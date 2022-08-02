EDSOURCE'S ANNE VASQUEZ ASSUMES NEW TITLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The EdSource Board of Directors today announced that Executive Director Anne Vasquez, who took the organization's helm in May 2021, is assuming the new title of Chief Executive Officer of EdSource effective July 26, 2022.

Joel Vargas, president of the Board of Directors, said: "The change not only reflects Anne's able stewardship of EdSource as a trusted, go-to source of news about education in California. It more appropriately signals the breadth of her responsibilities and effectiveness in enhancing the organization, especially as we look to deepen and grow EdSource's impact in the coming years."

Before becoming executive director, Anne was director of content and strategic initiatives at EdSource. In that role, she helped shape editorial strategy, grow partnerships and expand the organization's footprint throughout California. Prior to joining EdSource, Anne was an executive at Tribune Publishing, where she most recently served as senior vice president of strategic initiatives and chief digital officer. She previously was the managing editor of the South Florida Sun Sentinel when the newsroom won its first Pulitzer Prize, the Gold Medal for Public Service. Anne began her career at The Miami Herald and the San Jose Mercury News, where she was an education reporter and later an editor.

EdSource is at a critical inflection point, at a time when its audience has more than doubled, and it has captured the attention of a growing number of policymakers, educators and parents alike. As California emerges from a global pandemic that has upended education, EdSource is uniquely positioned to deliver investigative, watchdog journalism to identify areas that are in need of repair or reform, as well as highlight effective models and strategies that benefit students.

Over a period of more than four decades, EdSource has established its reputation as a highly respected source of education information, research and analysis. It has emerged as the preeminent education news organization in California, home to the nation's largest and most diverse public education system. In recent years, the organization also launched the California Student Journalism Corps, a network of student journalists from around the state who report and write for EdSource and receive career training.

As a nonprofit, independent news organization, EdSource knows that an informed, involved public is necessary to strengthen schools to improve opportunities now and in the future. Since 1977, EdSource has delivered education news analysis and continues to report on the most pressing education issues in California and the nation.

