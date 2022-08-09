ENDO REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today reported financial results for the second-quarter ended June 30, 2022.
SECOND-QUARTER FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Total Revenues, Net
$ 569,114
$ 713,830
(20) %
$ 1,221,373
$ 1,431,749
(15) %
Reported (Loss) Income from
$ (1,880,883)
$ (10,184)
NM
$ (1,946,183)
$ 36,875
NM
Reported Diluted Weighted Average
235,117
233,331
1 %
234,498
237,043
(1) %
Reported Diluted Net (Loss) Income
$ (8.00)
$ (0.04)
NM
$ (8.30)
$ 0.16
NM
Reported Net (Loss) Income
$ (1,885,427)
$ (15,500)
NM
$ (1,957,401)
$ 26,024
NM
Adjusted Income from Continuing
$ 6,532
$ 147,121
(96) %
$ 162,471
$ 322,038
(50) %
Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average
236,217
235,416
— %
236,466
237,043
— %
Adjusted Diluted Net Income per
$ 0.03
$ 0.62
(95) %
$ 0.69
$ 1.36
(49) %
Adjusted EBITDA (2)(3)
$ 160,206
$ 337,700
(53) %
$ 471,132
$ 702,415
(33) %
__________
(1)
Reported Diluted Net (Loss) Income per Share from Continuing Operations is computed based on weighted average shares outstanding and, if there is
(2)
The information presented in the table above includes non-GAAP financial measures such as Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations, Adjusted
(3)
Effective January 1, 2022, these non-GAAP financial measures now include acquired in-process research and development charges which were previously
CONSOLIDATED RESULTS
Total revenues were $569 million in second-quarter 2022, a decrease of 20% compared to $714 million in second-quarter 2021. This decrease was primarily attributable to decreased revenues from our Sterile Injectables segment, partially offset by increased revenues from our Generic Pharmaceuticals segment.
Reported loss from continuing operations in second-quarter 2022 was $1,881 million compared to $10 million in second-quarter 2021. This result was primarily due to higher asset impairment charges as well as decreased revenues and increased acquired in-process research and development charges related to the transactions announced during the quarter to acquire six sterile injectable product candidates and a Phase 3 injectable compound for the treatment of osteoarthritis knee pain. Reported diluted net loss per share from continuing operations in second-quarter 2022 was $8.00 compared to $0.04 in second-quarter 2021.
Adjusted income from continuing operations in second-quarter 2022 was $7 million compared to $147 million in second-quarter 2021. Adjusted diluted net income per share from continuing operations in second-quarter 2022 was $0.03 compared to $0.62 in second-quarter 2021. These results reflect decreased revenues and increased acquired in-process research and development charges.
BRANDED PHARMACEUTICALS SEGMENT
Second-quarter 2022 Branded Pharmaceuticals segment revenues were $219 million, a decrease of 4% compared to $228 million during second-quarter 2021.
Specialty Products revenues decreased 2% to $164 million in second-quarter 2022 compared to $167 million in second-quarter 2021, with sales of XIAFLEX® increasing 8% to $121 million compared to $111 million in second-quarter 2021. Established Products revenues decreased 10% to $55 million in second-quarter 2022 compared to $61 million in second-quarter 2021, driven primarily by ongoing generic competition.
STERILE INJECTABLES SEGMENT
Second-quarter 2022 Sterile Injectables segment revenues were $123 million, a decrease of 58% compared to $295 million during second-quarter 2021. This was primarily attributable to decreased VASOSTRICT® revenues due to lower price and market share resulting from generic competition, channel inventory destocking and lower overall market volumes as COVID-19 related hospitalizations decline.
GENERIC PHARMACEUTICALS SEGMENT
Second-quarter 2022 Generic Pharmaceuticals segment revenues were $203 million, an increase of 22% compared to $167 million during second-quarter 2021. This increase was primarily attributable to revenues from varenicline tablets, the only FDA-approved generic version of Chantix®, which launched during third-quarter 2021, partially offset by competitive pressure on certain other generic products.
INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS SEGMENT
Second-quarter 2022 International Pharmaceuticals segment revenues were $24 million compared to $24 million during second-quarter 2021.
