Vial Welcomes Marcia Swank as VP of Ophthalmology

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vial's tech-enabled CRO has added Marcia Swank to the team. Marcia will be the company's new VP of Ophthalmology. Swank joins the team with over 20 years of experience in ophthalmology and optometry research. Most recently, she served as the Executive Director of Ophthalmology at TFS HealthScience. Swank is a demonstrated leader of global teams in clinical research and has conducted trials from Phase I to Phase III across 15+ ophthalmology indications, including posterior and anterior related indications, pediatric indications, and rare diseases.

Vial Dermatology CRO logo (PRNewsfoto/Vial) (PRNewswire)

On her new position, Swank said, "Throughout my career, there has never been a more exciting time in Ophthalmology research. With the rise of innovative therapies and cutting-edge technology, combined with the ever-changing external factors of our society, we've been forced to step back and take a hard look at the processes that make up our industry. We continue to learn from our previous ways of doing things and apply our most valuable lessons. However, we are in a time when we must take a look at how to repair or build the foundation of ophthalmology research with a more efficient, innovative, and collaborative approach than ever before. My passion for ophthalmology research lies not only in finding better options for patients but also in continued learning, the growth of people, and the empowering of teams by providing the support and resources needed; to challenge the barriers that prevent ophthalmology clinical trials from being successful. I'm very excited about the days ahead for Vial Ophthalmology CRO."

Marcia will be working together with Vial's scientific advisory board members, including founding members Dr. Arshad Khanani, Dr. Nancy Holekamp, and Dr. Jeffrey Heier, to refine the CRO to support ophthalmology sponsors' greatest needs.

The Vial CRO promises quick execution and high-quality trial outcomes by leveraging Vial's tech-enabled trial management system, streamlined study startup processes, and proven enrollment playbook. Together, these best-in-class CRO services will accelerate the development of new therapies and devices for ophthalmology sponsors.

See the full release here .

About Vial: Vial's mission is to empower scientists to cure all human diseases. Vial has executed that vision by launching a next-generation Contract Research Organization (CRO) (with slated launches in Ophthalmology CRO , Oncology CRO , Gastroenterology CRO , and a Neurology CRO), a site network ( Dermatology Clinical Trials , Ophthalmology Clinical Trials , Gastroenterology Clinical Trials , Women's Health Clinical Trials , Neurology Clinical Trials ), and technology platform ( VialConnect CTMS ) to accelerate research. Vial has over 125 employees, is based in San Francisco, California, and has contributed to over 750 trials from Phase I through Phase IV.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vial