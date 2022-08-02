Acumatica Sponsors Paretta Autosport in the INDYCAR Big Machine Music City Grand Prix in Nashville

Cloud ERP Company Champions INDYCAR's Only Woman-owned, Woman-driven and Women-forward Team

KIRKLAND, Wash., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumatica , the world's fastest-growing cloud ERP company, today announced its primary sponsorship of Paretta Autosport , the only woman- owned, woman-driven and woman-forward team competing in the NTT INDYCAR Series, at the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix in Nashville, Tenn.

With more than 62% of the team comprised of women across all roles, Paretta Autosport shines a bright light on diversity and inclusion for all while developing talent to feed the STEM workforce pipeline well beyond motorsports.

"We're thrilled to sponsor Paretta Autosport at the INDYCAR Series Race in Nashville," said John Case, chief executive officer of Acumatica. "We are laser-focused on our AcumatiCares program, which aims to make the world a better, more inclusive place. Paretta Autosport's commitment to training the next generation of women in STEM resonates deeply with us as we seek to create opportunities for women in our industry."

Acumatica continues to invest in diversity and prioritizes hiring talented women. In 2021, 40% of the employees Acumatica hired were female. Each year at the company's Summit, Acumatica hosts the Women in Tech Luncheon to empower women from Acumatica and across its customer and partner ecosystem.

"Acumatica is a perfect company to sponsor the Paretta Autosport car at the Music City Grand Prix," said Beth Paretta, CEO and team principal of Paretta Autosport. "Like us, Acumatica is passionate about deepening its diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. We're proud to manifest those efforts on the racetrack to inspire others. We are looking forward to welcoming them to our Team and also to the sport of INDYCAR racing."

Paretta Autosport's car, the #16 Dallara Acumatica Chevrolet, will be piloted by Simona De Silvestro.

The race is scheduled to take place Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, from 3-6 p.m. ET, and will air on NBC.

About Acumatica

Acumatica Cloud ERP provides the best business management solution for transforming your company to thrive in the new digital economy. Built on a future-proof platform with open architecture for rapid integrations, scalability, and ease of use, Acumatica delivers unparalleled value to small and midmarket organizations. Connected Business. Delivered. For more information, visit www.acumatica.com .

About Paretta Autosport

Paretta Autosport is the only woman-owned, woman-driven, woman-forward team currently competing in the NTT INDYCAR Series. Launched in 2021, the Team made history when it qualified and ran its first race, the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500, with approximately 60% of the team roles being filled by women. Paretta Autosport operates under the mission of unifying the current generation and inspiring the next while shining a light on diversity and inclusion and developing talent to feed the STEM workforce pipeline well beyond motorsports.

At Paretta Autosport, the competitive spirit drives us. We work hard and always strive for better: for ourselves, for our team, and for others. For more information on our team and our initiatives visit www.parettaautosport.com.