BALANCE SHEET, LIQUIDITY AND OTHER UPDATES
As of June 30, 2022, the Company had approximately $1.2 billion in unrestricted cash; $8.1 billion of debt; and a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 5.6. These amounts reflect the Company's payment of $35 million to acquire 6 sterile injectable product candidates and a $30 million upfront payment related to a Phase 3 injectable compound for the treatment of osteoarthritis knee pain.
Second-quarter 2022 net cash used in operating activities was $133 million compared to $155 million provided by operating activities during the second-quarter 2021. This change was primarily attributable to decreased revenues.
The Company remains in constructive negotiations with an ad hoc group of first lien creditors, among other parties. In light of the progress to date, the Company expects that these negotiations will likely result in a pre-arranged filing under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code by Endo International plc and substantially all of its subsidiaries, which could occur imminently.
FINANCIAL SCHEDULES
The following table presents Endo's unaudited Total revenues, net for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (dollars in thousands):
Three Months Ended June 30,
Percent
Six Months Ended June 30,
Percent
2022
2021
2022
2021
Branded Pharmaceuticals:
Specialty Products:
XIAFLEX®
$ 120,878
$ 111,487
8 %
$ 220,362
$ 206,757
7 %
SUPPRELIN® LA
24,739
27,568
(10) %
53,569
55,596
(4) %
Other Specialty (1)
18,246
28,036
(35) %
38,990
48,068
(19) %
Total Specialty Products
$ 163,863
$ 167,091
(2) %
$ 312,921
$ 310,421
1 %
Established Products:
PERCOCET®
$ 26,256
$ 26,156
— %
$ 52,431
$ 51,781
1 %
TESTOPEL®
10,021
9,439
6 %
18,901
20,628
(8) %
Other Established (2)
18,812
25,354
(26) %
39,560
51,845
(24) %
Total Established Products
$ 55,089
$ 60,949
(10) %
$ 110,892
$ 124,254
(11) %
Total Branded Pharmaceuticals (3)
$ 218,952
$ 228,040
(4) %
$ 423,813
$ 434,675
(2) %
Sterile Injectables:
VASOSTRICT®
$ 35,630
$ 197,121
(82) %
$ 191,520
$ 421,067
(55) %
ADRENALIN®
26,774
29,977
(11) %
60,597
59,414
2 %
Other Sterile Injectables (4)
60,767
67,502
(10) %
111,082
122,864
(10) %
Total Sterile Injectables (3)
$ 123,171
$ 294,600
(58) %
$ 363,199
$ 603,345
(40) %
Total Generic Pharmaceuticals (5)
$ 203,377
$ 167,272
22 %
$ 389,321
$ 348,145
12 %
Total International Pharmaceuticals
$ 23,614
$ 23,918
(1) %
$ 45,040
$ 45,584
(1) %
Total revenues, net
$ 569,114
$ 713,830
(20) %
$ 1,221,373
$ 1,431,749
(15) %
__________
(1)
Products included within Other Specialty include NASCOBAL® Nasal Spray, AVEED® and QWO®.
(2)
Products included within Other Established include, but are not limited to, EDEX®.
(3)
Individual products presented above represent the top two performing products in each product category for either the three or six months ended June 30,
(4)
Products included within Other Sterile Injectables include ertapenem for injection, APLISOL® and others.
