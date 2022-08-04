READY CAPITAL CORPORATION REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

- GAAP EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE OF $0.47 -

- DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE OF $0.48 -

- DISTRIBUTABLE RETURN ON AVERAGE STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY OF 13.1% -

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready Capital Corporation ("Ready Capital" or the "Company") (NYSE: RC), a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances, and services small-to-medium balance commercial loans, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

"Despite market volatility, Ready Capital's results are reflective of our ability to deploy capital across economic cycles," commented Thomas Capasse, Ready Capital's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "The quarterly growth in our loan portfolio, our continued access to the capital markets and the credit strength of our assets positions us well for the future."

Second Quarter Highlights

Total investments of $2.1 billion , including $1.2 billion of SBC originations and acquisitions, $746.4 million of residential mortgage loans, and $128.8 million of U.S. Small Business Administration 7(a) loans

Total year-to-date investment activity of $5.2 billion , 17% year-over-year growth

Closed a $754.2 million commercial mortgage CLO, consisting of 25 first-lien floating rate loans

Closed a $276.8 million fixed rate securitization with a 4.8% weighted average cost of debt

Closed a $120.0 million offering of 6.125% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2025

Declared and paid dividend of $0.42 per share in cash with distributable earnings coverage of the common dividend at 1.14x

Net book value of $15.28 per share of common stock as of June 30, 2022

Subsequent Events

Entered into a joint venture with pan-European commercial real estate lending platform Starz Real Estate, with the goal of originating approximately €300 million in senior commercial real estate loans between €10 million and €40 million in size throughout Europe over the next two years

Closed an $80.0 million placement of 7.375% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2027

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to the results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, this press release includes distributable earnings, formerly referred to as core earnings, which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure. The Company defines distributable earnings as net income adjusted for unrealized gains and losses related to certain mortgage backed securities ("MBS") not retained by us as part of our loan origination business, realized gains and losses on sales of certain MBS, unrealized gains and losses related to residential mortgage servicing rights ("MSR"), unrealized current non-cash provision for credit losses on accrual loans and one-time non-recurring gains or losses, such as gains or losses on discontinued operations, bargain purchase gains, merger related expenses, or other one-time items.

The Company believes that this non-U.S. GAAP financial information, in addition to the related U.S. GAAP measures, provides investors greater transparency into the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making, including the determination of dividends. However, because Distributable Earnings is an incomplete measure of the Company's financial performance and involves differences from net income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, it should be considered along with, but not as an alternative to, the Company's net income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP as a measure of the Company's financial performance. In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company's presentation of Distributable Earnings may not be comparable to other similarly-titled measures of other companies.

In calculating Distributable Earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude unrealized gains and losses on MBS acquired by the Company in the secondary market but is not adjusted to exclude unrealized gains and losses on MBS retained by Ready Capital as part of its loan origination businesses, where the Company transfers originated loans into an MBS securitization and the Company retains an interest in the securitization. In calculating Distributable Earnings, the Company does not adjust Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) to take into account unrealized gains and losses on MBS retained by us as part of the loan origination businesses because the unrealized gains and losses that are generated in the loan origination and securitization process are considered to be a fundamental part of this business and an indicator of the ongoing performance and credit quality of the Company's historical loan originations. In calculating Distributable Earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude realized gains and losses on certain MBS securities considered to be non-distributable. Certain MBS positions are considered to be non-distributable due to a variety of reasons which may include collateral type, duration, and size.

In addition, in calculating Distributable Earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude unrealized gains or losses on residential MSRs, held at fair value. The Company treats its commercial MSRs and residential MSRs as two separate classes based on the nature of the underlying mortgages and the treatment of these assets as two separate pools for risk management purposes. Servicing rights relating to the Company's small business commercial business are accounted for under ASC 860, Transfer and Servicing, while the Company's residential MSRs are accounted for under the fair value option under ASC 825, Financial Instruments. In calculating Distributable Earnings, the Company does not exclude realized gains or losses on either commercial MSRs or residential MSRs, held at fair value, as servicing income is a fundamental part of Ready Capital's business and is an indicator of the ongoing performance.

