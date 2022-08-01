IOU FINANCIAL INTRODUCES $1.5 MILLION SMALL BUSINESS TERM LOAN

Company delivers on its commitment to product innovation with biggest and longest-term loan product to date.

ATLANTA, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - IOU FINANCIAL INC. ("IOU" or "the Company") (TSXV: IOU), a leading online lender to small businesses ( IOUFinancial.com ), announced today the introduction of its new Premier PLUS term loan product for small businesses, with terms of 36 months and loan amounts ranging from US$500K to US$1.5M.

"Small business needs are growing, and IOU is thrilled to introduce our biggest and longest-term loan to date," said Robert Gloer, President and CEO. "Being able to access up to US$1.5 million within 24 hours of completing an application can be a powerful option for quickly financing growth strategies."

IOU's Premier PLUS term loan is available to businesses that have been in operation for at least 5 years and rewards those with high credit scores. Available to qualified new and returning clients, the Premier PLUS term loan is designed to provide small business owners with easy access to larger loan amounts and payments spread out over 36 monthly instalments.

Premier PLUS is the latest instalment in IOU's commitment to deliver innovative new term loan products designed to help broker partners fulfill an expanding range of business funding needs. In 2021, the Company extended its product range with a 24-month term loan and the industry-first Cash-Back Loan, a unique term loan product for small businesses that encourages and rewards perfect payment histories with a cash reward of 3% of the original loan amount.

Product innovation is a cornerstone of the Company's Post-Pandemic Growth Plan, for which it was awarded a Silver Stevie® at the American Business Awards®.

IOU broker network partners can find out whether their clients qualify for the Premier PLUS term loan by contacting their IOU Financial Account Executive. Small business owners can find a broker, and independent brokers can apply to join IOU Financial's broker network, by visiting www.IOUFinancial.com.

About IOU Financial Inc.

IOU Financial Inc. is a wholesale lender that provides quick and easy access to growth capital to small businesses through a network of preferred brokers across the US and Canada. Built on its proprietary IOU360 technology platform that connects underwriters, merchants and brokers in real time, IOU Financial has become a trusted alternative to banks by originating over US$1 billion in loans to fund small business growth since 2009. IOU was named one of the 50 Best Places to Work in Fintech for 2022 by American Banker and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol IOU (TSXV: IOU), and on the US OTC markets as IOUFF. To learn more about IOU Financial's corporate history, financial products, or to join our broker network please visit www.IOUFinancial.com .

Forward Looking Statements