(5)
The Generic Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of a portfolio of products that are generic versions of branded products, are distributed primarily
(6)
The International Pharmaceuticals segment, which accounted for less than 5% of consolidated total revenues for each of the periods presented, includes a
The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations data for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (in thousands, except per share data):
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
TOTAL REVENUES, NET
$ 569,114
$ 713,830
$ 1,221,373
$ 1,431,749
COSTS AND EXPENSES:
Cost of revenues
263,786
318,480
537,001
623,773
Selling, general and administrative
180,830
177,619
407,991
364,793
Research and development
29,788
29,669
65,918
59,408
Acquired in-process research and development
65,000
5,000
67,900
5,000
Litigation-related and other contingencies, net
208
35,195
25,362
35,832
Asset impairment charges
1,781,063
4,929
1,801,016
8,238
Acquisition-related and integration items, net
1,825
97
448
(4,925)
Interest expense, net
139,784
141,553
274,733
275,894
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
—
13,753
Other (income) expense, net
(19,438)
372
(18,149)
1,284
(LOSS) INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ (1,873,732)
$ 916
$ (1,940,847)
$ 48,699
INCOME TAX EXPENSE
7,151
11,100
5,336
11,824
(LOSS) INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ (1,880,883)
$ (10,184)
$ (1,946,183)
$ 36,875
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAX
(4,544)
(5,316)
(11,218)
(10,851)
NET (LOSS) INCOME
$ (1,885,427)
$ (15,500)
$ (1,957,401)
$ 26,024
NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE—BASIC:
Continuing operations
$ (8.00)
$ (0.04)
$ (8.30)
$ 0.16
Discontinued operations
(0.02)
(0.03)
(0.05)
(0.05)
Basic
$ (8.02)
$ (0.07)
$ (8.35)
$ 0.11
NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE—DILUTED:
Continuing operations
$ (8.00)
$ (0.04)
$ (8.30)
$ 0.16
Discontinued operations
(0.02)
(0.03)
(0.05)
(0.05)
Diluted
$ (8.02)
$ (0.07)
$ (8.35)
$ 0.11
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES:
Basic
235,117
233,331
234,498
231,941
Diluted
235,117
233,331
234,498
237,043
The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet data at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (in thousands):
June 30, 2022
December 31,
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 1,191,572
$ 1,507,196
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
113,493
124,114
Accounts receivable
491,492
592,019
Inventories, net
287,756
283,552
Assets held for sale
11,080
—
Other current assets
104,511
207,705
Total current assets
$ 2,199,904
$ 2,714,586
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
4,162,358
6,052,829
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 6,362,262
$ 8,767,415
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses, including legal settlement accruals
$ 1,140,654
$ 1,417,892
Other current liabilities
41,018
212,070
Total current liabilities
$ 1,181,672
$ 1,629,962
LONG-TERM DEBT, LESS CURRENT PORTION, NET
8,039,178
8,048,980
OTHER LIABILITIES
339,484
332,459
SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT
(3,198,072)
(1,243,986)
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT
$ 6,362,262
$ 8,767,415
The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow data for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (in thousands):
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net (loss) income
$ (1,957,401)
$ 26,024
Adjustments to reconcile Net (loss) income to Net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
206,224
237,703
Asset impairment charges
1,801,016
8,238
Other, including cash payments to claimants from Qualified Settlement Funds
18,064
126,851
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 67,903
$ 398,816
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Capital expenditures, excluding capitalized interest
$ (47,559)
$ (41,345)
Acquisitions, including in-process research and development, net of cash and restricted
(89,520)
—
Proceeds from sale of business and other assets, net
21,133
1,343
Other
4,200
(5,048)
Net cash used in investing activities
$ (111,746)
$ (45,050)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Payments on borrowings, net
$ (193,312)
$ (43,166)
Other
(3,638)
(22,581)
Net cash used in financing activities
$ (196,950)
$ (65,747)
Effect of foreign exchange rate
(452)
711
NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH
$ (241,245)
$ 288,730
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH
1,631,310
1,385,000
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH
$ 1,390,065
$ 1,673,730
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. For additional information on the Company's use of such non-GAAP financial measures, refer to Endo's Current Report on Form 8-K furnished today to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which includes an explanation of the Company's reasons for using non-GAAP measures.
The tables below provide reconciliations of certain of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP amounts. Refer to the "Notes to the Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for additional details regarding the adjustments to the non-GAAP financial measures detailed throughout this Supplemental Financial Information section.
As previously communicated, in response to views expressed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company has, effective January 1, 2022, revised its definition of its adjusted financial measures to no longer exclude Acquired in-process research and development charges (representing the research and development costs it had previously labeled as "Upfront and milestone payments to partners"). As a result of this change, the Company's adjusted financial measures now reflect the impact of those transactions. The inclusion of the impact of these transactions, which may occur from time to time, could result in significant, but temporary, fluctuations in both our GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures in the period(s) in which they are incurred. These charges also are not indicative of the underlying performance of our operations during the period. This change was applied retrospectively to all periods presented herein. Refer to footnote (14) in the "Notes to the Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for additional discussion.
Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
The following table provides a reconciliation of Net (loss) income (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (in thousands):
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net (loss) income (GAAP)
$ (1,885,427)
$ (15,500)
$ (1,957,401)
$ 26,024
Income tax expense
7,151
11,100
5,336
11,824
Interest expense, net
139,784
141,553
274,733
275,894
Depreciation and amortization (1)
99,762
110,145
202,400
221,724
EBITDA (non-GAAP)
$ (1,638,730)
$ 247,298
$ (1,474,932)
$ 535,466
Amounts related to continuity and separation benefits,
37,347
15,083
94,996
38,803
Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net (3)
208
35,195
25,362
35,832
Certain legal costs (4)
(9,462)
24,843
23,270
44,119
Asset impairment charges (5)
1,781,063
4,929
1,801,016
8,238
Acquisition-related and integration costs (6)
—
(20)
—
411
Fair value of contingent consideration (7)
1,825
117
448
(5,336)
Loss on extinguishment of debt (8)
—
—
—
13,753
Share-based compensation (1)
2,721
4,444
7,650
14,437
Other (income) expense, net (9)
(19,438)
372
(18,149)
1,284
Other (10)
128
123
253
4,557
Discontinued operations, net of tax (11)
4,544
5,316
11,218
10,851
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) (14)
$ 160,206
$ 337,700
$ 471,132
$ 702,415
Reconciliation of Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations (non-GAAP)
The following table provides a reconciliation of the Company's (Loss) income from continuing operations (GAAP) to Adjusted income from continuing operations (non-GAAP) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (in thousands):
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(Loss) income from continuing operations (GAAP)
$ (1,880,883)
$ (10,184)
$ (1,946,183)
$ 36,875
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Amortization of intangible assets (12)
87,568
94,070
177,802
189,200
Amounts related to continuity and separation benefits,
37,347
15,083
94,996
38,803
Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net
208
35,195
25,362
35,832
Certain legal costs (4)
(9,462)
24,843
23,270
44,119
Asset impairment charges (5)
1,781,063
4,929
1,801,016
8,238
Acquisition-related and integration costs (6)
—
(20)
—
411
Fair value of contingent consideration (7)
1,825
117
448
(5,336)
Loss on extinguishment of debt (8)
—
—
—
13,753
Other (10)
(19,170)
1,480
(17,847)
7,062
Tax adjustments (13)
8,036
(18,392)
3,607
(46,919)
Adjusted income from continuing operations (non-GAAP)
$ 6,532
$ 147,121
$ 162,471
$ 322,038
Reconciliation of Other Adjusted Income Statement Data (non-GAAP)
The following tables provide detailed reconciliations of various other income statement data between the GAAP and non-GAAP amounts for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (in thousands, except per share data):
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
Total
Cost of
Gross
Gross
Total
Operating
Operating
Operating
Other non-
(Loss)
Income tax
Effective
(Loss)
Discontinued
Net (loss)
Diluted net
Reported (GAAP)
$ 569,114
$ 263,786
$ 305,328
53.6 %
$ 2,058,714
361.7 %
$ (1,753,386)
(308.1) %
$ 120,346
$ (1,873,732)
$ 7,151
(0.4) %
$ (1,880,883)
$ (4,544)
$ (1,885,427)
$ (8.00)
Items impacting comparability:
Amortization of intangible
—
(87,568)
87,568
—
87,568
—
87,568
—
87,568
—
87,568
Amounts related to continuity
—
(5,107)
5,107
(32,240)
37,347
—
37,347
—
37,347
—
37,347
Certain litigation-related and
—
—
—
(208)
208
—
208
—
208
—
208
Certain legal costs (4)
—
—
—
9,462
(9,462)
—
(9,462)
—
(9,462)
—
(9,462)
Asset impairment charges (5)
—
—
—
(1,781,063)
1,781,063
—
1,781,063
—
1,781,063
—
1,781,063
Fair value of contingent
—
—
—
(1,825)
1,825
—
1,825
—
1,825
—
1,825
Other (10)
—
(125)
125
—
125
19,295
(19,170)
—
(19,170)
—
(19,170)
Tax adjustments (13)
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
