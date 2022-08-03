Dana Incorporated Reports Second-quarter 2022 Financial Results, Generates Strong Free Cash Flow and Maintains Sales Guidance

Key Highlights

Sales of $2.59 billion , an increase of $381 million

Net income attributable to Dana of $8 million

Diluted EPS of $0.06

Adjusted EBITDA of $162 million

Diluted adjusted EPS of $0.08

Free cash flow of $167 million , an increase of $180 million

MAUMEE, Ohio, August 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2022.

"While strong demand, the launching of our new business backlog, and the recovery of commodity costs continued to fuel sales growth for Dana in the second quarter, margins were impacted as a result of record inflation and rising material costs, ongoing supply-chain disruptions, and volatile customer demand schedules that are affecting the entire mobility industry," said James Kamsickas, Dana chairman and chief executive officer.

"Despite these challenges, Dana generated significant cash flow in the second quarter as we continued our successful transformation into a leading e-Propulsion supplier. We are focused on launching our new products for both traditional and EV programs, and we are well-positioned to capitalize on the strengthening of our businesses when the global environment begins to stabilize."

Second-quarter 2022 Financial Results

Sales for the second quarter of 2022 totaled $2.59 billion, compared with $2.21 billion in the same period of 2021, a $381 million improvement driven by strong customer demand across all of our end markets and the recovery of commodity costs, partially offset by foreign currency translation.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2022 was $162 million, compared with $233 million for the same period in 2021. Profit conversion on higher sales in the second quarter of 2022 continued to be tempered by higher raw material costs and non-material inflation, as well as production inefficiencies driven by supply-chain constraints and volatile customer demand schedules across the mobility industry.

Adjusted net income attributable to Dana was $12 million and diluted adjusted earnings per share were $0.08 for the second quarter of 2022, compared with an adjusted net income of $86 million and $0.59 per share in 2021.

Operating cash flow in the second quarter of 2022 was $257 million, compared with $67 million in the same period of 2021.

Free cash flow was $167 million, compared with a use of $13 million in the second quarter of 2021. The improvement was driven by lower working capital requirements largely attributable to focused management of inventories and receivables.

"Our adjusted profit targets reflect the difficult environment that continues to impact the entire mobility industry as a result of global supply-chain disruptions and record cost inflation," said Timothy Kraus, Dana senior vice president and chief financial officer.

"We continue to aggressively work to mitigate the impact of these challenges. As they begin to subside, we anticipate a sustained recovery period as a more stable production and supply environment, combined with strong end-consumer demand and low-vehicle inventories should drive profitable growth."

2022 Financial Targets 1

Sales of $10 to $10.2 billion ;

Adjusted EBITDA of $700 to $740 million , an implied adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 7.1 percent at the midpoint of the range;

Diluted adjusted EPS of $0.60 to $0.90 ;

Operating cash flow of approximately 6.2 to 6.5 percent of sales; and

Free cash flow of approximately 1.8 to 2.2 percent of sales.

1 Net income and diluted EPS guidance are not provided, as discussed below in Non-GAAP Financial Information.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net income (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, equity grant expense, restructuring expense, non-service cost components of pension and other postretirement benefit costs and other adjustments not related to our core operations (gain/loss on debt extinguishment, pension settlements, divestitures, impairment, etc.). Adjusted EBITDA is a measure of our ability to maintain and continue to invest in our operations and provide shareholder returns. We use adjusted EBITDA in assessing the effectiveness of our business strategies, evaluating and pricing potential acquisitions and as a factor in making incentive compensation decisions. In addition to its use by management, we also believe adjusted EBITDA is a measure widely used by securities analysts, investors and others to evaluate financial performance of our company relative to other Tier 1 automotive suppliers. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for earnings (loss) before income taxes, net income (loss) or other results reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net income (loss) attributable to the parent company, excluding any discrete income tax items, restructuring charges, amortization expense and other adjustments not related to our core operations (as used in adjusted EBITDA), net of any associated income tax effects. This measure is considered useful for purposes of providing investors, analysts and other interested parties with an indicator of ongoing financial performance that provides enhanced comparability to net income attributable to the parent company reported by other companies. Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company is neither intended to represent nor be an alternative measure to net income (loss) attributable to the parent company reported in accordance with GAAP.

