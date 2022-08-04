Volaris Reports July 2022 Traffic Results: 22% YoY demand growth with an 85% Load Factor

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) ("Volaris" or "The Company"), the ultra-low-cost airline serving Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America, reports its July 2022 preliminary traffic results.
In July 2022, Volaris' capacity (measured in ASMs) increased 28.8% compared to July 2021, while demand (measured in RPMs) increased 21.9% compared to the same period; the result was a load factor of 84.7% (-4.8 pp YoY). Volaris transported 2.8 million passengers during the month, a 22.2% increase compared to July 2021. Passenger demand (RPMs) in the domestic Mexican and international markets increased 22.8% and 19.6%, respectively, compared to July 2021. Year-to-date, Volaris' demand (measured in RPMs) increased 32.2% YoY, with a load factor expansion of 0.1 pp, to 84.1%.
Jul 2022
Jul 2021
Variance
YTD Jul 2022
YTD Jul 2021
Variance
RPMs (million, scheduled & charter)
Domestic
1,995
1,624
22.8 %
11,945
9,304
28.4 %
International
826
691
19.6 %
4,709
3,294
42.9 %
Total
2,820
2,314
21.9 %
16,655
12,598
32.2 %
ASMs (million, scheduled & charter)
Domestic
2,318
1,813
27.9 %
13,784
10,863
26.9 %
International
1,012
772
31.0 %
6,017
4,129
45.7 %
Total
3,329
2,585
28.8 %
19,801
14,993
32.1 %
Load Factor (%, scheduled, RPMs/ASMs)
Domestic
86.1 %
89.6 %
(3.5) pp
86.7 %
85.6 %
1.0 pp
International
81.6 %
89.4 %
(7.8) pp
78.3 %
79.8 %
(1.5) pp
Total
84.7 %
89.5 %
(4.8) pp
84.1 %
84.0 %
0.1 pp
Passengers (thousand, scheduled & charter)
Domestic
2,258
1,821
24.0 %
13,793
10,411
32.5 %
International
574
496
15.8 %
3,311
2,379
39.2 %
Total
2,832
2,317
22.2 %
17,104
12,790
33.7 %
Economic Jet Fuel Price
(USD per gallon, preliminary)
Average
4.10
2.27
80.6 %
3.84
2.08
84.6 %
The information included in this report has not been audited, and it does not provide information on the company's future performance. Volaris' future performance depends on many factors. It cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its comparison year over year will indicate a similar performance in the future.
About Volaris:
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Volaris" or the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), is an ultra-low-cost carrier, with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since the beginning of operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from 5 to more than 197, and its fleet from 4 to 113 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 500 daily flight segments on routes that connect 43 cities in Mexico and 28 cities in the United States, Central, and South America, with one of the youngest fleets in Mexico. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico, the United States, and Central and South America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for eleven consecutive years. For more information, please visit www.volaris.com.
Investor Relations Contact
Félix Martínez / Naara Cortés Gallardo / ir@volaris.com
Media Contact
Gabriela Fernández / gabriela.fernandez@volaris.com