(8,036)
8,036
—
8,036
Discontinued operations, net
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
4,544
4,544
After considering items (non-
$ 569,114
$ 170,986
$ 398,128
70.0 %
$ 252,840
44.4 %
$ 145,288
25.5 %
$ 139,641
$ 5,647
$ (885)
(15.7) %
$ 6,532
$ —
$ 6,532
$ 0.03
Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
Total
Cost of
Gross
Gross
Total
Operating
Operating
Operating
Other non-
Income
Income tax
Effective
(Loss)
Discontinued
Net (loss)
Diluted net
Reported (GAAP)
$ 713,830
$ 318,480
$ 395,350
55.4 %
$ 252,509
35.4 %
$ 142,841
20.0 %
$ 141,925
$ 916
$ 11,100
1,211.8 %
$ (10,184)
$ (5,316)
$ (15,500)
$ (0.04)
Items impacting comparability:
Amortization of intangible
—
(94,070)
94,070
—
94,070
—
94,070
—
94,070
—
94,070
Amounts related to continuity
—
(4,970)
4,970
(10,113)
15,083
—
15,083
—
15,083
—
15,083
Certain litigation-related and
—
—
—
(35,195)
35,195
—
35,195
—
35,195
—
35,195
Certain legal costs (4)
—
—
—
(24,843)
24,843
—
24,843
—
24,843
—
24,843
Asset impairment charges (5)
—
—
—
(4,929)
4,929
—
4,929
—
4,929
—
4,929
Acquisition-related and
—
—
—
20
(20)
—
(20)
—
(20)
—
(20)
Fair value of contingent
—
—
—
(117)
117
—
117
—
117
—
117
Other (10)
—
(125)
125
—
125
(1,355)
1,480
—
1,480
—
1,480
Tax adjustments (13)
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
18,392
(18,392)
—
(18,392)
Discontinued operations, net
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
5,316
5,316
After considering items (non-
$ 713,830
$ 219,315
$ 494,515
69.3 %
$ 177,332
24.8 %
$ 317,183
44.4 %
$ 140,570
$ 176,613
$ 29,492
16.7 %
$ 147,121
$ —
$ 147,121
$ 0.62
Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
Total
Cost of
Gross
Gross
Total
Operating
Operating
Operating
Other non-
(Loss)
Income tax
Effective
(Loss)
Discontinued
Net (loss)
Diluted net
Reported (GAAP)
$ 1,221,373
$ 537,001
$ 684,372
56.0 %
$ 2,368,635
193.9 %
$ (1,684,263)
(137.9) %
$ 256,584
$ (1,940,847)
$ 5,336
(0.3) %
$ (1,946,183)
$ (11,218)
$ (1,957,401)
$ (8.30)
Items impacting comparability:
Amortization of intangible
—
(177,802)
177,802
—
177,802
—
177,802
—
177,802
—
177,802
Amounts related to continuity
—
(20,844)
20,844
(74,152)
94,996
—
94,996
—
94,996
—
94,996
Certain litigation-related and
—
—
—
(25,362)
25,362
—
25,362
—
25,362
—
25,362
Certain legal costs (4)
—
—
—
(23,270)
23,270
—
23,270
—
23,270
—
23,270
Asset impairment charges (5)
—
—
—
(1,801,016)
1,801,016
—
1,801,016
—
1,801,016
—
1,801,016
Fair value of contingent
—
—
—
(448)
448
—
448
—
448
—
448
Other (10)
—
(250)
250
—
250
18,097
(17,847)
—
(17,847)
—
(17,847)
Tax adjustments (13)
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
(3,607)
3,607
—
3,607
Discontinued operations, net
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
11,218
11,218
After considering items (non-
$ 1,221,373
$ 338,105
$ 883,268
72.3 %
$ 444,387
36.4 %
$ 438,881
35.9 %
$ 274,681
$ 164,200
$ 1,729
1.1 %
$ 162,471
$ —
$ 162,471
$ 0.69
Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
Total
Cost of
Gross
Gross
Total
Operating
Operating
Operating
Other non-
Income
Income tax
Effective
Income
Discontinued
Net income
Diluted net
Reported (GAAP)
$ 1,431,749
$ 623,773
$ 807,976
56.4 %
$ 468,346
32.7 %
$ 339,630
23.7 %
$ 290,931
$ 48,699
$ 11,824
24.3 %
$ 36,875
$ (10,851)
$ 26,024
$ 0.16
Items impacting comparability:
Amortization of intangible
—
(189,200)
189,200
—
189,200
—
189,200
—
189,200
—
189,200
Amounts related to continuity
—
(20,266)
20,266
(18,537)
38,803
—
38,803
—
38,803
—
38,803
Certain litigation-related and
—
—
—
(35,832)
35,832
—
35,832
—
35,832
—
35,832
Certain legal costs (4)
—
—
—
(44,119)
44,119
—
44,119
—
44,119
—
44,119
Asset impairment charges (5)
—
—
—
(8,238)
8,238
—
8,238
—
8,238
—
8,238
Acquisition-related and
—
—
—
(411)
411
—
411
—
411
—
411
Fair value of contingent
