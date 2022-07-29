Don't Miss the 2ND ANNUAL REIMAGINE THE LEGACY: A COMMUNITY-WIDE TRIBUTE TO THE LIFE AND LEGACY OF CONGRESSMAN JOHN LEWIS

Reimagine the Legacy will be held on Saturday, July 30th at 10:00 a.m.

ATLANTA, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In its 2nd year, Reimagine the Legacy: Honoring the life and legacy of Congressman John Lewis will take place on Saturday, July 30th. The Atlanta community will gather at 10:00 a.m., at the John Lewis HERO mural in Sweet Auburn for a rededication ceremony to celebrate the life of Congressman Lewis and reflect on how we can positively impact future generations.

At 11:00 am, church bells will ring for 80 seconds initiating a community-wide moment of reflection, marking the day and time Congressman Lewis was laid to rest. The program will feature:

Mayor Andre Dickens - 61st Mayor of Atlanta . A proud native of Atlanta , Mayor Dickens is focused on bringing opportunity and equity to the city that he loves.

Andrew Aydin - Andrew Aydin worked for Congressman Lewis in several capacities from 2007 until his passing in 2020. Andrew is the co-author of the graphic memoir series MARCH and RUN, which chronicle the life of Congressman Lewis.

Rose Scott - award-winning journalist and host of the midday news program "Closer Look" heard on Atlanta's NPR, station 90.1 FM – WABE.

Jared McKinley - Jared McKinley worked for Congressman John Lewis for over 15 years. Jared continues to work on behalf of the 5th Congressional District of GA by working in the Office of Congresswoman Nikema Williams .

A.J. Robinson – President of Central Atlanta Progress and the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District since 2003.

Performance by LaTocha, American R&B singer, songwriter, and occasional actress. She is best known as a member of the multi-platinum selling R&B group Xscape.

Following the program and moment of reflection, the public is invited to participate in a variety of community activities in Downtown Atlanta. Details are available on the event website.

Reimagine the Legacy 2022 is made possible through the generous support of Atlanta Intown and Rough Draft . RSVP is not required to attend.

About Central Atlanta Progress: Central Atlanta Progress, Inc., is a Downtown business association with approximately 240 members. Its mission is to champion a vibrant community with strong leadership and sustainable infrastructure that is safe, livable, diverse, economically viable, accessible, clean, hospitable and entertaining.

