two categories for ThinkAdvisor LUMINARIES Awards.



WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in unified managed accounts (UMA) technology and architect of the SMArtX turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'), has been named a finalist for four categories in 2022 Wealth Management "Wealthies" Industry Awards and two categories in ThinkAdvisor's LUMINARIES Awards. This is the highest number of SMArtX Advisory Solutions' nominations in a single year.

"We're honored to receive this industry recognition. Our team works tirelessly to create the best possible technology, and it's inspiring to see that hard work recognized," said Evan Rapoport, Chief Executive Officer of SMArtX Advisory Solutions. "Over the last 12 months SMArtX has surpassed many performance benchmarks across our business, thanks in part to the dedication of our team and integration partners."

The "Wealthies," WealthManagement.com's annual awards programs honoring the individuals, organizations and companies that help financial advisors build better businesses and create better outcomes for their clients. Winners will be announced on September 8, 2022, in New York City.

ThinkAdvisor LUMINARIES celebrate top advisors, industry executives, teams, RIAs, broker-dealers, asset/investment/portfolio managers and other firms by showcasing their achievements in four key areas:

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Thought Leadership

Executive Leadership

Community Impact

Winners will be announced on November 17, 2022, in New York City.

SMArtX Advisory Solutions have been named as finalists by Wealth Management Industry Awards in the following four categories:

TAMPS: Model Marketplaces: Model Marketplace Diversified Model Marketplace with OCIO Overlay

TAMPS: TAMPS: New Operational Efficiency Applications

Technology Providers: Chief Executive Officer of the Year: Evan Rapoport

Technology Providers: Chief Marketing Officer of the Year: Alex Smith-Ryland

SMArtX Advisory Solutions have been named as finalists by ThinkAdvisor in the following two categories:

Executive Leadership, Evan Rapoport, CEO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions

Thought Leadership & Education: SMArtX Advisory Solutions

SMArtX's continued growth is driven by two main applications of its technology: the off-the-shelf TAMP offering, which is built using SMArtX Advisory Solutions' proprietary UMA technology, and the ability to further deploy that tailored UMA technology through APIs to meet the mandates of large enterprises, RIA platforms, and hybrid broker-dealers.

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions

SMArtX Advisory Solutions is the next-generation managed accounts technology provider and manages SMArtX, a turnkey asset management platform that automates the investment management process and reduces the administrative burden of overseeing client investment portfolios. The firm also licenses its proprietary managed accounts technology to help firms replace legacy technology and powers several investment platforms for RIAs, broker-dealers, and asset managers. Learn more at www.smartxadvisory.com. Follow SMArtX on Twitter and LinkedIn @SMArtXAdvisory.

About WealthManagement.com

WealthManagement.com, an Informa business, provides everything wealth professionals need to know to stay knowledgeable about the industry, build stronger relationships, improve their practice, and grow their business. Named 2021 Neal Award Winner as Best Media Brand for Overall Editorial Excellence, WealthManagement.com offers financial services organizations a broad array of marketing services designed to help them influence the industry's leading audience of wealth management professionals.

About ThinkAdvisor

ThinkAdvisor provides financial advisors, registered investment advisors, and wealth managers with comprehensive coverage of the products, services, and information they need to guide their clients in making critical wealth, health, and life decisions. The website also showcases advisors adapting and succeeding in new ways, and it translates the impact of industry regulation, dealmaking, and technology into easily digestible, shareable content — so advisors have more time to spend advising clients and running their businesses.

