The Hershey Company Earns Great Place to Work® Certification™

U.S. Business receives employee-driven honor

HERSHEY, Pa., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is proud that its U.S. business has been Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Hershey. This year's survey of current Hershey employees noted justice, pride and leadership as particular strengths for the company. Hershey's U.S. business joins operations in Brazil and India in earning this certification honor.

The Hershey Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Hershey Company) (PRNewswire)

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that The Hershey Company is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

"Being named a Great Place to Work-Certified company further validates our culture and our 128-year legacy of making moments of goodness," said Michele Buck, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, The Hershey Company. "Inspired by our remarkable people who bring our purpose to life, we are committed to living our values every day and ensuring our company remains a great place to work."

The certification underscores Hershey's on-going commitment to foster a positive employee experience, with inclusivity, equity and mentorship initiatives driving tangible results. Hershey empowers people to be themselves while owning and growing their own careers to their full potential. In 2022, the company launched an enterprise-wide career development program so employees could learn and practice new ideas, behaviors and skills. Additionally, Hershey is committed to supporting employees through a set of competitive and wide-ranging benefits to help them be well, plan for their future, and balance work and life. To continue supporting employees and their growing families, Hershey will increase salaried parental leave to up to 20 weeks in 2023.

"This honor directly reflects the thoughts and opinions of our employees, which is the highest praise we could receive," added Chris Scalia, Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer, The Hershey Company. "To address the challenges of the past two years, our leadership team has harnessed the power of continuous and active listening, created a safe and open workplace through public acts of vulnerability, and fostered value creation through putting our employees' well-being first. These initiatives are making a difference, and we will continue to engage our people to create a workplace that's welcoming, inclusive and reflective of our purpose and values."

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

We're hiring!

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at: careers.thehersheycompany.com.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 19,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 100 brand names in approximately 80 countries around the world that drive more than $8.9 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher and Ice Breakers, and fast-growing salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

