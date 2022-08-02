Deliver Adaptive Project Portfolio Management with These Intuitive PPM Software Champions, According to SoftwareReviews Users

TORONTO, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its 2022 Project Portfolio Management Emotional Footprint, naming six providers in the Enterprise and Midmarket spaces as Champions.

Project portfolio management (PPM) software helps to optimize an organization's project portfolios, collecting and consolidating data across multiple projects to assist in managing risks, resources, and timelines. In 2022, organizations are seeking adaptive portfolio management models highly focused on the product versus the project delivery method. This adaptive PPM model allows businesses to change directions per business needs to gain the most business value.

"Portfolio managers and project management offices (PMO) often lack the resources required to operate a commercial grade PPM tool," says Long Dam, principal research director at Info-Tech Research Group and PPM category analyst. "The complexity of the software is compounded when the IT department does not have adequate PPM subject matter knowledge."

For a seamless, agile delivery process, managers are also seeking software integrations that provide an efficient, easy-to-use, comprehensive solution, such as being able to access Jira, Microsoft Excel, Gantt charts, and email all in one place.

"PPM solutions that are intuitively simple to use and maintain will typically fare better with users," adds Dam. "Organizations are now seeking more simplistic solutions to avoid the additional overhead burden along with reducing the inherent risks of highly complex solutions."

To support organizations searching for the right project portfolio management software for their unique needs, SoftwareReviews has identified the top PPM software providers for the year based on verified survey data collected from 874 end-user reviews. These providers have received high scores on SoftwareReviews' Emotional Footprint.

The Net Emotional Footprint (NEF) of each software provider is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings across the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, strategy, and innovation. The NEF is a powerful indicator of overall user sentiment toward the provider and its product from the software user's point of view.

The 2022 Enterprise Project Portfolio Management Software Champions are as follows:

The 2022 Midmarket Project Portfolio Management Software Champions are as follows:

Accelo PPM , 99 NEF, ranked high for putting clients' interests first.

Scoro , 100 NEF, ranked high for over-delivering.

LiquidPlanner , 99 NEF, ranked high for being efficient.

SoftwareReviews' comprehensive software reviews provide the most accurate and detailed view of a complicated and ever-changing market. The data comes from real end users who use the software day in and day out and IT professionals who have worked with it intimately through procurement, implementation, and maintenance.

To compare and evaluate Portfolio Project Management software providers using the most in-depth and unbiased analyst reports available, visit SoftwareReviews' Project Portfolio Management dedicated category page.

For more information about SoftwareReviews, the Data Quadrant, or the Emotional Footprint, or to access resources to support the software selection process, visit softwarereviews.com

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market. By collecting customer experience data from business and IT professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