To qualify as a REIT, the Company must distribute to its stockholders each calendar year at least 90% of its REIT taxable income (including certain items of non-cash income), determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding net capital gain. There are certain items, including net income generated from the creation of MSRs, that are included in distributable earnings but are not included in the calculation of the current year's taxable income. These differences may result in certain items that are recognized in the current period's calculation of distributable earnings not being included in taxable income, and thus not subject to the REIT dividend distribution requirement until future years.

The table below reconciles Net Income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP to Distributable Earnings.







(in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Net Income $ 58,965 Reconciling items:



Unrealized loss on mortgage servicing rights

16 Impact of ASU 2016-13 on accrual loans

(2,110) Non-recurring REO impairment

700 Merger transaction costs and other non-recurring expenses

3,248 Total reconciling items $ 1,854 Income tax adjustments

(717) Distributable earnings $ 60,102 Less: Distributable earnings attributable to non-controlling interests

2,929 Less: Income attributable to participating shares

2,412 Distributable earnings attributable to common stockholders $ 54,761 Distributable earnings per common share - basic $ 0.48 Distributable earnings per common share - diluted $ 0.46

U.S. GAAP return on equity is based on U.S. GAAP net income, while distributable return on equity is based on distributable earnings, which adjusts U.S. GAAP net income for the items in the distributable earnings reconciliation above.

Webcast and Earnings Conference Call

Management will host a webcast and conference call on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 8:30 am ET to provide a general business update and discuss the financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The Company encourages use of the webcast due to potential extended wait times to access the conference call via dial-in. The webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.readycapital.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:

Dial in at least five minutes prior to start time.

Domestic: 1-877-407-0792

International: 1-201-689-8263

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 1-844-512-2921

International: 1-412-317-6671

Replay Pin #: 13730375

The playback can be accessed through August 19, 2022.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements; the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, applicable regulatory changes; general volatility of the capital markets; changes in the Company's investment objectives and business strategy; the availability of financing on acceptable terms or at all; the availability, terms and deployment of capital; the availability of suitable investment opportunities; changes in the interest rates or the general economy; increased rates of default and/or decreased recovery rates on investments; changes in interest rates, interest rate spreads, the yield curve or prepayment rates; changes in prepayments of Company's assets; the degree and nature of competition, including competition for the Company's target assets; and other factors, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, and other reports filed by the Company with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

About Ready Capital Corporation

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) is a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances and services small- to medium-sized balance commercial loans. The Company specializes in loans backed by commercial real estate, including agency multifamily, investor and bridge as well as U.S. Small Business Administration loans under its Section 7(a) program. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company employs over 600 professionals nationwide.

READY CAPITAL CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













(in thousands)

June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 127,939

$ 229,531 Restricted cash



64,746



51,569 Loans, net (including $9,956 and $10,766 held at fair value)



3,907,321



2,915,446 Loans, held for sale, at fair value



469,442



552,935 Paycheck Protection Program loans (including $763 and $3,243 held at fair value)



389,189



870,352 Mortgage-backed securities, at fair value



40,648



99,496 Loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae



54,784



94,111 Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures (including $8,430 and $8,894 held at fair value)



224,220



141,148 Investments held to maturity (including $9,601 held at fair value)



50,618



— Purchased future receivables, net



8,704



7,872 Derivative instruments



46,530



7,022 Servicing rights (including $168,653 and $120,142 held at fair value)



253,511



204,599 Real estate owned, held for sale



119,557



42,288 Other assets



183,887



172,098 Assets of consolidated VIEs



5,996,219



4,145,564 Total Assets

$ 11,937,315

$ 9,534,031 Liabilities











Secured borrowings



3,212,383



2,517,600 Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (PPPLF) borrowings



427,759



941,505 Securitized debt obligations of consolidated VIEs, net



4,533,789



3,214,303 Convertible notes, net



113,818



113,247 Senior secured notes, net



342,469



342,035 Corporate debt, net



565,230



441,817 Guaranteed loan financing



304,158



345,217 Contingent consideration



92,548



16,400 Liabilities for loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae



54,784



94,111 Derivative instruments



1,303



410 Dividends payable



51,185



34,348 Loan participations sold



53,544



— Due to third parties



24,737



668 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities



189,182



183,411 Total Liabilities

$ 9,966,889

$ 8,245,072 Preferred stock Series C, liquidation preference $25.00 per share



8,361



8,361













Commitments & contingencies

























Stockholders' Equity











Preferred stock Series E, liquidation preference $25.00 per share



111,378



111,378 Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 114,375,070 and 75,838,050

shares issued and outstanding, respectively



11



8 Additional paid-in capital



1,723,580



1,161,853 Retained earnings



27,298



8,598 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(2,815)