—
—
—
5,336
(5,336)
—
(5,336)
—
(5,336)
—
(5,336)
Loss on extinguishment of
—
—
—
—
—
(13,753)
13,753
—
13,753
—
13,753
Other (10)
—
(651)
651
(3,909)
4,560
(2,502)
7,062
—
7,062
—
7,062
Tax adjustments (13)
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
46,919
(46,919)
—
(46,919)
Discontinued operations, net
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
10,851
10,851
After considering items (non-
$ 1,431,749
$ 413,656
$ 1,018,093
71.1 %
$ 362,636
25.3 %
$ 655,457
45.8 %
$ 274,676
$ 380,781
$ 58,743
15.4 %
$ 322,038
$ —
$ 322,038
$ 1.36
Notes to the Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Notes to certain line items included in the reconciliations of the GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 are as follows:
(1)
Depreciation and amortization and Share-based compensation amounts per the Adjusted EBITDA reconciliations do not include
(2)
Adjustments for amounts related to continuity and separation benefits, cost reductions and strategic review initiatives included the
Three Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
Cost of revenues
Operating expenses
Cost of revenues
Operating expenses
Continuity and separation benefits
$ 4,846
$ 6,898
$ (2,913)
$ 4,485
Accelerated depreciation
—
147
7,140
1,932
Other, including strategic review initiatives
261
25,195
743
3,696
Total
$ 5,107
$ 32,240
$ 4,970
$ 10,113
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
Cost of revenues
Operating expenses
Cost of revenues
Operating expenses
Continuity and separation benefits
$ 10,098
$ 33,973
$ 2,279
$ 7,837
Accelerated depreciation
2,164
1,660
12,194
3,785
Other, including strategic review initiatives
8,582
38,519
5,793
6,915
Total
$ 20,844
$ 74,152
$ 20,266
$ 18,537
The amounts in the tables above include adjustments related to previously announced restructuring activities, certain continuity and
(3)
To exclude adjustments to accruals for litigation-related settlement charges.
(4)
To exclude amounts related to opioid-related legal expenses. The amount during the second quarter of 2022 reflects the recovery of
(5)
Adjustments for asset impairment charges included the following (in thousands):
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Goodwill impairment charges
$ 1,748,000
$ —
$ 1,748,000
$ —
Other intangible asset impairment charges
30,000
4,929
49,953
7,811
Property, plant and equipment impairment charges
3,063
—
3,063
427
Total
$ 1,781,063
$ 4,929
$ 1,801,016
$ 8,238
(6)
To exclude integration costs.
(7)
To exclude the impact of changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities resulting from changes to estimates regarding
(8)
To exclude the loss on the extinguishment of debt associated with the Company's March 2021 refinancing transactions.
(9)
To exclude Other (income) expense, net per the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
(10)
The "Other" rows included in each of the above reconciliations of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures (except
Three Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
Cost of revenues
Operating
Other non-
Cost of revenues
Operating
Other non-
Foreign currency impact
$ —
$ —
$ (2,092)
$ —
$ —
$ 1,355
Other miscellaneous
125
—
(17,203)
125
—
—
Total
$ 125
$ —
$ (19,295)
$ 125
$ —
$ 1,355
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
Cost of revenues
Operating
Other non-
Cost of revenues
Operating
Other non-
Foreign currency impact
$ —
$ —
$ (894)
$ —
$ —
$ 2,502
Debt modification costs
—
—
—
—
3,879
—
Other miscellaneous
250
—
(17,203)
651
30
—
Total
$ 250
$ —
$ (18,097)
$ 651
$ 3,909
$ 2,502
The "Other" row included in the reconciliations of Net (loss) income (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) primarily relates to
(11)
To exclude the results of the businesses reported as discontinued operations, net of tax.
