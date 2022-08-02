MemVerge Announces Memory Machine Cloud Edition and Memory Viewer to Usher in the Era of CXL

The Industry's First Memory Auto-Tiering Software to Support CXL while Allowing Customers to Save Millions Off Their Cloud Costs Today

MILPITAS, Calif., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MemVerge ®, the pioneers of Big Memory software, today announced general availability of two new software products, Memory Machine Cloud Edition and Memory Viewer.

MemVerge Logo (PRNewsfoto/MemVerge) (PRNewswire)

"These two new products help our customers solve their immediate memory challenges," said Charles Fan , CEO, MemVerge.

Memory Machine Cloud Edition software uses patented ZeroIO™ memory snapshot technology and cloud service orchestration to transparently checkpoint long-running applications and allow customers to safely use low-cost Spot Instances. Organizations can reduce cloud cost by up to 70%. Over time, Memory Machine Cloud Edition will form the basis of an infrastructure cloud service enabling applications to run across a multi-cloud environment.

Memory Viewer software provides system administrators with actionable information about DRAM, their most expensive and under-utilized asset. The average utilization of DRAM in hyperscaler data centers is approximately 40 percent, and the cost of memory is half of the cost of a server. As the world enters the CXL era of peta-scale pooled memory, better visibility into the health, capacity and performance of memory infrastructure will become indispensable. Memory Viewer topology maps and heat maps provide system administrators new insights into their memory infrastructure. The software is free and available now for download.

"These two new products help our customers solve their immediate memory challenges," said Charles Fan, CEO and co-founder of MemVerge. "As CXL gets ready for take-off, Memory Machine and Memory Viewer are also the first memory auto-tiering software suite to support CXL. Working with our hardware partners, we have taken the first step towards CXL pooled memory."

At Flash Memory Summit MemVerge is hosting a full-day CXL Forum featuring presentations from Intel, AMD, NVIDIA, Samsung, SK Hynix, Micron, Marvell, Meta, Google, and other industry leaders. In booth #1040 the company is showing the progress of collaborations with server, storage, and networking products from Elastics.cloud, GigaIO, Liqid, Montage Technology, SMART Modular, Supermicro, and Xconn Technologies. Included are live demos of solutions consisting of CXL-compatible hardware and MemVerge software.

"System vendors and end-users want to see CXL technology in action and they can now see it live," said Christopher Cox, vice-president of technology at Montage Technology. "In the MemVerge booth at Flash Memory Summit, Montage Technology will be providing a live demonstration of a Redis workload accessing a Montage CXL memory expansion card with DDR5 memory composed by MemVerge Memory Machine software."

About MemVerge

MemVerge is pioneering Big Memory Computing for a multi-cloud world. Major gaps exist in today's cloud infrastructure for data-intensive high-performance applications. MemVerge® Memory Machine™ delivers software-defined, composable memory and intelligent memory service to bridge these gaps. As a software leader in the CXL ecosystem, MemVerge composable memory technology provisions, tiers, disaggregates, and pools heterogeneous memory to scale memory capacity and decrease memory cost. MemVerge ZeroIO™ in-memory snapshot services transparently checkpoint, clone, replicate, and restore running applications anytime, anywhere in a multi-cloud computing environment. Overall, Big Memory Computing technologies shorten time-to-results and are delivering unprecedented in-memory application availability and mobility for leading enterprises, research institutions and cloud service providers. MemVerge aims to democratize data-intensive compute for researchers, scientists, analysts and engineers around the world, and liberate all workloads to move in multi-cloud environments everywhere. To learn more about MemVerge, visit www.memverge.com .

Memory Machine™ and Memory Machine ZeroIO™ are trademarks owned by MemVerge.

Media Contacts:

Steve Sturgeon

MemVerge

steve.sturgeon@memverge.com

858.472.5669

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MemVerge