(5,733) Total Ready Capital Corporation equity



1,859,452



1,276,104 Non-controlling interests



102,613



4,494 Total Stockholders' Equity

$ 1,962,065

$ 1,280,598 Total Liabilities, Redeemable Preferred Stock, and Stockholders' Equity

$ 11,937,315

$ 9,534,031

READY CAPITAL CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





























Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except share data)

2022

2021

2022

2021 Interest income

$ 153,671

$ 103,047

$ 278,076

$ 176,418 Interest expense



(80,827)



(55,415)



(141,844)



(106,176) Net interest income before recovery of (provision for) loan losses

$ 72,844

$ 47,632

$ 136,232

$ 70,242 Recovery of (provision for) loan losses



4,390



(5,517)



2,848



(5,509) Net interest income after recovery of (provision for) loan losses

$ 77,234

$ 42,115

$ 139,080

$ 64,733 Non-interest income























Residential mortgage banking activities



2,947



36,690



11,371



78,099 Net realized gain on financial instruments and real estate owned



21,114



17,183



29,121



26,029 Net unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments



(3,253)



4,612



42,062



25,608 Servicing income, net of amortization and impairment of $5,660 and

$9,005 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, and $2,604 and

$4,546 for three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively



14,565



11,928



25,093



27,563 Income on purchased future receivables, net of allowance for (recovery of)

doubtful accounts of ($565) and ($440) for the three and six months ended

June 30, 2022, and $587 and $1,540 for three and six months ended

June 30, 2021, respectively



1,859



2,779



4,328



5,096 Income on unconsolidated joint ventures



5,200



3,361



11,763



2,552 Other income (loss)



8,334



(688)



14,835



(117) Total non-interest income

$ 50,766

$ 75,865

$ 138,573

$ 164,830 Non-interest expense























Employee compensation and benefits



(26,089)



(24,270)



(54,057)



(47,047) Allocated employee compensation and benefits from related party



(1,804)



(3,299)



(4,804)



(5,422) Variable income (expenses) on residential mortgage banking activities



4,532



(21,421)



3,553



(36,906) Professional fees



(3,851)



(2,872)



(8,977)



(5,854) Management fees – related party



(5,465)



(2,626)



(8,661)



(5,319) Incentive fees – related party



—



(286)



—



(286) Loan servicing expense



(10,296)



(6,851)



(19,216)



(12,955) Transaction related expenses



(1,372)



(1,266)



(7,071)



(7,573) Other operating expenses



(14,372)



(17,190)



(27,025)



(32,674) Total non-interest expense

$ (58,717)

$ (80,081)

$ (126,258)

$ (154,036) Income before provision for income taxes



69,283



37,899



151,395



75,527 Income tax provision



(10,318)



(6,995)



(28,167)



(15,676) Net income

$ 58,965

$ 30,904

$ 123,228

$ 59,851 Less: Dividends on preferred stock



1,999



3,224



3,998



3,505 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest



2,874



444



3,649



1,103 Net income attributable to Ready Capital Corporation

$ 54,092

$ 27,236

$ 115,581

$ 55,243

























Earnings per common share - basic

$ 0.47

$ 0.38

$ 1.13

$ 0.85 Earnings per common share - diluted

$ 0.45

$ 0.38

$ 1.07

$ 0.85

























Weighted-average shares outstanding























Basic



114,359,026



71,221,806



101,106,777



64,059,509 Diluted



125,065,492



71,385,603



111,803,431



64,209,934

























Dividends declared per share of common stock

$ 0.42

$ 0.42

$ 0.84

$ 0.82

READY CAPITAL CORPORATION

UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORTING

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED June 30, 2022









































Small

Residential















SBC Lending

Business

Mortgage

Corporate-



(in thousands)

and Acquisitions

Lending

Banking

Other

Consolidated Interest income

$ 122,427

$ 29,024

$ 2,220

$ —

$ 153,671 Interest expense



(72,685)



(5,916)



(2,226)



—



(80,827) Net interest income before recovery of (provision

for) loan losses

$ 49,742

$ 23,108

$ (6)