(12)
To exclude amortization expense related to intangible assets.
(13)
Adjusted income taxes are calculated by tax effecting adjusted pre-tax income and permanent book-tax differences at the applicable
(14)
Effective January 1, 2022, these non-GAAP financial measures now include acquired in-process research and development charges
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
Twelve Months
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
Acquired in-process research and
$ 65,000
$ 5,000
$ 67,900
$ 5,000
$ 88,020
(15)
Calculated as income or loss from continuing operations divided by the applicable weighted average share number. The applicable
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
GAAP
235,117
233,331
234,498
237,043
Non-GAAP Adjusted
236,217
235,416
236,466
237,043
Reconciliation of Net Debt Leverage Ratio (non-GAAP)
The following table provides a reconciliation of Net loss (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022 (in thousands) and the calculation of the Company's Net Debt Leverage Ratio (non-GAAP):
Twelve Months
Net loss (GAAP)
$ (2,596,670)
Income tax expense
15,990
Interest expense, net
561,192
Depreciation and amortization (1)
413,056
EBITDA (non-GAAP)
$ (1,606,432)
Amounts related to continuity and separation benefits, cost reductions and strategic review initiatives
147,105
Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net
335,025
Certain legal costs
115,299
Asset impairment charges
2,207,755
Acquisition-related and integration costs
3
Fair value of contingent consideration
(3,009)
Share-based compensation (1)
22,440
Other income, net
(39,207)
Other
909
Discontinued operations, net of tax
44,531
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) (14)
$ 1,224,419
Calculation of Net Debt:
Debt
$ 8,065,297
Cash (excluding Restricted Cash)
1,191,572
Net Debt (non-GAAP)
$ 6,873,725
Calculation of Net Debt Leverage:
Net Debt Leverage Ratio (non-GAAP) (a)
5.6
__________
(a)
As further discussed in footnote (14) in the "Notes to the Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section, effective January 1, 2022, Adjusted EBITDA now includes acquired in-process research and development charges which were previously excluded under our legacy non-GAAP policy. The inclusion of these amounts resulted in an increase of 0.4 to the Net Debt Leverage Ratio for the twelve-month period ended June 30, 2022. To the extent we incur additional acquired in-process research and development charges in the future, it could result in further increases to this ratio.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company utilizes certain financial measures that are not prescribed by or prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures are not, and should not be viewed as, substitutes for GAAP net income and its components and diluted net income per share amounts. Despite the importance of these measures to management in goal setting and performance measurement, the company stresses that these are non-GAAP financial measures that have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and, therefore, have limits in their usefulness to investors. Because of the non-standardized definitions, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations and its components (unlike GAAP net income from continuing operations and its components) may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented solely to permit investors to more fully understand how management assesses performance.
Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. However, the Company does not provide reconciliations of projected non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures, nor does it provide comparable projected GAAP financial measures for such projected non-GAAP financial measures. The Company is unable to provide such reconciliations without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations, including adjustments that could be made for asset impairments, contingent consideration adjustments, legal settlements, gain / loss on extinguishment of debt, adjustments to inventory and other charges reflected in the reconciliation of historic numbers, the amounts of which could be significant.
See Endo's Current Report on Form 8-K furnished today to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an explanation of Endo's non-GAAP financial measures.
