C2X and Com2uS Announce XPLA Mainnet Launch

Blockchain gaming platform provides more options and accessibility for users with new chain

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Com2uS, master service provider of C2X and a South Korea based public company that develops and publishes video games for mobile devices, today announced the launch of its new chain, XPLA mainnet for C2X users.

Based on community needs and fulfillment the former governance token of C2X will be upgraded to XPLA, the governance token of the XPLA mainnet. The development is led by Delight and ZenaAD and is Tendermint-based using the COSMOS SDK with extensive optimization work through rounds of testing. The Genesis validators are composed of nine validators with more coming in the future.

"Once launched we will be putting EVM capability as a top priority to our chain allowing us to onboard a variety of services beyond games," said Manager of Business Development, Brian Choi. "We will be introducing a new wallet along with other essential services such as the - Explorer. Focusing on a more convenient UX provides more accessibility for a larger geographical pool of users," he added.

The establishment of XPLA is based on the encouragement for users to "Explore and Play." XPLA will continue to carry the value C2X holds, bridging Web2 to Web3 services.

C2X is also making changes to its platform, publishing not only games but arts, music and a variety of Dapps based on community-driven decisions, ultimately benefiting all users.

"We are passionate and focused on a game-centric environment for those interested in transitioning to the world of Web3. We aimed to open up a world of limitless possibilities for those in the space," continued Choi.

For more information, please visit: https://c2x.world or https://xpla.io

About C2X

C2X was developed with the purpose of establishing a standard for the blockchain game industry that will continuously advance in the future. The C2X platform provides an end-to-end solution for blockchain games including token economics, NFT marketplaces and Wallet.

The platform's highly scalable design allows users to easily manage all digital assets that are linked to the platform, and its governance token publicizes all service decisions and operations of the games built on the ecosystem. It is an ecosystem of virtuous cycles where all users and creators are privileged on the basis of a high standard of stability, fairness and transparency, and thus intended to present a sound direction for current blockchain gaming platforms.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Shannon Blood

M Group Strategic Communications (C2X)

+1 917 765 1442

C2Xpr@mgroupsc.com

View original content:

SOURCE C2X