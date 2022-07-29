ROCKHOUSE LIVE AND VNUE, INC. ANNOUNCE NEW MUSIC SHOW SERIES IN KEY WEST

"Live and Local at RockHouse Live Key West" will be aired on Barefoot Radio Key West 104.9

It will also be carried live on VNUE Radio, StageIt.com, and all RockHouse Live locations

NEW YORK, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VNUE, Inc. (OTC: VNUE) today announced the company is partnering with Key West's Barefoot Radio 104.9 and RockHouse Live Key West, in collaboration on a new music show centered around local artists and those artists who pass through the exotic and beautiful island on tour.

Live and Local at RockHouse Live Key West™ will air every Thursday night, starting September 1, 2022, from 8PM to 10PM, 100% live from RockHouse Live Key West's exclusive Rock Room.

In addition to being carried on terrestrial radio by Barefoot 104.9, the show will also air on VNUE's online and app-based radio station, VNUE Radio, and it will be professionally livestreamed on VNUE's StageIt.com platform, both of which reach a global audience, and the latter with over a million subscribers. And it will also air on select screens at each of the other RockHouse Live locations, in Clearwater Beach, Oxford, MS, and Memphis, TN.

Two musical artists, which will range from solo artists to full bands, will be featured every week, and will each be interviewed on-site in the RockHouse Live Rock Room, in front of a live audience. Each artist will also take the stage, and during their performance, the radio station will play recordings by each of the featured artists, as well as other local artists who have submitted material for consideration.

"This is a concept that I have wanted to pursue for some time," said VNUE CEO Zach Bair, who is also the founder of RockHouse Live. "I'm stoked that Barefoot Radio came on board for our radio partner, and that we will also be leveraging our VNUE tech such as StageIt and VNUE Radio to reach not just our locals in Key West, but a global fan base of music lovers, who will get the opportunity to enjoy the amazing talent that is on the island."

Dave Jackson and Kevin Redding, co-owner/operators of 104.9 Barefoot Radio said, "We're incredibly excited to partner with Zach and the staff at RockHouse Live on Duval Street! Our quirky brand of local Conch music combined with Zach's power in the rock and digital music industry – all on world famous Duvall Street? Buckle up! It's going to be wild ride here in Key West when music in the Conch Republic goes live and worldwide!"

As noted above, Live and Local in Key West will feature a live studio audience – the show is 100% open to the public – and will be broadcast from the Rock Room, which is RockHouse Live Key West's upstairs performance room and venue. There will also be specials offered from the show's sponsors, as well as free SWAG, and other things that will make each show unforgettable.

Fans who are unable to listen locally on Barefoot Radio or attend the show in person may download the VNUE Radio app from the Apple App Store or Google Play, or may also go to StageIt.com, to actually see the performances and interviews, which will be professionally livestreamed. There will be no cost in most cases to attend the virtual performances, but fans are encouraged to tip the artists.

Businesses interested in becoming a sponsor should contact Ben Hennington at ben.hennington@vnue.com, or by calling him at 305.304.1232.

Bands and artists who wish to be considered for airplay and/or to be a guest on the show should email an EPK with links to original music to liveandlocalkw@rockhouselive.com. All song submissions must be professionally recorded and broadcast ready.

About VNUE, Inc. (www.vnue.com)

VNUE, Inc., (OTC: VNUE) is a multi-faceted music technology company dedicated to monetizing the live music experience for artists, labels, writers, and publishers, and protecting the rights of artists. For more information, please visit vnue.com.

About RockHouse Live™

RockHouse Live (www.rockhouselive.com) is a first-of-its kind hybrid live & virtual entertainment-themed restaurant, venue and bar concept, offering the culture of rock 'n' roll with live music, entertainment, great food, awesome drinks, and "virtual tech." For more information visit rockhouselive.com.

Investors seeking to learn more can contact the company at investors@rockhouselive.com.

