Excelligence Learning Corporation Names Anupam Martins as CEO and Announces Appointment to Board of Directors

MONTEREY, Calif., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Excelligence Learning Corporation ("Excelligence"), an industry-leading developer, distributor, and online retailer of innovative, high-quality and grade-appropriate early childhood educational products and teaching resources, has named Anupam Martins as CEO. Martins will also join the Company's Board of Directors.

Martins previously served as the President of Excelligence's Educational Solutions division, where he oversaw transformational business and financial growth and built a strong team that has been recognized as a Best Place to Work 2022. In his new role, Martins will lead the implementation of Excelligence's strategic and operational efforts for both the Educational Solutions and Educational Content & Technology divisions.

"Since joining Excelligence, Anupam has demonstrated exceptional leadership capabilities and has led the Educational Solutions division through an important business transformation," Eric Reiter, Chairman of Excelligence, said. "Despite challenges presented by the COVID pandemic, Anupam demonstrated impressive resilience and focus, and he adapted to evolving operating conditions with the addition of new and sustainable revenue streams. With a record year in the books, we are fortunate to have such high caliber talent lead the business through our next phase of growth."

Prior to joining Excelligence, Martins spent nearly 20 years at Procter & Gamble in a variety of global leadership and executive roles, and he has deep experience in brand building, digital transformation, and e-commerce across multiple geographies and organizations.

Discussing his new role, Martins said, "I am incredibly proud of our team at Excelligence and the transformation we have accomplished over the last few years. While the COVID pandemic and related school closures created a challenging operating environment, through meaningful investment, product and sales innovation, and diligent cost control, Excelligence was able to emerge stronger than ever. The sustained, broad-based growth across our leading brands and platforms is a powerful validation of the team's hard work and commitment to excellence. We are grateful to our 'heroes', the educators we serve for their continued trust in our innovative products and solutions and to our team for their passionate service of our mission to help educators make a difference with their children."

Martins continued, "I'm incredibly excited about the future and see meaningful opportunity to realize additional synergies and to continue to provide educators with a high-quality, comprehensive offerings of educational products/curricula and teacher resources."

Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Monterey, Calif., Excelligence is a mission-driven organization that has built a trusted brand dedicated to quality, customer service, and product innovation. The Company employs a robust, multi-channel go-to-market strategy, including a sales and customer service team reputed for their exceptional service to educators, award winning web platforms, outreach to customers through multiple communication channels and a high growth Amazon business. As a scaled player with a loyal base of teacher/educator customers and a robust portfolio of branded and proprietary products, Excelligence is well-positioned to continue its strong growth trajectory and further capitalize on favorable industry and funding tailwinds.

About Excelligence Learning Corporation (www.excelligence.com)

Excelligence is a leader in educational classroom services and solutions to the global early childhood education market. For nearly 40 years, educators and parents have relied upon our 20,000+ innovative, high-quality, and grade-appropriate educational products and teaching resources to make brighter futures for early learners across the globe. Our comprehensive, mission-driven products and services facilitate the social, emotional, cognitive, and physical educational development of young learners to build in each a solid and broad foundation for lifelong learning, well-being, and future success.

Excelligence's unparalleled, diversified portfolio of market-leading, award-winning brands leverages cutting-edge technologies, early childhood brain research science, digital-first products, and state-of-the-art fulfillment to deliver industry-leading quality, innovation, service, and value to early childhood educators and parents. The company's brands include Discount School Supply®, Colorations®, Really Good Stuff®, Steve Spangler Science®, Children's Factory™, EPI®/Education Products, Inc., Excellerations®, MyPerfectClassroom®, Environments®, and FrogStreet.