Diluted adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company divided by adjusted diluted shares. We define adjusted diluted shares as diluted shares as determined in accordance with GAAP based on adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the parent company. This measure is considered useful for purposes of providing investors, analysts and other interested parties with an indicator of ongoing financial performance that provides enhanced comparability to EPS reported by other companies. Diluted adjusted EPS is neither intended to represent nor be an alternative measure to diluted EPS reported in accordance with GAAP.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment. Adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which we have defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities excluding discretionary pension contributions less purchases of property, plant and equipment. We believe these measures are useful to investors in evaluating the operational cash flow of the company inclusive of the spending required to maintain the operations. Free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow are not intended to represent nor be an alternative to the measure of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities reported in accordance with GAAP. Free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

We have not provided reconciliations of our adjusted EBITDA and diluted adjusted EPS outlook to the most comparable GAAP measures of net income and diluted EPS. Providing net income and diluted EPS guidance is potentially misleading and not practical given the difficulty of projecting event-driven transactional and other non-core operating items that are included in net income and diluted EPS, including restructuring actions, asset impairments, and income tax valuation adjustments. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with the most comparable GAAP measures for historical periods are indicative of the reconciliations that will be prepared upon completion of the periods covered by the non-GAAP guidance. Please reference the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" accompanying our quarterly earnings conference call presentations on our website at www.dana.com/investors for our GAAP results and the reconciliations of these measures, were used, to the comparable GAAP measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and projections contained in this news release are, by their nature, forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates, and projections about our industry and business, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by us, all of which are subject to change. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," and similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

Dana's Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings discuss important risk factors that could affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of this date. Dana does not undertake any obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $8.9 billion in 2021 with 40,000 people in 31 countries across six continents. Founded in 1904, Dana was named one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2022" by Newsweek for its emphasis on sustainability and social responsibility. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on valuing others, inspiring innovation, growing responsibly, and winning together, earning it global recognition as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.

DANA INCORPORATED









Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited)









For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021



























Three Months Ended (In millions, except per share amounts)

June 30,





2022

2021 Net sales



$ 2,586

$ 2,205 Costs and expenses







Cost of sales

2,403

1,953 Selling, general and administrative expenses

130

126 Amortization of intangibles

3

3 Restructuring charges, net

1

- Other income (expense), net

10

(10) Earnings before interest and income taxes

59

113 Loss on extinguishment of debt

-

(24) Interest income

2

2 Interest expense

32

34 Earnings before income taxes

29

57 Income tax expense

18

14 Equity in earnings (loss) of affiliates

(1)

10 Net income

10

53 Less: Noncontrolling interests net income

3

4 Less: Redeemable noncontrolling interests net loss

(1)

(4) Net income attributable to the parent company

$ 8

$ 53











Net income per share available to common stockholders







Basic



$ 0.06

$ 0.37 Diluted



$ 0.06

$ 0.36











Weighted-average shares outstanding - Basic

143.4

145.2 Weighted-average shares outstanding - Diluted

143.7

146.7

DANA INCORPORATED









Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited)









For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021



























Six Months Ended (In millions, except per share amounts)

June 30,





2022

2021 Net sales



$ 5,066

$ 4,468 Costs and expenses







Cost of sales

4,686

3,965 Selling, general and administrative expenses

260

245 Amortization of intangibles

7

7 Restructuring charges, net





1 Other income (expense), net

12

(29) Earnings before interest and income taxes

125

221 Loss on extinguishment of debt





(24) Interest income

4

4 Interest expense

63

68 Earnings before income taxes

66

133 Income tax expense

36

36 Equity in earnings of affiliates





24 Net income

30

121 Less: Noncontrolling interests net income

7

5 Less: Redeemable noncontrolling interests net loss

(2)

