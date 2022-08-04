Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give to Donate $25,000 to Kids' Food Basket on Behalf of Champion Jennifer Kupcho After Record-Setting Community Support

2022 Meijer LPGA Classic achieved highest fundraising total, attendance in event history

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer is pleased to announce that it's making a $25,000 donation to Kids' Food Basket in Grand Rapids for the second consecutive year on behalf of Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give Champion Jennifer Kupcho.

This donation comes after the highest fundraising total in tournament history and supports a tradition that started last year to support a hunger relief program of the champion's choice. In 2021, Champion Nelly Korda also elected to give the surprise $25,000 donation to Grand Rapids-based Kids' Food Basket.

"It speaks volumes to the spectacular community support these players feel during tournament week that two consecutive champions would choose to keep their donation in Grand Rapids," Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. "Our spectators, volunteers and business partners make the tournament experience one of the best on the tour – not just for our community but clearly for the players, as well."

Beyond the tournament's $1.25 million donation to Simply Give, the 2022 Meijer LPGA Classic also set attendance records with more than 60,000 spectators and 1,000 volunteers throughout the week.

Included in those 60,000 spectators was the Bouwkamp family, who live near Blythefield Country Club and have hosted Kupcho, and her husband, in their home for the last two tournaments. Kupcho chose to support Kids' Food Basket as a thank you to her host family, who have a special tie to the organization.

"I learned about this incredible organization from the host family that I've stayed with during tournament week for the past 2 years, as my host Damon Bouwkamp works at Kids' Food Basket," Kupcho said. "The efforts they're leading to increase access to healthy foods for children and foster food equity in this community are amazing and having this personal connection to the organization makes this even more special to me."

Bouwkamp said her choice to donate to Kids' Food Basket came as a welcome surprise but credits the West Michigan community for inspiring her decision, not just his family.

"Jennifer is a great golfer, but now she's also shown her great heart for West Michigan," said Bouwkamp, Manager of Volunteer Services at Kids' Food Basket. "In her last 2 years staying with us and competing in the tournament, she's seen what our community is about – caring for each other."

A long-time partner of Kids' Food Basket, Meijer donated $1 million to the children's food equity nonprofit in March to support the expansion of Grand Rapids Public Schools' Meijer Weekend Meal Program.

"For more than 10 years, Kids' Food Basket has partnered with Meijer to nourish kids to reach their full potential in school and in life, while helping to break down the barriers to food equity in our community. We are so inspired by and grateful for this incredible gift from Jennifer Kupcho," said Bridget Clark Whitney, President and Founding CEO of Kids' Food Basket. "Through this gift Jennifer continues to showcase how to be a role model for kids in local communities and demonstrates that we can all use our talents to work toward a greater good. This donation helps increase healthy food access for children and families in our West Michigan communities, which is needed now more than ever."

Tournament officials credit the remarkable community support they receive as the primary driving factor for the tournament's ongoing success.

"Our tournament is a testament to our community and our collective commitment to supporting each other here in West Michigan," said Cathy Cooper, Executive Director of the Meijer LPGA Classic. "On behalf of everyone involved in the tournament, we'd like to thank our community, business and nonprofit partners for making this donation and all our donations possible."

Next year's tournament will take place over Father's Day weekend on June 15-18, 2023.

