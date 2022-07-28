Vow'd Weddings announces new vice president of store experience

Ana Angarita brings nearly 20 years of fashion retail experience to Stand Out For Good, Inc. family of brands

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vow'd Weddings, part of the Stand Out For Good, Inc. family of brands, welcomes Ana Angarita as vice president of store experience, further elevating the wedding retail experience for Vow'd brides.

"I am delighted to join the Vow'd team and support the growth and guest experience of an extraordinary brand," said Angarita. "Vow'd and Stand Out For Good, Inc. are known for the highest quality merchandise, unparalleled service and having a heart for giving back. I look forward to advancing the brand and growing with this organization."

Ana Angarita joins Vow'd and Stand Out For Good, Inc. after more than 19 years with Victoria's Secret. Most recently serving as the vice president of store operations and head of stores for the company's travel retail division, Angarita led visual merchandising and marketing operations and learning and development for the home office and store teams.

"Within a few short years, the Vow'd bride has been loud and clear—our stores and guest experience are what distinguish our brand. Ana's arrival shows we are committed to continuing that journey and building a best-in-class bridal environment," said Nicole Sewall, senior vice president of Vow'd. "I'm excited to work with Ana to meld her wonderful experience with our brand vision and deliver a truly different kind of wedding brand."

Most recently, the company announced the addition of Tana Ward as brand president leading the company's new contemporary home brand.

About Vow'd

Vow'd is a different kind of wedding brand. Vow'd believes every bride deserves a beautifully crafted dress and accessories at an honest price and a shopping experience that is uncomplicated and fun. The Vow'd bride is thoughtful, adventurous and involved in her community. Her wedding day is a reflection of these values, and she seeks out brands that reflect her lifestyle. To meet her where she's at, Vow'd pairs its distinctive product assortment with best-in-class technology solutions for the modern bride, including try-at-home and virtual appointments. Launched in June 2020, Vow'd is a rapidly growing brand with six brick-and-mortar locations in Tennessee, North Carolina, Minnesota and Wisconsin, with plans to open 11 additional storefronts by mid-2023. For more information, visit vowdweddings.com.

About Stand Out For Good, Inc.

Stand Out For Good, Inc. is a purpose-based, inspiring lifestyle and fashion family of brands rooted in community and committed to giving back. From welcoming experiences and warm associates to thoughtfully curated products in-store and online, Stand Out For Good, Inc. represents 127 Altar'd State stores, 35 Arula boutiques, six Vow'd boutiques and three Tullabee boutiques in 39 states. Stand Out For Good is built upon the founding principles of giving back and making a difference in the world. Locally in communities nationwide and globally too, Stand Out For Good, Inc. has partnered with over 4,000 nonprofits that provide relief, compassion, resources, education and love. To learn more about the Stand Out For Good, Inc. family of brands, visit their websites at altardstate.com, arula.com, vowdweddings.com and tullabee.com.

Media Contact:

Laura Mansfield, APR

Tombras

lmansfield@tombras.com

865.599.9968

