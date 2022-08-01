Yumi Prentice joins Rich Talent Group as Partner

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rich Talent Group (RTG), executive recruiting firm known for its track record of building diverse leadership teams and boards, announced the addition of Yumi Prentice as Partner, representing an expansion into the LA market.

Rich Talent Group (PRNewswire)

With more than 25 years of experience across three continents, Prentice is a seasoned business leader and team builder with deep global, operations, and marketing expertise. She has built and led interdisciplinary teams across cultures in private and public companies in APAC, EMEA, and North America.

"In today's challenging business environment, clients look to us to deeply understand their needs and help them build diverse, high-performing leadership teams," said RTG Founder and CEO, Jana Rich, "Yumi—with decades of experience working alongside clients and her commitment to our mission around DE&I—will be an incredible partner to our clients and leader in our firm."

Previously, Prentice worked at major advertising agencies and consultancies across industries, most recently serving as President and Managing Partner at integrated creative advertising agency, David&Goliath. Throughout her career, she has overseen global, regional, and national initiatives for clients such as Nokia, Microsoft, Dell, HBO, Hotwire, Kia, Unilever, and Charles Schwab, among others.

Prentice is a passionate advocate for women and minorities. She is a Time's Up Advertising Signatory and a founding member of Chief in LA.

"I'm thrilled to join a team that's making a substantial impact when it comes to diversifying leadership and enabling real inclusion across organizations," said Prentice, "I'm passionate about helping more women, people of color, and LGBTQ people rise to become the next generation of leaders and drive transformative business outcomes. Rich Talent Group is exactly the place to do this vital and meaningful work."

About Rich Talent Group

Rich Talent Group partners with today's visionary companies to build transformative leadership teams and boards that help change the world. Since its founding in 2014, the firm has become a leader in advocating for diversity and creating more diverse and inclusive teams across the country. In 2021, 90% of the candidates RTG recruited into operating roles added diversity as women, people of color, and/or LGBTQ+. And that was 100% for boards. With offices in San Francisco and New York, RTG works with both early-stage companies and larger established organizations in consumer and technology spaces. In 2021, RTG joined kyu—a global collective of best-in-class creative companies.

www.richtalentgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rich Talent Group