Memblaze to Demo High Performance 14GB/s PCIe 5.0 Enterprise SSD Solution at FMS22

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Memblaze, the world-famous supplier of enterprise SSD products and solutions, is demonstrating their next generation enterprise SSD solution, code name Mango, based on the Marvell® BraveraTM SC5 PCIe 5.0 NVMe controller. The demo shows twice the performance than previous PCIe 4.0 products, supports NVMe 2.0 and advanced enterprise specifications, and provides 2.5-inch U.2 and E3.S form factors.

"The rapid growth of data as well as fast access to it is driving demand for unprecedented levels of storage performance," said Taile Zhang, Memblaze CEO. "The PCIe 5.0 standard, which doubles the PCIe 4.0 specification bandwidth, as well as an updated NVMe specification, makes our team excited to develop the new generation product. Our goal is to develop the industry's leading enterprise SSD solution based on Marvell's Bravera controllers to deliver the highest performance and energy efficiency, capable of handling any workload in next-generation IT systems."

"We are delighted to work with Memblaze on the development of its Bravera SC5-based SSD solution and bring the benefits of our controller's hardware-driven features to the cloud infrastructure," said Thad Omura, Vice President of Marketing, Flash BU, Marvell. "We believe that Memblaze's Mango SSD solution is poised to bring high-performance, low-power and low latency to the industry and we congratulate Memblaze on demonstrating these capabilities at FMS 2022."

Compared to the current PCIe 4.0 interface, PCIe 5.0 offers double data transfer rate and bandwidth which gives Mango opportunity to achieve great performance improvement. Through the optimization of both hardware and firmware, Mango can achieve 128K sequential read and write performance of up to 14GB/s and 8GB/s respectively. It also reduces the read and write latency to 60 / 9μs to ensure QoS and consistent performance, enabling latency-sensitive applications like enterprise OEM and artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML) based cloud storage to run smoothly.

In addition to supporting the mainstream 2.5-inch U.2 form factor, Mango also supports E3.S which can realize higher signal integrity and data density. Larger capacities ranging from 4TB to 32TB in the small form factor also makes it possible for Mango to bring PB-level storage capacity to 2U servers.

Mango supports NVMe 2.0 and OCP2.0 specifications, enabling rich advanced features including 128K Atomic Write, NVMe-MI 1.2b Out-of-Band Management, TCG Opal 2.0 security specification etc., which can realize smart management and data security.

The first Memblaze Mango product based on Marvell's Bravera SC5 controller will be available in 2023.

About Memblaze

Memblaze is the world's leading supplier of enterprise-level SSD (Solid State Drive) products and solutions. The PBlaze series SSD launched by Memblaze has been widely used in database, virtualization, cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence and other fields, providing stable and reliable high-speed storage solutions for many customers in Internet, cloud service, finance, telecommunications and other industries.

