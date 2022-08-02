MLG ATTORNEYS AT LAW ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF THE "NEVER STOP LEARNING" SCHOLARSHIP TO HIGH SCHOOL SENIORS

COSTA MESA, Calif., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MLG Attorneys at Law is proud to present the winners of its annual "Never Stop Learning" scholarship, to assist Orange County high school seniors with their journey into higher education. First place winner, Febronia Genidy, will receive $1,000 for college, a year-long mentorship with MLG principal Jonathan Michaels and the opportunity to attend a civil jury trial. Second place winner, Ava Mendoza, will receive a $500 scholarship. Third place winner, Luke Goldade will receive a $250 scholarship.

Febronia, Ava, and Luke showed a passion for the pursuit of justice, provided evidence for the injustices they identified and solutions that suggest a real commitment to change the system. At MLG, we designed the scholarship to challenge young adults to push their thinking into areas not previously examined and seek solutions. We were delighted that so many applicants did just that and congratulate all who entered.

"Education is the cornerstone of success, and we are proud to support our winners as they have demonstrated a desire to change the inequalities in our society," said Jonathan Michaels. "I am particularly excited to mentor Febronia, as it will help her develop leadership skills and gain a broader understanding of the legal system."

You can read their complete essays and learn more about the MLG Scholarship program at www.mlgaplc.com/scholarship.