(8) Net income attributable to the parent company

$ 25

$ 124











Net income per share available to common stockholders







Basic



$ 0.17

$ 0.85 Diluted



$ 0.17

$ 0.85











Weighted-average shares outstanding - Basic

143.8

145.1 Weighted-average shares outstanding - Diluted

144.6

146.5

DANA INCORPORATED









Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)









For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021



































Three Months Ended (In millions)

June 30,









2022

2021 Net income

$ 10

$ 53 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:









Currency translation adjustments

(91)

19

Hedging gains and losses

1

16

Defined benefit plans

3

4

Other comprehensive income (loss)

(87)

39 Total comprehensive income (loss)

(77)

92

Less: Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1)

5

Less: Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests

7

(7) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to the parent company

$ (71)

$ 90

DANA INCORPORATED









Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)









For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021



































Six Months Ended (In millions)

June 30,









2022

2021 Net income

$ 30

$ 121 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:









Currency translation adjustments

(52)

14

Hedging gains and losses

(3)

(1)

Defined benefit plans

4

7

Other comprehensive income (loss)

(51)

20 Total comprehensive income (loss)

(21)

141

Less: Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(5)

6

Less: Comprehensive (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests

8

(4) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to the parent company

$ (18)

$ 143

DANA INCORPORATED











Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)











As of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

























(In millions, except share and per share amounts)

June 30,

December 31,







2022

2021 Assets









Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 321

$ 268 Marketable securities

19

17 Accounts receivable









Trade, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $8 in 2022 and $7 in 2021

1,555

1,321

Other

247

220 Inventories

1,594

1,564 Other current assets

217

196



Total current assets

3,953

3,586 Goodwill

458

482 Intangibles

213

233 Deferred tax assets

608

580 Other noncurrent assets

142

131 Investments in affiliates

137

174 Operating lease assets

272

247 Property, plant and equipment, net

2,136

2,199



Total assets

$ 7,919

$ 7,632













Liabilities and equity







Current liabilities







Short-term debt

$ 235

$ 23 Current portion of long-term debt

8

8 Accounts payable

1,766

1,571 Accrued payroll and employee benefits

220

184 Taxes on income

64

41 Current portion of operating lease liabilities

43

43 Other accrued liabilities

269

304



Total current liabilities

2,605

2,174 Long-term debt, less debt issuance costs of $24 in 2022 and $26 in 2021

2,352

2,386 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

236

209 Pension and postretirement obligations

372

398 Other noncurrent liabilities

252

292



Total liabilities

5,817

5,459 Commitments and contingencies











Redeemable noncontrolling interests





199

198 Parent company stockholders' equity









Preferred stock, 50,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value,











no shares outstanding

-

-

Common stock, 450,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value,











143,351,443 and 144,238,660 shares outstanding

2

2

Additional paid-in capital

2,435

2,427

Retained earnings

656

662

Treasury stock, at cost (13,469,074 and 11,661,591 shares)

(216)

(184)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,028)

(985)



Total parent company stockholders' equity

1,849

1,922 Noncontrolling interests

54

53



Total equity

1,903

1,975



Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity

$ 7,919

$ 7,632

DANA INCORPORATED









Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)







For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

























Three Months Ended (In millions)

June 30,





2022

2021 Operating activities







Net income

$ 10

$ 53 Depreciation

91

92 Amortization

5

5 Amortization of deferred financing charges

2

1 Redemption premium on debt





21 Write-off of deferred financing costs





3 Earnings of affiliates, net of dividends received

30

7 Stock compensation expense

4

4 Deferred income taxes

(17)

(22) Pension expense, net

1



Change in working capital

127

(106) Other, net

4

9 Net cash provided by operating activities

257

67











Investing activities







Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(90)

(80) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

(1)

(1) Proceeds from sale of subsidiary, net of cash disposed





(4) Purchases of marketable securities

(8)