About Endo International plc
Endo (NASDAQ: ENDP) is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to helping everyone we serve live their best life through the delivery of quality, life-enhancing therapies. Our decades of proven success come from passionate team members around the globe collaborating to bring the best treatments forward. Together, we boldly transform insights into treatments benefiting those who need them, when they need them. Learn more at www.endo.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and any applicable Canadian securities legislation, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Endo's discussions with creditors, its evaluation of strategic alternatives, potential Chapter 11 filing and any other statements that refer to our expected, estimated or anticipated future results or that do not relate solely to historical facts. Statements including words or phrases such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "plan," "will," "may," "look forward," "intend," "guidance," "future," "potential" or similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Because forecasts are inherently estimates that cannot be made with precision, Endo's performance at times differs materially from its estimates and targets, and Endo often does not know what the actual results will be until after the end of the applicable reporting period. Therefore, Endo will not report or comment on its progress during a current quarter except through public announcement. Any statement made by others with respect to progress during a current quarter cannot be attributed to Endo. All forward-looking statements in this press release reflect Endo's current analysis of existing trends and information and represent Endo's judgment only as of the date of this press release. Actual results may differ materially and adversely from current expectations based on a number of factors affecting Endo's businesses, including, among other things, the following: the outcome of our strategic review, contingency planning and any potential restructuring or bankruptcy filing; the timing, impact or results of any pending or future litigation, investigations, proceedings or claims, including opioid, tax and antitrust related matters; actual or contingent liabilities; settlement discussions or negotiations; the impact of competition, including the loss of exclusivity and generic competition for VASOSTRICT®; our ability to satisfy judgments or settlements or pursue appeals including bonding requirements; our ability to adjust to changing market conditions; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; our inability to maintain compliance with financial covenants and operating obligations which would expose us to potential events of default under our outstanding indebtedness; our ability to incur additional debt or equity financing for working capital, capital expenditures, business development, debt service requirements, acquisitions or general corporate or other purposes; our ability to refinance our indebtedness; a significant reduction in our short-term or long-term revenues which could cause us to be unable to fund our operations and liquidity needs or repay indebtedness; supply chain interruptions or difficulties; changes in competitive or market conditions; changes in legislation or regulatory developments; our ability to obtain and maintain adequate protection for our intellectual property rights; the timing and uncertainty of the results of both the research and development and regulatory processes, including regulatory decisions, product recalls, withdrawals and other unusual items; domestic and foreign health care and cost containment reforms, including government pricing, tax and reimbursement policies; technological advances and patents obtained by competitors; the performance, including the approval, introduction, and consumer and physician acceptance of new products and the continuing acceptance of currently marketed products; our ability to integrate any newly acquired products into our portfolio and achieve any financial or commercial expectations; the impact that known and unknown side effects may have on market perception and consumer preference for our products; the effectiveness of advertising and other promotional campaigns; the timely and successful implementation of any strategic initiatives; unfavorable publicity regarding the misuse of opioids; the uncertainty associated with the identification of and successful consummation and execution of external corporate development initiatives and strategic partnering transactions; our ability to advance our strategic priorities, develop our product pipeline and continue to develop the market for QWO® and other products; and our ability to obtain and successfully manufacture, maintain and distribute a sufficient supply of products to meet market demand in a timely manner. In addition, U.S. and international economic conditions, including consumer confidence and debt levels, taxation, changes in interest and currency exchange rates, international relations, capital and credit availability, the status of financial markets and institutions, the impact of and response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of continued economic volatility, can materially affect our results. The occurrence or possibility of any such result has caused us to engage, and may result in further engagement in strategic reviews that ultimately may result in our pursuing one or more significant corporate transactions or other remedial measures, including on a preventative or proactive basis. Those remedial measures could include a potential bankruptcy filing (which, if it occurred, would subject us to additional risks and uncertainties that could adversely affect our business prospects and ability to continue as a going concern), corporate reorganization or restructuring activities involving all or a portion of our business, asset sales or other divestitures, cost-saving initiatives or other corporate realignments, seeking strategic partnerships and exiting certain product or geographic markets. Some of these measures could take significant time to implement and others may require judicial or other third-party approval. Any such actions may be complex, could entail significant costs and charges or could otherwise negatively impact shareholder value, and there can be no assurance that we will be able to accomplish any of these alternatives on terms acceptable to us, or at all, or that they will result in their intended benefits. Therefore, the reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Endo expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required to do so by law.
Additional information concerning risk factors, including those referenced above, can be found in press releases issued by Endo, as well as Endo's public periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and with securities regulators in Canada, including the discussion under the heading "Risk Factors" in Endo's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of Endo's press releases and additional information about Endo are available at www.endo.com or you can contact the Endo Investor Relations Department at relations.investor@endo.com.