$ —

$ 72,844 Recovery of (provision for) loan losses



4,609



(219)



—



—



4,390 Net interest income after recovery of (provision for)

loan losses

$ 54,351

$ 22,889

$ (6)

$ —

$ 77,234 Non-interest income





























Residential mortgage banking activities

$ —

$ —

$ 2,947

$ —

$ 2,947 Net realized gain on financial instruments and real

estate owned



12,034



9,080



—



—



21,114 Net unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments



(2,517)



(721)



(15)



—



(3,253) Servicing income, net



1,431



4,558



8,576



—



14,565 Income on purchased future receivables, net



—



1,859



—



—



1,859 Income on unconsolidated joint ventures



5,200



—



—



—



5,200 Other income



6,338



1,950



21



25



8,334 Total non-interest income

$ 22,486

$ 16,726

$ 11,529

$ 25

$ 50,766 Non-interest expense





























Employee compensation and benefits

$ (7,903)

$ (10,217)

$ (6,906)

$ (1,063)

$ (26,089) Allocated employee compensation and benefits from

related party



(180)



—



—



(1,624)



(1,804) Variable income (expenses) on residential mortgage

banking activities



—



—



4,532



—



4,532 Professional fees



(1,097)



(1,619)



(217)



(918)



(3,851) Management fees – related party



—



—



—



(5,465)



(5,465) Loan servicing expense



(7,912)



74



(2,458)



—



(10,296) Transaction related expenses



—



—



—



(1,372)



(1,372) Other operating expenses



(6,457)



(4,314)



(2,175)



(1,426)



(14,372) Total non-interest expense

$ (23,549)

$ (16,076)

$ (7,224)

$ (11,868)

$ (58,717) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

$ 53,288

$ 23,539

$ 4,299

$ (11,843)

$ 69,283 Total assets

$ 10,296,900

$ 1,049,763

$ 454,556

$ 136,096

$ 11,937,315

READY CAPITAL CORPORATION

UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORTING

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED June 30, 2022









































Small

Residential















SBC Lending

Business

Mortgage

Corporate-



(in thousands)

and Acquisitions

Lending

Banking

Other

Consolidated Interest income

$ 218,770

$ 55,261

$ 4,045

$ —

$ 278,076 Interest expense



(125,778)



(11,606)



(4,184)



(276)



(141,844) Net interest income before recovery of (provision

for) loan losses

$ 92,992

$ 43,655

$ (139)

$ (276)

$ 136,232 Recovery of (provision for) loan losses



4,339



(1,491)



—



—



2,848 Net interest income after recovery of (provision for)

loan losses

$ 97,331

$ 42,164

$ (139)

$ (276)

$ 139,080 Non-interest income





























Residential mortgage banking activities

$ —

$ —

$ 11,371

$ —

$ 11,371 Net realized gain on financial instruments and real

estate owned



12,916



16,205



—



—



29,121 Net unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments



9,912



(433)



32,583



—



42,062 Servicing income, net



2,351



6,051



16,691



—



25,093 Income on purchased future receivables, net



—



4,328



—



—



4,328 Income on unconsolidated joint ventures



11,763



—



—



—



11,763 Other income



9,352



4,821



45



617



14,835 Total non-interest income

$ 46,294

$ 30,972

$ 60,690

$ 617

$ 138,573 Non-interest expense





























Employee compensation and benefits

$ (18,063)

$ (19,735)

$ (14,440)

$ (1,819)

$ (54,057) Allocated employee compensation and benefits from

related party



(480)



—



—



(4,324)



(4,804) Variable (income) expenses on residential mortgage

banking activities



—



—



3,553



—



3,553 Professional fees



(3,498)



(3,087)



(481)



(1,911)



(8,977) Management fees – related party



—



—



—



(8,661)



(8,661) Loan servicing expense



(13,787)



(428)



(5,001)



—



(19,216) Transaction related expenses



—



—



—



(7,071)



(7,071) Other operating expenses



(11,833)



(8,101)



(4,199)



(2,892)



(27,025) Total non-interest expense

$ (47,661)

$ (31,351)

$ (20,568)

$ (26,678)

$ (126,258) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

$ 95,964

$ 41,785

$ 39,983

$ (26,337)

$ 151,395 Total assets

$ 10,296,900

$ 1,049,763

$ 454,556

$ 136,096

$ 11,937,315