(5) Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities

8

7 Settlement of terminated fixed-to-fixed cross currency swap





(22) Settlements of undesignated derivatives

(7)

(4) Other, net





2 Net cash used in investing activities

(98)

(107)











Financing activities







Net change in short-term debt

(64)

(5) Proceeds from long-term debt





798 Repayment of long-term debt

(2)

(802) Redemption premium on debt





(21) Deferred financing payments





(11) Dividends paid to common stockholders

(15)

(15) Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(1)

(2) Contributions from redeemable noncontrolling interests

5

2 Payments to acquire noncontrolling interests

(1)



Other, net

1

1 Net cash used in financing activities

(77)

(55)











Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

82

(95) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − beginning of period

280

493 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash balances

(22)

5 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − end of period

$ 340

$ 403

DANA INCORPORATED









Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)







For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

























Six Months Ended (In millions)

June 30,





2022

2021 Operating activities







Net income

$ 30

$ 121 Depreciation

182

180 Amortization

11

12 Amortization of deferred financing charges

3

3 Redemption premium on debt





21 Write-off of deferred financing costs





3 Earnings of affiliates, net of dividends received

29

(7) Stock compensation expense

8

9 Deferred income taxes

(42)

(28) Change in working capital

(84)

(239) Other, net

(1)

19 Net cash provided by operating activities

136

94











Investing activities







Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(206)

(133) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

(1)

(18) Proceeds from sale of subsidiary, net of cash disposed





(4) Purchases of marketable securities

(13)

(16) Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities

10

13 Settlement of terminated fixed-to-fixed cross currency swap





(22) Settlements of undesignated derivatives

(7)

(4) Other, net

2

4 Net cash used in investing activities

(215)

(180)











Financing activities







Net change in short-term debt

214

(6) Proceeds from long-term debt

2

800 Repayment of long-term debt

(5)

(803) Redemption premium on debt





(21) Deferred financing payments





(13) Dividends paid to common stockholders

(29)

(29) Repurchases of common stock

(25)



Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(2)

(2) Contributions from redeemable noncontrolling interests

7

3 Payments to acquire noncontrolling interests

(4)



Other, net

(6)



Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

152

(71)











Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

73

(157) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − beginning of period

287

567 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash balances

(20)

(7) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash − end of period

$ 340

$ 403

DANA INCORPORATED









Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities to









Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended (In millions)

June 30,



2022

2021 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 257

$ 67 Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(90)

(80) Free cash flow

167

(13) Discretionary pension contributions









Adjusted free cash flow

$ 167

$ (13)















Six Months Ended (In millions)

June 30,



2022

2021 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 136

$ 94 Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(206)

(133) Free cash flow

(70)

(39) Discretionary pension contributions









Adjusted free cash flow

$ (70)

$ (39)

DANA INCORPORATED







Segment Sales and Segment EBITDA (Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021





















Three Months Ended (In millions)

June 30,



2022

2021 Sales







Light Vehicle

$ 1,028

$ 890 Commercial Vehicle

507

387 Off-Highway

768

669 Power Technologies

283

259 Total Sales

$ 2,586

$ 2,205









Segment EBITDA







Light Vehicle

$ 33

$ 87 Commercial Vehicle

10

18 Off-Highway

100

97 Power Technologies

21

32 Total Segment EBITDA

164

234 Corporate expense and other items, net

(2)

(1) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 162

$ 233

DANA INCORPORATED







Segment Sales and Segment EBITDA (Unaudited)



For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021





















Six Months Ended (In millions)

June 30,



2022

2021 Sales







Light Vehicle

$ 2,013

$ 1,881 Commercial Vehicle

970

736 Off-Highway

1,512

1,304 Power Technologies

571

547 Total Sales

$ 5,066

$ 4,468









Segment EBITDA







Light Vehicle

$ 64

$ 187 Commercial Vehicle

20

33 Off-Highway

200

176 Power Technologies

50

73 Total Segment EBITDA

334

469 Corporate expense and other items, net

(2)

