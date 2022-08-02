Sayata Adds CFC To Its Digital Distribution Platform

Sayata now gives wholesale brokers unprecedented access to CFC's holistic cyber insurance and companion cyber protection services.

BOSTON, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sayata, the leading marketplace for insurance brokers and carriers to quickly scale their business insurance portfolios, announced the addition of CFC to the Sayata platform, offering brokers full access to CFC's award-winning cyber insurance offering for small and medium businesses (SMBs).

CFC's cyber insurance solution offers proactive threat intelligence to help customers identify and prevent incidents before they happen, alongside comprehensive coverage and the largest in-house cyber claims and incident response team in the market. With more than 20 years of experience in cyber insurance, CFC was also one of the first providers to use advanced technology and data science to deliver smarter, faster underwriting.

"Today, SMBs are challenged to find affordable and effective cyber insurance as premiums are spiking and coverage is becoming increasingly difficult to obtain. SMBs need more coverage alternatives to find the right cyber insurance for their business needs and budget," said Asaf Lifshitz, CEO of Sayata. "CFC's product is a complete coverage and service offering that gives our broker partners and their SMB clients a powerful tool to offset the risk presented by the ever-changing cyber threatscape. Now with CFC offered on the Sayata platform, brokers have an even greater ability to quickly find and secure the right coverage for their small business insureds regardless of market conditions."

"CFC has a track record of using technology to enhance underwriting and expand access to our products," said Lindsey Nelson, Cyber Development Leader at CFC. "Partnering with Sayata offers an exciting opportunity to reach even more brokers and SMB clients with our cyber insurance offering through their innovative digital platform."

About Sayata

Sayata delivers rapid growth to insurance brokers and carriers that focus on small-to-medium businesses. The Sayata platform streamlines the quote-bind-issue process allowing insurance professionals to seamlessly place more insurance policies in a fraction of the time. Sayata provides an end-to-end technological solution along with educational tools, giving our partners the ability to grow their book quickly and efficiently. To date, over 1,700 users across 120+ brokerages and carriers partner with Sayata to grow their SMB book.

About CFC

CFC is a specialist insurance provider, pioneer in emerging risk, and market leader in cyber. Our global insurance platform uses cutting-edge technology and data science to deliver smarter, faster underwriting and protect customers from today's most critical business risks.

Headquartered in London with offices in New York, Austin, Brussels, and Brisbane, CFC has over 500 staff and is trusted by more than 100,000 businesses in 90 countries. Learn more at cfcunderwriting.com and LinkedIn .

