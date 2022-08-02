New Eastbridge report examines growing trend toward claims integration and automation

Voluntary benefit carriers need to consider customer experience, product complexity and other issues to succeed

AVON, Conn., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Integrated claims services are quickly becoming table-stakes in the voluntary benefits industry, but carriers continue to face obstacles with manual processing, access to medical data and customer education, according to a new report from Eastbridge Consulting Group.

Eastbridge's Claims Integration and Automation Spotlight™ Report shows nearly two-thirds of voluntary carriers surveyed now offer claims integration, sharing data between products to automatically open a claim or notify employees about potential claims. The most common integrations are with life, disability and supplemental health data, with medical data integration on the rise.

However, carriers may face obstacles as they develop these integration services, the report shows.

"The claims process is expected to be easy, especially for employees who own multiple voluntary products through the same carrier," said Nick Rockwell, Eastbridge president. "Developing a streamlined data integration process is one of the keys to improving the claims process, but carriers need to keep customer experience top of mind."

The Claims Integration and Automation Spotlight™ Report examines claims processing and claims integration practices for voluntary products from 28 carriers. Topics covered include outsourcing, automation and adjudication, payment timeframes by product, integration practices and types of integration with medical and other product data, methods carriers use to notify claimants, and future trends.