(2) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 332

$ 467

DANA INCORPORATED







Reconciliation of Segment and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021





















Three Months Ended (In millions)

June 30,



2022

2021 Segment EBITDA

$ 164

$ 234 Corporate expense and other items, net

(2)

(1) Adjusted EBITDA

162

233 Depreciation

(91)

(92) Amortization

(5)

(5) Non-service cost components of pension and OPEB costs

(3)

(3) Restructuring charges, net

(1)



Stock compensation expense

(4)

(4) Strategic transaction expenses

(1)

(5) Gain on investment in Hyliion





3 Loss on de-designation of fixed-to-fixed cross currency swaps





(9) Other items

2

(5) Earnings before interest and income taxes

59

113 Loss on extinguishment of debt





(24) Interest income

2

2 Interest expense

32

34 Earnings before income taxes

29

57 Income tax expense

18

14 Equity in earnings (loss) of affiliates

(1)

10 Net income

$ 10

$ 53

DANA INCORPORATED







Reconciliation of Segment and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited)



For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021





















Six Months Ended (In millions)

June 30,



2022

2021 Segment EBITDA

$ 334

$ 469 Corporate expense and other items, net

(2)

(2) Adjusted EBITDA

332

467 Depreciation

(182)

(180) Amortization

(11)

(12) Non-service cost components of pension and OPEB costs

(3)

(5) Restructuring charges, net





(1) Stock compensation expense

(8)

(9) Strategic transaction expenses

(5)

(8) Loss on investment in Hyliion





(14) Loss on disposal group held for sale





(7) Loss on de-designation of fixed-to-fixed cross currency swaps





(9) Other items

2

(1) Earnings before interest and income taxes

125

221 Loss on extinguishment of debt





(24) Interest income

4

4 Interest expense

63

68 Earnings before income taxes

66

133 Income tax expense

36

36 Equity in earnings of affiliates





24 Net income

$ 30

$ 121

DANA INCORPORATED







Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to the Parent Company to



Adjusted Net Income Attributable to the Parent Company and





Diluted Adjusted EPS (Unaudited)







For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021



















(In millions, except per share amounts)













Three Months Ended





June 30,





2022

2021 Net income attributable to parent company

$ 8

$ 53 Items impacting income before income taxes:









Amortization

5

5

Restructuring charges, net

1





Strategic transaction expenses

3

5

Gain on investment in Hyliion





(3)

Loss on disposal group held for sale





2

Loss on extinguishment of debt





24

Loss on de-designation of fixed-to-fixed cross currency swaps





9

Other items

(2)

2 Items impacting income taxes:









Net income tax expense on items above

(3)

(4)

Income tax benefit attributable to various discrete tax matters





(7) Adjusted net income attributable to the parent

$ 12

$ 86











Diluted shares - as reported

143.7

146.7 Adjusted diluted shares

143.7

146.7











Diluted adjusted EPS

$ 0.08

$ 0.59

DANA INCORPORATED







Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to the Parent Company to



Adjusted Net Income Attributable to the Parent Company and





Diluted Adjusted EPS (Unaudited)







For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021



















(In millions, except per share amounts)













Six Months Ended





June 30,





2022

2021 Net income attributable to parent company

$ 25

$ 124 Items impacting income before income taxes:









Amortization

10

10

Restructuring charges, net





1

Strategic transaction expenses

5

8

Loss on investment in Hyliion





14

Loss on disposal group held for sale





7

Loss on extinguishment of debt





24

Loss on de-designation of fixed-to-fixed cross currency swaps





9

Other items





2 Items impacting income taxes:









Net income tax expense on items above

(5)

(10)

Income tax benefit attributable to various discrete tax matters





(6) Adjusted net income attributable to the parent

$ 35

$ 183











Diluted shares - as reported

144.6

146.5 Adjusted diluted shares

144.6

146.5











Diluted adjusted EPS

$ 0.24

$ 1.25

