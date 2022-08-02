Colleen Shannon Joins equipifi as Chief Financial Officer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. , Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- equipifi, a fintech company providing banks and credit unions with a white label Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solution, announced that Colleen Shannon will be joining as its Chief Financial Officer.

Shannon will be responsible for overseeing finance and operations at equipifi, playing a key role in determining growth and hiring strategy, back-office infrastructure, and new partnerships as the company scales.

Shannon is an accomplished financial executive with extensive experience in SaaS, high growth startups, and venture and private equity backed companies. Most recently, she was the CFO of CampusLogic, Inc. which was acquired in April 2022 by Ellucian, a Blackstone and Vista Equity Partners portfolio company. At CampusLogic, she was responsible for the accounting, finance, business operations, people operations, and legal functions. Shannon is also an exceptional operational leader with experience in mergers and acquisitions. Prior to CampusLogic, Shannon also served as the CFO of Remarkable Health and Lumension Security.

"I'm thrilled to be a part of such an outstanding team that is building a market leading BNPL solution," said Colleen Shannon. "As costs of goods and services continue to increase nationwide, consumers want increased financial flexibility more than ever before. equipifi is partnering with financial institutions to provide that in a way that centers consumer financial health."

"Colleen is a perfect fit for the equipifi team," said Bryce Deeney, CEO and co-founder of equipifi. "Not only does she see tremendous potential for equipifi, but she also brings the industry experience and leadership needed to scale our company in a way that meets the growth and appetite for BNPL we are seeing in the marketplace."

About equipifi

equipifi is a fintech SaaS powering banks and credit unions with Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solutions that align with their customers' financial goals. The equipifi platform seamlessly integrates with financial institutions to help them deepen customer engagement, grow market share, increase revenue, and provide a single place to view, accept, and manage BNPL plans on their existing digital banking app.

equipifi's investors include Curql Collective, PHX Ventures, SixThirty Ventures, Rise of the Rest, New Stack Ventures, SaaS Ventures, Baleon Capital, and several notable angel investors including Hamid Shojaee and Atomic CEO Jordan Wright. For more information, please visit www.equipifi.com.

